Which Prominent Video Game Stock Belongs In Your Portfolio?

Gaming Is The Present And The Future

Source: VGsales

For better or worse, video gaming has become an increasingly relevant form of entertainment in modern day life. From 1989 to 2013, the global video game industry revenue grew at a compounding annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3% from $19.9 billion to $76.0 billion. A large part of this growth stems from the rise of new platforms with capacity for video gaming. Video gaming began with arcades and consoles such as the NES and the Atari. Traditional console games became available to run on personal computers. The advent of the internet for personal computers opened the way for browser-based gaming. Soon enough, smartphones and tablets came out with the ability to download video games through the app stores. Video games are now easily accessible on a multitude of platforms and can be played anywhere.

Source: Newzoo

According to a research report by Newzoo, the global video game industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from $101.1 billion in 2016 to $128.6 billion in 2020. Mobile gaming, which refers to gaming on either tablet or smartphone, is expected to be the particular segment that will see the highest growth. Newzoo projects mobile gaming revenue to grow 68% from $38.6 billion in 2016 to $64.9 billion. With this industry tailwind in mind, we will examine Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), and Electronic (NASDAQ:EA) (three prominent players in the video game industry) to determine the best video game stock to own right now.

Cash & Debt Comparison

Source: Bloomberg

TTWO and EA both have a tremendous balance sheet advantage over ATVI. EA has over four times more cash on hand than debt, all of which is long-term. TTWO has over six times more cash on hand than debt, all of which is also long-term. ATVI has over $1.6 billion more in debt than cash due to the company's aggressive acquisitions. Although this may seem worrying at first, ATVI generates free cash flow from revenue at a higher rate than either of its competitors.

Franchise Portfolio

Source: Activision Blizzard

ATVI boasts an incredible portfolio of franchises that span across PC gaming, console gaming and mobile gaming. The company claims that seven of its franchises are worth over $1 billion. ATVI reported a record high monthly active users (MAUs) for its Activision and Blizzard games in 2016. Activision, Blizzard, and Kings had 50 million, 36 million, and 405 million MAUs, respectively, in 2016. ATVI's new business model is capturing active user engagement through quality content and driving in-game purchases. 2016 was a huge success in unlocking the new business model. In-game purchases resulted in over $3.6 billion in revenue for ATVI, an y/y increase of 126%.

Source: Market Realist

TTWO's business is anchored by the company's extremely successful titles such as NBA 2k (new release every year), Grand theft Auto and Mafia. The company's developer teams 2K and Rockstar are renowned in the industry for creating critically acclaimed piece such as Red Dead Redemption. The company is also looking to transition over to a recurring revenue business model and has seen success doing so in 2017 (but not quite on the level on ATVI). TTWO, however, has little to no presence in the mobile gaming market.

Source: Market Realist

EA, like its competitors, has a fantastic game portfolio consisting of top-selling titles such as Madden, Battlefield and FIFA. The company is also trying to focus on growing digital downloads and recurring in-game purchases revenue. EA has made effort in expanding its mobile gaming segment with classic titles such as Bejeweled and Tetris. The company has produced mobile versions of traditional EA console games such as Madden, Fifa and NBA live.

DCF Assumptions

We will use the past 7-year revenue, operating cash flow, and capital expenditure to determine the operating cash flow to revenue margin and capex to revenue ratio for our free cash flow projections. We calculate the operating cash flow to revenue margin to be 27.9%, 23.8%, and 12.5% for ATVI, EA, and TTWO, respectively. We calculate the CapEx to revenue ratio to be 1.9%, 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively, for ATVI, EA and TTWO.

Source: Bloomberg

Our FY 2017, 2018 and 2019 revenue projections are drawn from the average of analyst estimates via Bloomberg. For ATVI, we pulled 2017, 2018 and 2019 revenue projections from the average of 19, 18 and 8 analyst estimates, respectively. For EA, we pulled the 2017, 2018 and 2019 revenue projections from the average of 23, 23 and 11 analyst estimates, respectively. For TTWO, we pulled the 2017, 2018 and 2019 revenue projections from the average of 16, 17 and 7 analyst averages, respectively. For all three companies, we assume that revenue growth to slow moderately from 2020 to 2021 (arriving at our terminal growth rate in 2022).

Source: Bloomberg

Valuation

For our discount rate, we used the weighted average of capital for each of the three companies. We chose to use the WACC of 6.79%, 7.66% and 7.49% for ATVI, EA, and TTWO, respectively (all three of which were calculated by gurufocus). We discounted the next five-year growth stage cash flow projections with our chosen WACCs for each of the three stocks. Next, we used the Gordon Growth Model to calculate each company's terminal FCF. Our GGM assumes that the three companies will be valued as a perpetuity with a 3% growth rate, which is far lower than the 11.3% CAGR from 1989 to 2013 and the projected 6.2% CAGR from 2016 to 2020. Our terminal growth rate is slightly above the 30-year treasury yield of 2.93%.

After applying the assumptions above, we arrived at a DCF price of $66.10, $92.79 and $75.73 for ATVI, EA and TTWO. According to our DCF valuation, ATVI has an upside of 32.54% from its current price followed by TTWO with an upside of 21.58%. Our model indicates that EA is currently trading around its intrinsic value, with a .92% downside from its current price. Our DCF assumptions, in FY 2021 and 2022 in particular, is favored towards EA and TTWO. For EA, we assumed that revenue will moderately increase those two years despite the company showing a very cyclical revenue growth history. For TTWO, we assume that revenue will maintain double-digit growth despite the company's wildly inconsistent revenue growth year-over-year.

Sensitivity Analysis

According to our sensitivity analysis, ATVI has no downside from its current price. In the case that terminal growth rate is 3.5% and WACC is 6.25%, we arrive at the most bullish price of $89.87, which represents an 80.2% upside. In the most bullish scenario for EA and TTWO, the two stocks have an upside of 27.6% and 47.4%, respectively.

Verdict

After conducting our objective research valuation, we firmly conclude that ATVI is the best video game stock to own for your portfolio. ATVI's strategy of capturing active user engagement through quality content and driving in-game purchases will continue to help the company achieve recurring and predictable cash flow for years. The effectiveness of this strategy has been evident with the success and profitability of titles such as Overwatch and World of Warcraft. ATVI, with its purchase of Kings Digital, has become owner of wildly popular mobile gaming (the video game segment with the highest projected growth) titles such as Candy Crush and Farm Heroes. Despite the stock being up 28% since our last coverage article, we continue to recommend ATVI as a conviction buy.

Source: Activision Blizzard

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATVI.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.