Mysterious Weakness In The Shanghai Composite

There has been a rather mysterious weakening in the Shanghai Composite index in the past couple of weeks after the Chinese stock benchmark was glued miraculously inside tiny daily ranges during the time that President Xi made his trip to Mar-a-Lago, Florida. If the Chinese authorities "held" the market in check while the Chinese President was visiting the U.S. - so that he wouldn't have to save face during any renewed market turbulence - they seem to have stopped holding it now.

How do you "hold a market in place"? Suffice to say that there are huge pension funds as well as the People's Bank of China and various agencies that can get involved. The Chinese famously tried to plug a stock market crash in the summer of 2015 by touting how China Securities Finance Corp. was coming to the rescue. For more details, see the July 17, 2015 Bloomberg story, "China Unleashes $483 Billion to Stem the Market Rout," which said, in part:

China has created what amounts to a state-run margin trader with $483 billion of firepower, its latest effort to end a stock-market rout that threatens to drag down economic growth and erode confidence in President Xi Jinping's government. China Securities Finance Corp. can access as much as 3 trillion yuan of borrowed funds from sources including the central bank and commercial lenders, according to people familiar with the matter. The money may be used to buy shares and provide liquidity to brokerages, the people said, asking not to be named because the information wasn't public.

What we saw in early 2015 was a rather obvious stock market bubble driven by margin leverage with highly predictable consequences (see my April 27, 2015 Navellier Marketmail section "Can Crashes Be Predicted?"), while what we are seeing now are desperate attempts to hold up a market that simply will not stay up. From the looks of the trading pattern of the Shanghai Composite, this could be the fizzling of the Mother of All Dead Cat Bounces (MOADCB).

I call this a MOADCB because ever since the Chinese stock markets re-crashed in January 2016 (the third sharp leg lower in the chart above) we have been trading inside a narrow range. In other words, what the Shanghai Composite lost in January 2016, due to malfunctioning circuit breakers on mainland exchanges, it could not make up over the last 15 months. If that is not a dead cat bounce, then I don't know what is.

China's Market Resembles NASDAQ in 2000-02

It is interesting to note that most crashes have similar trading patterns. The cascading sell-offs that lead to lower lows after bear market rallies are also similar. The infamous Nasdaq Composite crash in 2000-02 saw multiple bear market rallies and lower lows until early 2003, when the tech benchmark began to make higher highs. Then, it re-crashed in 2008 and recently hit an all-time high of 5,916.78 last Thursday.

At the moment, the Shanghai Composite is behaving like the Nasdaq Composite from 2000-2002. I am engaging in this discussion to point out the similarities. Fundamentally speaking, I believe one needs to know what is going on behind the charts so one can understand them better. Charts only get you so far.

What is going on in China is the economic effect of a busted credit bubble. We see that in accelerated borrowing at the macro level with slowing economic growth compared to 2-3 years ago. I am aware of the pickup in economic activity over the past year, but since I do not trust Chinese economic data because I know that some of it can be doctored, I am not sure how real that pickup is.

Chinese foreign exchange reserves have dropped by roughly $1 trillion from $4 trillion in mid-2014 to a hair above $3 trillion at the moment. Forex outflows accelerate and decelerate, which may reflect the measures the authorities are taking. Be that as it may, the yuan is slowly depreciating as guided by the PBOC, and I do believe it is facing a hard devaluation similar to the 34% cut in December 1993 (see blue spike in the chart above) as the Chinese view their currency as a tool that can stimulate the economy by bypassing an improperly functioning banking system that is likely to see a surge in bad loans.

On November 14, 2016 Bloomberg ran a story, "Will China's Financial Bust Ever Come?" If I were asked the same question, readers of this column would not be surprised that my answer would be "Yes."

The Bank of International Settlements (BIS) indicator, charted above, is not perfect but it indicates the trend. What the BIS indicator is missing is "shadow banking" leverage, which would suggest that this indictor is much further in the red than what it reads at present. Shadow banking leverage is so big that when credible estimates are included it pushes the total debt to GDP ratio close to 400%.

From the Bloomberg article:

The credit-to-gross domestic product 'gap' focuses on the amount of credit provided to households and businesses as a share of gross domestic product. It shows when the ratio of credit to GDP is blowing out - suggesting a credit boom and the risk of trouble brewing. Nordic and Japanese crises in the late 1980s and early 1990s followed blow-outs and, likewise, the data flashed red for the U.S. during that country's boom, which morphed into the global financial crisis.

I think the Chinese hard landing has not yet come as the Chinese authorities have used all the tools in their command-style economy to lean against it. I think the hard landing will come because I do not believe there is an economic system in existence - even an oxymoronic hybrid of communism and capitalism that we have in China today - that can overpower the business cycle.

As the Chinese curse allegedly states: "May you live in interesting times."

