Gold Weekly: The French Risk Dissipates, So What?

The technical picture for gold is still cloudy. So I wait until I see clearer.

Specs and ETF investors continue to buy gold but could halt temporarily their buying as safe-haven appeal diminishes.

Gold is under downward pressure after the market-friendly outcome in the 1st round of the French elections.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted their net long positioning for a 5th straight week over the reporting period (April 11-18) while spot gold prices appreciated by 1.1%.

The net long fund position - at 428.75 tonnes as of April 18 - surged by 51.67 tonnes or 14% from the previous week. This was influenced essentially by long accumulation (+54.32 tonnes w/w) that was marginally counterbalanced by a build-up of shorts (+2.65 tonnes w/w).

The net long fund position is now up 305.81 tonnes or 249% in the year to date.

My view:

The improvement in the spec positioning in gold over the reporting period was driven by friendlier macro forces toward the precious metals, namely a fall of 1.2% in the dollar (as measured by the DXY) and a drop of 9 basis points in US real rates (as measured by the yield on the 10-year US TIPS yield).

This was on the back of 1) disappointing US macro data, most notably the CPI reading for March, and 2) ongoing geopolitical tensions in North Korea, with a possible nuclear test on April 5, according to some Chinese sources.

But the current wave of risk appetite triggered by the friendly outcome of the first round of the French election (Macron vs Le Pen in second round) is likely to trigger some speculative profit-taking in the coming days.

Yet, we remain of the view that the uptrend in the net spec length in gold will uphold over a 1-3M horizon as the current macro/political/geopolitical remains highly uncertain and a resurgence of risk aversion is likely in May.

With the net long fund position at 55% of its all-time record established last year, I feel that there is plenty of room for additional speculative buying.

Looking ahead, I expect the key macro drivers for gold - the dollar and US real rates - to be increasingly friendly, which should underpin the bout of speculative buying in the coming weeks/months.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors bought 14 tonnes of gold last week, corresponding to an increase of roughly 1% in gold ETF holdings.

According to FastMarkets' estimates, ETF holdings totalled 2,091 tonnes as of April 21, up 38 tonnes or 2% so far in April, after rising 8 tonnes in March, 94 tonnes in February, and being unchanged in January.

The pace of ETF buying so far this year remains smaller than that of last year, as can be seen in the chart above.

My view:

The French risk has reduced markedly overnight after French voters decided to back Centrist Emmanuel Macron (at 23.8%) and Far-Right Le Pen (at 21.8%) for the second round on May 7.

Source: UBS.

As I showed last week, such an outcome in the first round was the best case for Macron to win the French elections, which is why investors have turned risk-on at the start of the week.

In this context, safe-haven demand is likely to weaken in the coming days as euphoria dominates the financial markets.

Yet, although I expect the polls, which were accurate in the first round, to be accurate in the second round, I believe that the current surge of global risk appetite will not last for too long because 1) political risks in Europe will remain elevated (e.g. general elections in the UK, French parliamentary elections, see charts for more details) and 2) geopolitical tensions are still on the rise.

Source: UBS.

As such, I contend that the financial markets are still way too complacent and that a global pullback in risk appetite is likely in the second quarter of the year. In consequence, I expect safe-haven demand for gold to increase at an accelerating pace, pushing prices higher.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

Source: MikzEconomics.

Trading strategy

I am on the sidelines with a positive bias. In fact, I continue to monitor closely the technical picture in gold and stand ready to implement a long position in GLD under certain conditions, as I discussed in Gold: Crystal Clear.

SPDR Gold Trust TF (NYSEARCA:GLD) - Weekly chart

Source: Trading view.

As can be seen above, GLD remains in a downtrend (i.e. below its DTL from its all-time high reached in 2011). GLD has not reached yet my "BUY SIGNAL" target. That said, I prefer to analyse the gold market action as technical analysis can prove misleading at times.

GOLD SPOT - Daily Chart

Source: Net Dania.

On the daily chart, gold has been pressured by its downtrend line (grey), unable to break firmly above its key level of $1,300 per oz. A firm break above this DTL would unleash significant upward pressure. Encouragingly, gold seems to be finding support above its 20 DMA (NASDAQ:BLUE), suggesting that sentiment is friendly.

Finally, the combination of positive momentum and ADX above 20 implies a potentially strong uptrend in motion.

GOLD SPOT - Monthly Chart

Source: Net Dania.

On the monthly chart, gold is currently losing its battle with its downtrend line at $1,276. But nothing is impossible so a monthly close above this key level cannot be ruled out by the end of the month. As I indicated in previous reports, such an outcome would induce me to take a significant long position in GLD to play a possible new bull market.

For the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to the Seeking Alpha community.

