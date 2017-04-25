Gjensidige's Q4 2016 Results: A Sustainable 5% Yielder

Buying the stock after this unexpected drop would be a good move for any investor interested in a 5% sustainable yielder.

With an increase of the profit before taxes by almost NOK 1.0 billion ($120 million), Mr. Market should have reacted positively.

Gjensidige Forsikring (OTC:GJNSF) (OTCPK:GJNSY) is primarily traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker GJF:NO. I will be referring to the Norwegian symbol for the article. Note: Amounts are in NOK unless mentioned otherwise. NOK-USD 0.117485. Price of 1 NOK in USD as of April 21, 2017. Furthermore, most of the figures are based on the financial reports of Gjensidige and of its main competitors.

Executive Summary

In February, Gjensidige Forsikring ASA A/S shared its Q4 results on the market and published its annual report afterward. Considered as one of the leaders in the Nordic insurance market, Gjensidige released strong results which were appreciated half by Mr. Market. Just after the publication, the stock price of the company dropped by 6% while the insurer announced growing earnings and an increase in its dividend.

A Pan-Nordic Insurance Leader

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA A/S is a market leader in Norway and has a strong position in the Nordic/Baltic region. With NOK 22,441.9 million ($2636 million) of earned premiums in 2016 (or a 5.5% increase compared to 2015), the Norwegian insurer has confirmed its leading position in the Nordic countries. Gjensidige was still in 2016 the market leader in the Norwegian commercial and private insurance markets, with respectively 24.5% and 27.7% of the market shares.

Source: Gjensidige's 2016 Annual Report

In Denmark and Sweden, the insurer remains a small player in the insurance market.

Source: Gjensidige's 2016 Annual Report

That's why the Norwegian company has also decided to increase its presence in Denmark by acquiring Mohlhom, the leading health insurer. Furthermore, the company has also signed two new partner agreements, one with Interdan A/S, a car importer and another one with Dansk Supermarked Group, the largest retailer in Denmark.

In Sweden, Gjensidige acquired the Swedish insurance portfolio of Vardia Insurance Group ASA during the first semester of 2016. Gjensidige's market share in Sweden should increase from approximately 1.6% to about 2.5%. According to the management, the Swedish portfolio is on track to achieve profitability during 2017.

In the Baltic region, the gross earned premium increased by 61% to NOK 1.0 billion ($117 million), mainly driven by the PZU Lietuva acquisition. In 2016, the Norwegian insurer was the second largest player present in the Baltic region after PZU (OTC:PZAKY).

Source: Gjensidige's 2016 Annual Report

The underlying premium development was positive, also influenced by repricing activities. The motor product still represents a big part of the Baltic portfolio even if the proportion of property insurance increased by almost two percentage point.

Gjensidige's objective is to be profitable in the Baltics in 2018. We could expect the company to strengthen its repricing activities and review the entire portfolio from an underwriting perspective (i.e. not examining the policies with too high loss ratio)

Regarding the Pension & Savings segment, the insurer remains a second-tiered player with 9.2% of market share (9.2% in 2015).

Source: Gjensidige's 2016 Annual Report

The earned premiums increased by NOK 48 million ($5.7 million) or a 3.4% increase. The commercial development in 2017 should remain in the same range. In our view, the earned premiums of the Pension & Savings segment should increase by 3-5%.

In our view, we could expect Gjensidige to write more premiums in 2017 than in 2016 and to strengthen its position both in Denmark and in Sweden.

An Increase of The Profitability In All Segments

With an annual RoE of 21.4%, Gjensidige has delivered strong results in 2016. The profit before taxes grew by 21.6% to NOK 6,140 million ($721 million).

Source: Gjensidige's 2016Q4 Presentation

The rise of the profit was mainly driven by an improvement in the profitability in all segments and better investment income.

Source: Gjensidige's 2016 Annual Report

In the P&C segment, the underwriting results increased by 7.8%, due to a reduction of the costs from the corporate segment and a lower combined ratio in the commercial segment.

The NOK 40 million ($4.6 million) reduction in costs from the corporate segment in 2016 was mainly driven by the removal of an annual minimum regulation clause for pension payments which contributed non-recurring income of NOK 476.6 million ($56 million). The positive effect related to that removal was partially offset by a restructuring provision of around NOK 164 million ($19 million) and a provision of 23 million ($2.7 million) related to increased payroll tax, applicable from 2017.

Regarding the other P&C lines of business, the two segments called "General Insurance Private" and "General Insurance Commercial" remain the largest and profitable ones. With a respective combined ratio of 73.5% (72.9% in 2015) and 77.5% (79.6%), the underwriting results of General Insurance Private and General Insurance Commercial were strong in 2016. In spite of a bigger impact of the large losses (i.e. loss event in excess of NOK 10 million), the combined ratio of the both segments remained very well monitored thanks to a bigger run-off amount and a decrease in the cost ratio for the commercial segment.

In Baltic, even if the lines of business were not profitable in 2016, we could see that a reduction of the loss in Q4 2016 (- 37 million vs. - 64 in Q4 2015).

Source: Gjensidige's 2016Q4 Presentation

However, there are two points of attention regarding the total P&C segment:

The profitability of Nordics shrank harshly (a 5.5 percentage point increase of the combined ratio)

At total level, the net run-off rose by 41.2% to NOK 1,023 million ($120 million) on an annual basis. In other words, the current year loss ratio was not so good in 2016 than it was in 2015. That's why the company released more run-off in 2016 to compensate the negative impact of the claims situation.

In Pension and Savings segment, the profit increased by 48% to NOK 125 million ($14.6 million). The positive development was driven by higher volumes and also a reclassification of income previously as financial income following clarification from the Norwegian FSA. Furthermore, the operating expenses remain flat (0.9% increase while the earned premiums grew by more than 3%). It is still important to remind this segment is still a small contributor to the profit of the group.

In Bank segment, the profit before tax increased by 40% to NOK 428 million, mainly driven by business growth and improved returns on financial instruments. The cost/income ratio decreased to 42.9% (49.35% in 2016) showing the ability of the management to improve the operating performance of the bank activity. However, the net interest margin was 1.85% decreasing by 27 basis point from 2016.

Source: Gjensidige's 2016 Annual Report

The decrease was driven by overall margin pressure. In 2017, we could expect that the net interest margin will be flat or slightly declining but will be offset by a very performing cost monitoring and the portfolio growth. Depending on the interest rate evolution and the overall margin pressure, we could expect the net income from Gjensidige's bank segment to increase by 30% to around NOK 550 million ($65 million)

We could expect the company to maintain a combined ratio of 84%-86% and to increase its profitability in the bank segment. The increase in the interest rates could also boost the profitability of both Pension segment and Bank segment significantly. In our view, the FY 2017 Gjensidige's total profit before taxes could reach NOK 6.8 billion ($800 million) and could rise to NOK 7.0 billion ($820 million) in the case of high results in all segments.

A Proposed Dividend In Line With The Dividend Policy Of The Company

As mentioned in a previous article, Gjensidige is not interested in repurchasing its shares. However, the number of shares is stable at the time (500 million of outstanding shares). As the company is not interested in repurchasing its shares, it is entirely focused on increasing the dividend payout and has tried to increase the dividend payout amount year after year. The company follows the dividend policy:

High and stable dividends

Payout ratio over time of at least 70% of profit after tax

Excess capital above the targeted capitalization will be paid out over time

Regarding the proposed dividend (NOK 6.80 per share), the decision of the company is entirely in line with its strategy. The regular dividend has been increased by 6.25% while the payout ratio is in line with the targets of the company (73%). We could expect the company to keep increasing its dividend over the year without deteriorating its financial situation. Furthermore, it is possible that Gjensidige will pay for the second consecutive year a special dividend, as the Solvency II margin has improved compared to 2015. However, we prefer remaining prudent and consider this would-be special dividend as a bonus, which should not be taken into account in any valuation.

Conclusion

Gjensidige seems to be almost fairly valued at the current status (around 130 NOK per share). The management will continue in 2017 to maintain the strong operating performance of the company and develop bank and pension activities. The increase in the proposed dividend will make happy any investor who is looking for having a European insurer in its portfolio.

