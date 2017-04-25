Stumbling Blocks Loom For Domino's

Management at Domino's (NYSE:DPZ) deserves a great deal of credit for achieving one of the great turnaround stories over the past several years. The once struggling company went from a floundering pizza chain with no direction to one of the most innovative restaurants brands with incredible multi-year same-store sales growth. The market has rewarded shareholders with nearly 420% appreciation over the past 5 years. The 5-year chart is a thing of beauty.

Shares Priced to Perfection

As a result of this turnaround, the share price looks extended and the market has priced shares for perfection. This is a dangerous position for shareholders. Just ask Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW), or Chipotle (NYSE:CMG) how it feels to be priced for perfection and then fail to deliver on a single earnings release. Whenever shares are priced at these levels and earnings fail to not just meet, but beat lofty analysts' expectations, the stock price has the potential to plummet in a market overreaction. Domino's has reached this level and I believe shareholders with profits in the company may want to consider taking some gains.

Domino's valuation is reaching highs all-time highs on a number of different metrics, which in itself is concerning. While Domino's CEO, Patrick Doyle, loves to talk up the company's partnerships with Google (NASDAQ:GOOG), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the stock has no business being valued like a tech company. As you can see below, there is nothing cheap about the stock.

When you couple this valuation with analysts' expectation, I believe the earnings release on April 27 represents a potential stumbling block. The consensus analysts' 1Q2017 revenue expectation is pegged at $615.5 million, or 14.2% year-over-year revenue growth, and EPS at $1.16, or 30% EPS growth. Last year the company missed 1Q2016 earnings and shares fell over 6%. Now analysts have even higher standards for growth.

M&A Potential?

Part of the run up in share price is likely due to investors viewing Domino's as a potential buyout target. After all, Domino's is well ahead of the curve in transitioning customers to mobile transactions, it has strong same-store sales growth, and has a proven management team. But again, there are several factors that throw cold water on this speculation.

First and foremost, is Domino's is a pizza chain at its core. The barriers to entry in this space are minimal and everyone reading this article likely has several large pizza chains within a couple miles of their residence as well as at least a couple local pizza places. Domino's advantage in offering smooth mobile ordering will only be temporary as other restaurants follow their lead and begin investing money to build out their own mobile platforms.

Domino's has also significantly leveraged its balance sheet over the last several years. Currently the company has nearly $2 billion in net debt, which is fairly significant for a restaurant with a market capitalization of $8.6 billion. Any potential buyer would have to be willing to take on this debt, making an acquisition cost much higher.

Even when including the buyout premium paid for recently acquired Panera (NASDAQ:PNRA), Domino's looks expensive on many key metrics. Much of this has to do with Domino's leveraged balance sheet. Domino's is more expensive when looking at EV/EBITDA, Price/Free Cash Flow, EV/Revenue and Price/Sales. So when you consider any buyout would likely need at least a 15% premium, putting the stock at $207/share, it doesn't make much sense.

Warning Signs

Domino's experienced weakness when an unsubstantiated report on weak first quarter sales sent the stock down 5% in one day. M Science warned domestic sales growth would be "well below the rough consensus estimate." The reporting was vague, but it was enough to send the stock down from $186 to $175. When speculation from a little known research firm is enough to move a stock in this manner, it is troubling and shows the potential downside of an earnings miss. If the reporting turns out to be true and revenue comes in "well below" the expected 14% year-over-year growth, the stock could fall all the way to $160-$165/share. This is the next level of support for the stock and still represents a large premium for Domino's shares over industry peers.

Take Away

Whenever a stock is priced to perfection, it puts shareholders in a precarious position. The stock must consistently beat incredibly tough analysts' estimates and even the smallest misstep holds the potential to send shares down dramatically. I recognize Domino's has shown its ability to become a best-in-class operator, but the current risk/reward ratio isn't attractive. If the company meets or slightly beats earnings, shares may move up a couple percentage points to $185-$190/share, but a miss could cause the stock to plummet 5-10%. There's nothing wrong with taking money off the table and keeping some dry powder in case of an earnings miss. If at that point you still believe in the company's long-term strategy, you can buy back in at lower levels.

