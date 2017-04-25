Derisking Twitter

If these competitors are going to take the larger portion of alpha from Twitter, why not acquire these foes and get the upper hand regardless of the outcome?

Taking a closer look at future revenue drivers, it appears that the company will have to share future gains with competitors in its peer group.

Shareholders from the IPO might be at the mercy of picking losses while waiting for a major catalyst to steer Twitter's valuation towards breakeven point.

After all is said and done, investors still have to make money on Twitter.

Investors who haven't sold their Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shares since the IPO cannot boast of a positive return on investment. For a growth stock which requires patience, a buy and hold strategy is looking like a bad bet.

(Source: Statista)

Ironically, every element revolving around Twitter's playing field has been smooth, except for one thing - the company can't find its footing. Competitors are still sustaining their growth momentum, and macro trends have been in the digital media industry's favor.

(Source: eMarketer)

Over the past few years, the digital ad industry has grown in size. All catalysts for a bigger TAM have aligned to put money in the pocket of investors who bought into the digital advertising trend. We've witnessed a proliferation of smartphones, faster internet and a mix-shift in shopping frequency from offline to online. Consumption of entertainment content has also moved online, the news media industry has been disrupted, and numerous old power arrangements have been knocked off their thrones.

However, amidst all these positive developments, investors in Twitter's IPO who are still holding on to the stock haven't broken even.

Maybe it's time to change strategy.

(Source: McKinsey)

In business, when macro trends are positive and internal growth drivers point towards an uptrend, the most probable valuation driver to suspect for lack of positive alpha will always be ROIC (return on investment capital).

ROIC is a metric which demonstrates management's ability to generate returns in excess of key growth-enabling projects. This is closely correlated with cost of capital. For investors to generate alpha, ROIC has to be greater than the cost of capital.

Comparing Twitter's business model with its competitors', the growth drivers align in terms of top line value indicators (revenue). However, the company has continued to underperform its competitors.

This means it is either growing slower than competitors, losing market share to competitors or spending more to gain less compared to its peers.

When we study Twitter's revenue, market share growth and forecast, we can understand the reason investors have pulled back on their willingness to expose more of their capital in search of future gains. A rising stock price is a reflection of investors' willingness to accommodate more risk in return for future gains in excess of invested capital; a declining stock price can be said to be the opposite.

Looking at future trends in the digital space, company management has been unable to pull off a winning strategy to ensure sustainable growth in free cash flow. This can be any of a diversification strategy, a niche strategy, a pricing advantage or a superior technology backed by strong patents which ensure a steady stream of cash flow in licensing fee or royalty.

So far, Twitter's biggest standout strategy is the ubiquity of its users and their ability to generate quality content that will attract users from competitors like Instagram, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Snapchat (NYSE:SNAP) and other niche social media sites such as WeChat (OTCPK:TCEHY) in China and VK in Russia.

However, with the recent revenue stagnation signaling a consequential decline in yearly MAU (monthly active users) gains, Twitter will have no choice but to look into growing its premium ad inventory. This is simple. Revenue = Price x Volume. Volume = MAU (Fixed). Though, embedded inside volume is ad load. Ad load is the total exposure of each unique user to Twitter ads. Another way to look at it is Volume = MAU x Ad load.

Therefore, we can still raise volume by increasing the number of ads served to each Twitter user. However, in the age of rapid installation of ad blockers, shifting the goal post for ad exposure per user stands the risk of destroying the user experience on the platform. In an attempt to raise revenue in the short term, Twitter might be cannibalizing its long-term gains if users ghost on the platform due to the unfriendly nature of its ads.

Price is driven by ARPU (average revenue per user)

ARPU is a leading indicator of the advertiser's pricing power, which is measured by metrics such as CPC (clicks), CPM (impressions and reach) and CPV (video views). Though ARPU is also a reflection of the relationship between MAU and revenue growth. Therefore, slow growth in MAU relative to revenue equals higher ARPU, and vice-versa.

Future trends in the advertisement space point to more video ads, which have a high engagement rate. We might want to be more concerned with CPV trends, though Twitter reports in CPE (cost per engagement).

How does this affect pricing?

Generally, more engagement means more conversions based on a media buyer's goals. This is good for advertisers, who can then raise pricing power in the ad auction as other advertisers jostle for the top converting ad slots.

However, recent trends are not indicative of such level of competition in Twitter's ad auction, as a larger portion of advertisers are looking into other platforms such as YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram. If competition is not sufficient to deter them, MAU stagnancy and lack of authenticity of the troll rate of total unique accounts is casting more worries in the mind of advertisers.

This has led to a downward trend in CPE as against the anticipated opposite. Interestingly, Facebook is still growing ARPU, a strong indicator of a rising CPE trend.

This leaves the last two strategies of either diversification by entering new playing fields or carving out a niche in order to command premium pricing.

In terms of diversification, this will require massive capital expenditure if Twitter is to invest in close business segments such as AR, VR or the TV industry. Recent price action is not suggestive of investors' willingness to take on more risk, given the company's ballooning expenses required to improve the performance of its ad business. As the chart above demonstrates, the amount of dollars investors are willing to risk on every cent earned has continued to shrink when we examine the EV/Revenue trend.

Rather, it will be interesting to investigate how Twitter can carve out a niche market which will enable it to command a premium pricing strategy to ensure revenue growth surpasses COGS and OPEX.

This will involve massive data crunching, which will boil down to segmenting Twitter users with the right measurement vertical. Should it be by region, gender, interest, age, profession, or purchasing power?

From my experience, purchasing power has been the easiest justification for premium pricing.

(Source: Motley Fool)

That explains the reason for luxury brands buying premium ad spots on the front page of the WSJ, Bloomberg homepage, CNN, top TV soaps and the Super Bowl. LinkedIn's (NASDAQ:MSFT) ARPU is also indicative of the ease of generating premium pricing inventory, as indicated in the chart above.

However, before delving further, we have to be able to justify that a sufficient portion of Twitter users have the purchasing power to command a sizable ad inventory that will generate such recurring revenue to move the needle on the company's value.

We will use Facebook's ARPU as a yardstick, given that Twitter's ad inventory is currently discounted compared to FB's inventory.

Assumptions:

Going by a recent Pew study which reveals 29% of internet users as having a college degree, with another 30% earning $75,000+. To be more conservative, I assume a third (10% of Twitter users) drive premium ad slots.

FB ads are currently priced at a multiple of 2X Twitter ad slot.

Twitter quarantines its current premium inventory slots from the ad auction. This enables it to further refine and raise pricing.

(Source: Yahoo Finance)

Using the midpoint of analysts' estimates - 10% of Twitter's projected 2017 revenue - gives an optimistic additional revenue potential of $251 million.

Digging deeper, LinkedIn appears to be a better peer comparison target. The platform is currently logging around 110 million MAUs. The projected elite percentage of Twitter at 10% of total MAU of 330 million comes to 33 million elite MAUs. The similarity comes in purchasing power, with a large portion of LinkedIn users earning $50,000 or more. Despite those brilliant stats, LinkedIn's revenue from online ads was a run rate of $400 million. 33 million MAUs - around a third of LinkedIn's total - make for an estimated $133 million in annual revenue from premium ad slots.

Given that Twitter has fewer MAUs and elite users, this establishes an upper short-term boundary in terms of growth from premium pricing. Though, we still have to factor in Twitter's ability to accommodate more ad inventory.

However, these projections won't be a hole in one, given Twitter's limited capabilities to demonstrate superior conversion rates on ROI-based campaigns. Its ad engine was recently updated with the conversions-based bidding option; however, it is yet to witness large success stories, the likes of which foster a budgetary rotation from more intelligent platforms like the Google (GOOGL, GOOG) display network or YouTube.

Therefore, if every innovative pathway continues to lead to competitors, majorly Google and Facebook, maybe derisking Twitter means gaining exposure into these stocks or dumping Twitter outright before their (FB and GOOGL's) current valuations become too lofty for the next set of projects that will generate positive alpha in the digital marketing industry.

For interested investors, Google recently provided some buying opportunities after the recent YouTube scandal. In coming quarters, I don't see the reason why Google shareholders won't be willing to pay more dollar for every EBITDA given its huge competitive moat and discounted valuation. Facebook doesn't appear to be too much of a bargain; regardless, it's still safer, with the ability to generate more returns if we factor in undermonetized assets like WhatsApp, VR and AI.

