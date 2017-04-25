AT&T's Acquisition Has No Effect On The Safety Of The Dividends

Thesis

AT&T (NYSE:T) is growing its revenue through acquisitions. I argue that this is a good thing. However, the additional debt load and extra shares put a strain on the upside potential of the shares and suggest that the company is currently overvalued. Still, the dividend is safe and at 5% it's relatively high compared to the S&P average. A DCF model puts the company's share price at around $35. If you'd like to value the company on its dividends through the use of a dividend discount model (NYSEARCA:DDM), the share price value turns out to be roughly $41. This is because the company grows its dividend at roughly 2% each year and this pressures the intrinsic value output of the dividend discount model. I argue that T has neglected to grow its dividend by more than 2% in order to generate cash flows so that the company can keep buying up other companies. For this reason, I think AT&T is a good buy for dividend investors.

Growth through acquisitions

Let's dig right in to it. Below you'll find a chart showing T's revenue growth both in nominal and percentage values.



The accelerated growth rate is quite obvious when visualized. Of course, when a company already has a revenue of more than $100 billion, it's unlikely that such a growth spurt came through organic means. The reason for this growth is actually not that obvious for those who haven't followed the company closely. Whenever I'm looking at the income statements and I see such an unusual pop in revenue, I immediately open up the balance sheet and take a look at the goodwill. This is the easiest way to see if the growth is organic. Goodwill is in essence the premium that the acquiring company pays the shareholders of the acquisition target.

DirectTV

The rationale here is simple: if the goodwill increased by at least $14.4 billion, we're looking at acquired revenue. The reason I'm looking at an increase of $14.4 billion is because the revenue grew by $14.4 billion. Typically, companies aren't really valued below 1x sales. In other words, I assumed an acquisition price of at least 1x sales. In turns out that a multiple of that was paid. AT&T offered to buy DirectTV in May 2014 for a stock and cash deal that valued DirectTV at $50 billion. After much struggle, the deal closed in July 2015.

This definitely explains the revenue growth. Some might argue that inorganic revenue growth "doesn't count", because it does not reflect the true growth potential of the business model. While this is a valid argument, it feels a bit like nitpicking to me. At the end of the day, that revenue will translate to cold hard cash. Besides, it is hard for AT&T to grow by double digits since it's such a big part of the US economy and has such a high market share in its industry. It is impossible for it to grow beyond the size of the industry and AT&T realizes this, which brings us to our next well-documented acquisition: Time Warner (NYSE:TWX).

Time Warner

I won't spend too much time on this as it has been discussed plenty of times on Seeking Alpha and elsewhere. The gist of it is that AT&T is looking to buy Time Warner for about $85 billion. This will increase their revenue substantially by roughly $29 billion. Even though there's been a lot of regulatory hurdles in getting the deal to close, the deal is still expected to close by 2017. I'd like to add that this deal is also very much strategic. This isn't simply the purchase of additional revenue to please shareholders. TWX has real strategic value for AT&T since it also acquired DirectTV. The company aims to become a global leader and the premier integrated communications company in the world. With DirectTV, the company was able to have their best ever fourth quarter in terms of churn rate. This company credits this success to their TV Everywhere application, data free TV and DirectTV Now. With TWX the company is acquiring even more high quality networks like HBO (Game of Thrones) and all the Turner Networks.

The dividend is safe

Let's assess what this means for the future revenue of the company:

The company is guiding for low single digit growth excluding the TWX merger. In other words, revenue is expected to be $170.3 billion assuming that low single digit equates to 4% with free cash flow expected to be $18 to $20 billion. Assuming the deal closes, we can add another $29.3 billion to the revenue and another $4.3 billion to the free cash flow, giving the company an annualized revenue of $200 billion and free cash flow of $22.3 and $24.3 billion.

The free cash flow number is important, because that is what is going to finance the dividends. Or at least, that is what is supposed to finance the dividend in a healthy business. Before we're able to assess the safety of the dividend after the merger closes and thus the post-merger value of the dividends, we need to have one last peak at the TWX deal.





The dividend discount model

TWX shareholders will receive 1.437 shares if AT&T's average stock price is below $37.411 at closing and 1.3 AT&T shares if AT&T's average stock price is above $41.349 at closing. In other words, this is going to add an additional 1,112 million to 1,006 million shares to the current 6.16 billion outstanding shares. Post-merger, this means that there will be 15% more shares to "feed" a dividend. In other words, this is going to cost the company an additional $1,769 million in additional cash. Luckily, the company's free cash flow stands at $16,936 and the new dividend would total $13,566 million. Keep in mind that when the merger closes, the free cash flow will be $22.3 to $24.3 billion. In other words, there is plenty of room here for new stockholders. AT&T will also must likely keep increasing its dividend. Not that I consider the dividend growth of 2% very impressive. If we plug in the growth rate of 2% the value of the dividends work out to be $41.3, which is fairly close to the current share price.



So if the company continues to grow its dividend at 2%, the equity isn't worth much more than what it is currently trading for. At some point, T will start focusing on dividends again. I think that the reason for their current low dividend growth, is the fact that they are focused on their growth through acquisition model. This requires a lot of cash flow and it, in the long term, I think it is a better strategy. However, by assuming a lot of debt, T is reducing the value of its cash flows. A DCF valuation might clear things up.

This gives us a share price of around $41 vs the current share price of around $40.

Final words

Both the DCF valuation suggests that the Post-merger AT&T is worth 12.5% less than the current company. So while the Post-merger AT&T will have substantially higher free cash flows, the added debt load and share count means that shareholders will get to see less of that cash per share.

If one is buying the company for its dividends, and thus valuing the company based on the value of the dividends, there's about 2.5% upside. So depending on how one values the company, it is either roughly fairly valued, or has 12.5% downside. Of course, one could argue that a DCF makes little sense if you can use a DDM instead. If that's the case, rejoice in the facts that the dividends can be covered easily. The dividends are safe, and at a 5% yield, this seems like a good deal for dividend aristocrats.





Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.