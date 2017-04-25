What A Careful Investor Should Look At When Searching For A Decent Miner

I hope that this article may disclose a few not-very-obvious issues that may change the way investors perceive some of the mining companies.

In this article I am trying to identify these pitfalls (or, at least, a few of them).

It is not easy to analyze precious metals producers. Apart from typical problems as the decreasing reserves, rising costs of production, technical problems with operating mines etc., there are also other, less obvious pitfalls. In this article, I would like to discuss a few of them. I realize that my list of "unorthodox" pitfalls is not closed so if any of my readers would like to add another issue - please, feel free to do it in the "Comments" section.

Here is the initial list of the pitfalls I am discussing in this article:

Accounting issues

Unorthodox financing

Sunk costs that overshadow future financial results

Complex business model

Secular business deals and valuation problems

Anchoring in old ideas instead of accepting new facts

Accounting issues

Fortuna Silver

On March 20, 2017, Fortuna Silver (NYSE:FSM), a mid-cap silver and gold producer, announced that the company's 2015 financial statements were under the SEC's investigation (SEC - the US Securities and Exchange Commission):

As part of a review by the staff of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") of the Company's Annual Report on Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2015, the SEC has provided comments on the Company's use of inferred resources in its audited financial statements for the calculation of depletion expenses."

Let me explain - under the US GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) only a mining property comprising mineral reserves may be disclosed in a company's balance sheet. It also means that depletion charges must be calculated accordingly (briefly, the book value of a mineral deposit divided by reserves attributable to it).

Now, although Fortuna is not very specific about its problems, it seems that the company disclosed not only reserves but resources as well (the inferred ones). If that is a case, depreciation charges calculated by the company may have been inflated. Hence, the distorted financial statements and the unpleasant affair with the SEC.

Well, any SEC's investigation means troubles for a company. That is why I am not surprised to see Fortuna shares underperforming its peers.

Endeavour Silver

I discussed Endeavour's (NYSE:EXK) accounting issues in one of my articles. Briefly, due to a few large impairment charges, now the company's depreciation is much lower than a few years ago. I assume that Endeavour's accounting approach is well-grounded - at current prices of gold and silver the fair value of its mines (mainly Bolanitos and El Cubo) is much lower than in the previous years; so the company had to impair its operating properties. However, apart from adjusting book values, after doing a few basic calculations an investor may find additional and very useful information about the company's resources (refer to my article for details).

Gold Resources

Gold Resources (NYSEMKT:GORO) is one of the best examples of how the US GAAP works.

As I discussed above, according to the US GAAP, a company is allowed to disclose only that part of its property that is classified as mineral reserve. However, until April 30, 2014, Gold Resources had no mineral reserves established. Therefore, despite the fact that the company was producing large amounts of metals, its balance sheet line called "Property and equipment" looked in the following way:

Source: GORO, 2011 annual report (page 43)

Can you spot anything related to mineral deposit? No, you cannot because there is nothing like that.

As a result, until 2014 the depreciation charges were relatively low (2010: $166 thousand, 2011: $473 thousand, 2012: $1,366 thousand, 2013: $2,392 thousand) and the company's net income was artificially inflated (lower depreciation expense = higher net income).

Then, in April 2014 the mineral reserves were established and the value of the company's tangible assets went substantially up because GORO had to disclose the book value of its mineral deposit:

Source: GORO, 2015 annual report, page 65

The graph above shows two major changes:

There is a new line called "Mine development"

In 2015, the depreciation charge jumped to $8,293 thousand

Well, in my opinion, GORO is an example of "accounting paradox" where a mining company produces and sells precious metals at the artificially lower cost of production (no cost related to a mineral deposit is disclosed in a company's financial statements). What is more, this approach is legal. However, in my opinion, the role of the analyst is to be aware of this fact…

Finally, look at the chart documenting this "accounting paradox," starting from 2011:

Source: Simple Digressions

There are two distinct stages:

2011 - 2013: low value of "Property, equipment and mine development," relatively high production

2013 - 2016: higher value of "Property, equipment and mine development" and the decreasing production

I guess that GORO's investors would not like this picture. When the company was producing relatively large amounts of metals (2011 - 2013) the depreciation charges were relatively low and GORO had to pay higher taxes. Then, when production started to decline (2014 - 2016) the company's depreciation charges jumped up. Higher depreciation means lower taxes, but the problem is that it would be more efficient to pay lower taxes when the production was higher (in this way GORO could have saved more than it is able to save now).

Unorthodox financing

Investors love streaming and royalty companies. Such giants as Silver Wheaton (NYSE:SLW) or Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) or their smaller fellows as, for example, Sandstorm (NYSEMKT:SAND), are very popular among investment community.

However, look at the other side of the trade. Here the situation is much different. Firstly, some miners cannot find classic financing sources to grow their business (equity or debt financing). In such a case, a deal with a streaming company is a must. However, quite often such deals destroy or, at least, worsen a company's economics. Let me take Primero Mining (NYSE:PPP) as an example.

Primero

Primero runs two mines: San Dimas and Black Fox. San Dimas is the flagship property - in 2016, it produced 5.3 million ounces of silver and 93.9 thousand ounces of gold. However, due to a streaming agreement (signed with Silver Wheaton), last year generally all silver produced at San Dimas was sold to Silver Wheaton at a fixed price of $5.42 per ounce (other companies were selling their silver for around $17.0 per ounce). According to this agreement:

The silver purchase agreement provides that for the life of the mine, the first 6.0 million ounces of silver produced per annum by the San Dimas mine, plus 50% of the excess silver produced above this amount, must be sold to Silver Wheaton Caymans at the lesser of $4.26 per ounce (adjusted by 1% per year) and market prices. All silver not sold to SWC is available to be sold by the Company at market prices."

I guess that on acquiring San Dimas the company's management was sure to increase silver production significantly. Unfortunately, apart from 2015 (when the mine delivered 8.3 million ounces of silver), the production remains generally stable at around 5.1 - 6.2 million ounces a year. It means that the silver segment at San Dimas does not add any value to Primero shareholders. What is more, this segment destroys value because all silver is sold below its costs of production.

Interestingly, at first sight it is not easy to find this information in the company's statements. To do it, an investor has to dig a little bit deeper. I have done this simple exercise and here is what I have spotted:

1. Usually, the streaming agreements are disclosed in the balance sheet as "Unearned revenue" or "Deferred revenue." However, due to the fact that Primero had acquired San Dimas with the streaming contract assigned to it, the company does not have to disclose this contract in a standard way. According to the company (2014 Annual Report, page 118):

The Company has presented the value of any expected future cash flows from the sale of any future silver production to Silver Wheaton Caymans as part of the mining interest, as the Company did not receive any of the upfront payment which was made by Silver Wheaton to acquire its interest in the silver production of the San Dimas mine"

By the way, I would not bother to find any note disclosing the streaming agreement in Primero balance sheet. There is none (so the company is only partly correct about this issue).

2. Additionally, because Primero sells the silver coming from San Dimas much below market prices, it reports silver equivalents taking the silver to gold ratio of 268:1 (instead of 65 - 75:1). As a result, in its 2016 annual report, the company noted that San Dimas produced 114.0 thousand ounces of gold equivalent. Using a standard silver / gold ratio (70:1) it may be easily calculated that San Dimas produced 169.9 thousand ounces of gold equivalent (49% more than reported!).

Summarizing - investors have to be very cautious when reading Primero's financial statements. Be careful - there are pitfalls…

Sunk costs that overshadow future financial results

In my June 2016 article, I looked at the acquisitions made by Fortuna Silver (acquiring Goldrock and its Lindero project) and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (Kaminak and the Coffee project). The main thesis of this article was as follows:

The acquisition of a mineral project changes its economics"

For example, before Goldcorp acquired Kaminak, the Coffee project was showing an internal rate of return (IRR) of 36.8%. However, taking into account that Goldcorp paid C$520 million for Kaminak, the IRR of the Coffee project decreased to 3.9%. In my opinion, it means that Goldcorp overpaid for Kaminak. What is more, after an acquisition the mining companies present their mineral projects without any adjustments to their "previous" economic measures (in the case of the Coffee project, Goldcorp will show the IRR of 36.8% instead of 3.9%).

Summarizing - I strongly advise investors to study the conditions under which the mining companies acquire other projects / companies. The devil is in the detail so a nice deal (at least at first sight) may change into an uneconomic one when it is overpaid.

Complex business model

Some mining companies have different business models than a typical miner has. Let me take Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF). This company, apart from a classic mining business (the Chelopech mine located in Bulgaria), also runs a smelter in Namibia (called Tsumeb). This smelter is quite a large chemical plant where Dundee processes copper concentrates. Additionally, the smelter is very unique because it is able to treat the concentrates contaminated with arsenic.

Further, for a number of years the company was heavily investing in Tsumeb to make it an environment-friendly plant (if anything dealing with arsenic may be called environment-friendly). Now the smelter goes quite smoothly (excluding power outages that are common in Namibia) and this year, according to my estimates, it should be very close to becoming a cash-flow-positive operation:

Source: Simple Digressions

I guess that due to the complex nature of the smelter business, Dundee may be hard to comprehend for many investors. My thesis is supported by the company's low market valuation measures. For example, these days Dundee shares are trading at the EV / EBITDA ratio (enterprise value to EBITDA) of 5.3. It is quite a low reading, compared to other mid-cap gold mining companies trading at a multiple of around 8.0.

Summarizing - in my opinion, due to the complex business model, Dundee shares are undervalued against its peers now. However, I am sure that investors' concern is not well-grounded. After taking a closer look at the company, Dundee seems to be a very decent and prospective miner (in 2018 the company plans to put online another mine, Krumovgrad).

Secular business deals and valuation problems

The chart below shows the trading history of Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) shares, compared to the broad precious metals stock market, represented by the VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX). It is clear that between 2008 and 2011 Eldorado was a market leader (the blue, ascending line). Then, between 2011 and 2014 the company's shares were trading in line with GDX (the area marked in orange). Finally, since 2015, Eldorado shares have been a laggard (the red, descending line).

Source: stockcharts.com

Last year Eldorado sold its Chinese mining operations and as of December 31, 2016, the company had $917 million in cash. Now Eldorado is mainly focused on developing its European business. Apart from two mines operating in Turkey (Kisladag and Efemcukuru), the company is commissioning its third mine, Olympias, located in Greece. What is more, in 2019 another Greek mine, Skouries, is expected to become operational. Simply put, in two years Eldorado will be a totally remodeled mining company, operating mainly in Europe.

In my opinion, the sale of Chinese assets was a secular deal for Eldorado, sort of a crossing the Rubicon. However, there is a problem because historic events create valuation problems. I think that investors are now confused about Eldorado and that is the main reason of the current underperformance of the company's shares.

Anchoring instead of accepting new facts

This pitfall is similar to the last one ("Secular business deals and valuation problems"). Investors tend to "remember" the old picture of the company and not to accept new facts.

Let me go back to Eldorado Gold - investors "remember" that Eldorado was always a company operating in two regions: China and Turkey. Its Greek projects were perceived as highly problematic. For example, when Syriza (a ruling party in Greece) had come to power, the company encountered serious problems with the construction of its Skouries mine, suspending it for a while. Then Eldorado obtained necessary permits and the construction of Skouries restarted.

Summarizing - I think that investors should change their attitude to the company because in a few years Eldorado is going to become a large gold producer (around 830 thousand ounces of gold in annual production in 2020) based in Turkey and Greece.

