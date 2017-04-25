Ahead Of ECB Meeting, Market Stability Will Allow The Carry Trade To Move Higher

It may be time to get into the carry trade again. Two major event risks have been cleared and stability should reign in the markets going forward. The French election saw Macron advance which is generally positive for the markets, USDJPY spiked up a full figure on the news. And, North Korea appears to be a non-event. I believe the ECB is going to be pressured to move interest rates and end their Quantitative Easing (QE) program. I am getting into the carry trade ahead of the ECB meeting and the BoJ meeting. I think the potential for EUR to move higher from this point is solid.

There have already been grumblings over the QE program from Germany and other more hawkish regions in the EU. The current program has the ECB buying €60 billion per month; this is down from the original €80 billion per month. There has been some inflation coming into the world's economies, at least in the United States and Europe, but not as much in Japan the real target destination for inflation:

The Euro Area has seen inflation near its target rate of 2.0%, albeit this has come down as of late. This is partly the objective of the ECB. The ECB's target for inflation is generally 2.0% so accomplishing this target would bode well for ending the QE programs. At the same time there have been positive developments in manufacturing data. Again, the programs are working, or at least there are positive economic developments suggesting that extending the programs may not be warranted.

Overall, the world economies have been improving economically. This is iterated with the Federal Reserve raising interest rates over the past year and will continue to do so. The ECB may have room to end its program sooner rather than the committed period of time, the end of the year.

I just do not see the benefits of selecting a target date or time period for a program such as this. The ECB committed to buying bonds until the end of the year. Why select a date at all? Why not say "until we see the results we are looking for"? That seems to be the better approach and offers necessary flexibility.

However, the ECB has exercised some flexibility when they dropped the purchasing program downward from the €80 billion monthly purchases to €60 billion purchases. It may be that the ECB does exactly the same in the coming months, if not this month. I am preparing for the very simplest of hawkishness coming from the ECB this week. I believe that they may at least signal to the markets that they will be lowering their bond purchasing program in the coming months.

On the other side is the Bank of Japan who is still embroiled in their bond purchasing program. I believe they will continue this in perpetuity as inflation languishes along with economic growth. They will continue to expand their balance sheet and suppress their interest rates:

Over the weekend the French election has put Macron into the front positions with Le Pen for the overall election to be held in 2 weeks. Macron is a center-leftist and he beats his rival in nearly every poll handily. His presidency will enable the French to remain in the EU. That brought a lot of stability into the financial markets and that is why the USDJPY popped up a full big figure.

If the ECB were to signal an more rapid decline in their bond purchasing program then EUR will move higher versus its counterparts. Simultaneously, with the Bank of Japan likely to continue its programs for many more months, while at the same time there being some stability in the financial markets. Given those variables the carry trade should come back online. The interest rate differential will widen allowing the profiteers to earn their interest overnight in the FX markets.

Given the rhetoric we may see on Thursday's ECB meeting, I also expect an overall bid tone for EUR. The combined will push EURJPY higher significantly. This should also be the base to build up a much larger position for an extended period of time looking to capitalize on the interest rate differential.

I am going to be putting together a long position in the next two days for a bigger play on EURJPY. My eventual target is above the 150 level: