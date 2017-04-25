New Residential Investment: What To Do After Last Week's Massacre?

Mortgage investment company New Residential Investment Corp.'s (NYSE:NRZ) shares were kicked to the curb last week on news that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, or CFPB, was suing Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) over its mortgage servicing practices. The related, yet emotionally-fueled sell-off in New Residential Investment is a good opportunity in my opinion to gobble up some shares of one of the best high-yield income vehicles on The Street.

I have invested a decent amount of my money into mortgage investment company New Residential Investment, and I have done so chiefly because of three reasons:

1. New Residential Investment has excellent dividend coverage, earning much more on a regular basis than what the company pays out as dividends;

2. An investment in New Residential Investment has a very high dividend yield of ~14 percent at the time I bought. New Residential Investment's current dividend yield sits at 11.80 percent...Which is still compelling;

3. New Residential Investment sold (and continues to sell) for a very reasonably run-rate core earnings multiple, and is far from being overpriced...Even after the company's valuation soared last year.

A Golden Opportunity?

My last article on New Residential Investment, entitled "How High Can It Fly", was published at an inopportune time last week: Just before Ocwen Financial, a major mortgage servicing company, was reported to get sued by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau over the handling of its servicing business, with the CFPB going so far as to call Ocwen's business practices "deficient". The accusations made by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are a major challenge for Ocwen Financial: The company's share price slumped more than 50 percent as investors panicked and sold into the weakness.

The panic quickly spread to other companies with ties to the mortgage servicing business (New Residential Investment has a significant portion of its portfolio invested in mortgage servicing rights). New Residential Investment's share price also crashed on Ocwen Financial's news last week, with shares falling as low as $15.37.

Buy The Drop

The sell-off is a good opportunity to load up on New Residential Investment in my opinion, largely because nothing has really changed with respect to the investment thesis here. New Residential Investment's core earnings are rock-solid. There is no hint of any wrongdoing as far as New Residential Investment is concerned, and the sell-off was largely emotionally-fueled. The risk-reward-ratio looks very good after the meltdown.

Your Takeaway

The drastic drop in New Residential Investment's share price is a good opportunity to buy a strong business at a discounted priced. Based on yesterday's closing price, an investment in New Residential Investment costs income investors less than seven times run-rate core earnings. An investment comes with a very high dividend yield of 11.80 percent. Buy for income generation and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.