High, Reliable Dividends 'Trump' Long-Term Bonds Again

So far, March and April are not as bullish as they have been in previous years, possibly due to political disappointment over the snail-like development of the Trump economic agenda. Since its peak on March 1, 2017, the S&P 500 is now down 2%. In addition, Treasury bond yields touched their lowest level since last November. Last Monday, the 10-year Treasury bond yielded only 2.16%, just 20 basis points above the S&P's annualized dividend yield of 1.96%. As of last Friday, the 10-year Treasury bond is yielding 2.25%.

These low bond rates tend to push frustrated investors toward high-dividend stocks for an alternative to higher-taxed bonds. Since dividends are largely taxed at the maximum federal rate of 23.8%, while Treasury bond investors have to pay maximum federal taxes of 43.4% on interest income, dividend stocks have a massive after-tax advantage for wealthy investors; so any time the 10-year Treasury bond yield gets near the S&P 500's dividend yield, that tends to be a great buy signal for the overall stock market.

There are at least two important political landmarks coming in the next three days - Trump's tax plan will be unveiled tomorrow, and then there will likely be a crisis over raising the federal government's debt limit on Friday.

Political events are very important for economic growth and the continuation of this long bull market. The "tipping point" for economic growth moving forward may very well be this Friday's showdown over the federal government's debt ceiling. The Trump Administration wants to keep the federal government open, but spending on the border wall and other contentious items could derail federal spending on various other projects.

Since both sides lose if the debt ceiling is not raised, Friday's showdown will be fascinating to watch. It will be especially interesting to see what side will ultimately prevail and how federal spending might be modified to get a majority of votes in the House of Representatives to raise the debt ceiling.

The Fed is also watching domestic and global events, particularly the election in France and the fate of the euro. Leading French Presidential candidate Marine Le Pen called the EU flag an "oligarchic rag" last week, so the rhetoric against the EU is heating up. And British Prime Minister Theresa May called for an election in June, seeking a bigger legislative majority to help implement Brexit. So, if the Fed decides not to raise key interest rates in June, it may be due to the capital flight from the EU, plus a slowing economy.

The Fed is Not Locked Into a June Rate Increase

On Wednesday, the Fed released its latest Beige Book survey, which said that inflationary pressures are moderating. The Beige Book also said that wage growth is not raising inflationary pressures. All 12 Fed districts reported growth, but the inflation comments in the Beige Book survey may be signaling that the Fed does not want to raise interest rates, partially due to the fact that U.S. bond yields have been falling.

Energy prices have kept inflation down so far this year. Energy prices have been under unusual pressure (for this time of year) due to high inventories and rising production. U.S. crude oil production is now running at 9.25 million barrels per week, the highest level since August 2015, thanks largely to U.S. shale producers. As a result, gasoline inventories rose by 1.5 million barrels in the latest week, which made some energy-related stocks seem nervous last week. Even though crude oil prices hit the lowest level in three weeks on Wednesday, energy companies are expected to post very strong first-quarter sales and earnings, so I expect a big rebound for many integrated energy companies in the upcoming weeks.

