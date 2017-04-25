Still Saying No To Tahoe

While the company pays a large dividend, shares are likely to continue underperforming in the future.

Tahoe Resources Will Continue to Underperform

(Credit: Yahoo Finance)

Tahoe Resources (NYSE:TAHO) has been a massive underperformer, falling -35.10% over the past year, compared to a 6.04% gain in the VanEck silver miners index (NYSEARCA:SIL) and a 1.83% gain in the VanEck gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX).

Investors may be enticed by the stock's 2.86% yield and its monthly dividend. After all, not many gold and silver miners pay a dividend, let alone yield close to 3%. Recently, the company declared its fourth monthly dividend of $.02 per share; a monthly dividend is a nice bonus, as you can re-invest in shares more often, or receive monthly dividend income to pay for expenses.

However, buying the stock for the dividend is a mistake in my opinion. I think the stock will continue to underperform peers, and the dividend could be at risk in the future, as I'll argue below.

Tahoe is a mid-tier precious metals producer that has "bought" most of its growth. The company made a splash in 2015 when it purchased Rio Alto Mining for $1.12 billion for its La Arena mine, and then bought out Lake Shore Gold for $700+ million in April of 2016. These acquisitions helped Tahoe diversify away from its Escobal silver mine in Guatemala, which has had legal issues in the past (Tahoe is currently facing a lawwsuit in the British Columbia court system).

I won't focus on the issues of Escobal in this article. Instead, I'll look at what I feel has been an underwhelming operating performance, which should continue looking out to 2019.

For 2016, gold production finished at 385,000 ounces, on the low-end of guidance (370,000 to 430,000 ounces), with AISC at $943, below guidance. Silver production finished above guidance at 21.3 million ounces with AISC on the low-end of guidance at $8.06 per ounce. Cash flow per share increased by 22% to $1.33 per share, while adjusted earnings rose 29% to $.62 per share.

It wasn't a bad year, but higher gold and silver prices certainly helped, with silver prices higher by $1.46 per ounce and gold prices up $90.

(Credit: Tahoe news release. Tahoe's three-year guidance.)

Tahoe's guidance for 2017-19 is the real issue here. As you can see above, the company is planning on spending between $150-$175 million in project capital this year (mainly on expansion work at its Shahuindo mine), and AISC per gold ounce will range between $1,150 - $1,250 and $9.50 - $10.50 per silver ounce.

Even though project capital spending will drop to $0-$10 million by 2019, and sustaining capital will fall from $160-$175 million to $100-$125 million, AISC will likely remain elevated; you'll see AISC guidance per gold ounce between $900-$1,000 and AISC per silver ounce between $10-$11 in 2019. Silver production will be flat, while gold production should increase by at least 100,000 ounces by 2019.

Tahoe ended 2016 with $163.3 million in cash and equivalents. The company also has $51 million in debt that it does not mention in the earnings press release. But the balance sheet is solid overall, with $112 million in net cash.

I just don't think Tahoe's three-year guidance is anything to get excited about. Despite spending a ton of money on project capital and sustaining capital in 2017, and despite a drop off in capital spending by 2019, cash costs aren't expected to fall by that much over the next few years. I think the reality is Tahoe purchased higher-cost, capital intensive assets in the Lake Shore Gold and Rio Alto Mining acquisitions.

Meanwhile, I think the company's dividend could be at risk of being cut in the future if capital costs come in higher than expected, if gold and silver prices fall more than expected, or if Tahoe faces operational challenges at one of its mines. At $.24 per share annually, the dividend is costing Tahoe $74.7 million per year, and while Tahoe can currently afford this dividend, the company may find the money can be put to better use if it faces any of the above scenarios.

In conclusion, Tahoe has a tough road ahead and the stock's underperformance is likely to continue for the reasons mentioned above (I prefer mid-tier producers Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF) and Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF) over Tahoe).

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDVMF, KLGDF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.