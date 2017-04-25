Fission Uranium Has Potential As A Uranium Reserve Play

As I pointed out in an article I wrote at the end of last year, there seem to be more and more signs of the uranium market being on the cusp of a turnaround. It is possible that the uranium spot price has already bottomed back in November, 2016, although I think we will only know if that is really the case perhaps next year, if uranium prices manage to keep above that level until then. As things stand right now, we have seen a first month of price decline last month, after four straight months of significant gains.

Source: Index Mundi.

It is possible that this may be the beginning of a process of re-testing the November lows and the November low may be breached and prices will go down much further, but I don't expect any such downturn to last for much longer even if it will happen. I believe that even if the November, 2016 low will be breached, a new permanent bottom will be put in this year or next year at the latest. It is out of this conviction that I decided to buy Ur-Energy (NYSEMKT:URG) last month. The main determining factors which led me to buy this particular stock was profitability and production growth potential, both of which look promising. I intend to continue building a position in uranium miners this year and next, which is why I intend to continue to feature uranium miners in my articles, as well as continuing to watch the uranium market very closely, especially focusing on the supply/demand outlook, which will be the main driver of all of the mining companies I analyzed so far.

For this article, I want to focus on Fission Uranium (OTCQX:FCUUF). It is a company with a market cap of about 370 million Canadian dollars ($280 million). It has no current production revenue, therefore it is a stock valuation based on expectations in regards to asset value gains based on exploration. Its assets are mainly made up of uranium reserves identified, as well as the potential for more uranium resources yet to be identified. Source: Fission Uranium.

The Triple R deposit is estimated to have 108.3 million pounds in indicated and inferred resources. Assuming a very conservative value of this resource, based on the current uranium spot price of $23/pound, the total potential value of this resource is about $2.5 billion. We should keep in mind however that most uranium is traded through longer term contracts, where the average price is twice as high, meaning that in reality the total value of those resources is more like $5 billion at current average uranium sale prices. In other words, it is sitting on resources about 18 times the company's market cap

Taking this point of reference further, we have to take into consideration potential production costs. I have to first of all point out that this is just an estimate, which in my experience does not necessarily always reflect reality. Fission Uranium estimates that its production costs will likely be around 16.60 Canadian dollars/pound, which translates into about $12.45/pound at the current exchange rate.

Source: Fission Uranium.

As we can see Fission is claiming lower production prices compared with its peers. Reality is however that those peer production prices are mainly proven costs, while Fission's numbers are just estimates. Going by this number, in the absence of any better indications, the total cost of producing the entire current known deposits will be about $1.35 billion. Staying with the more conservative estimate of the total value of the deposit, based on the spot price, the potential value of the resource is about $1.15 billion. Cash and debt are not significant enough to change that number to a great extent, so we can leave it at that. The company's fair value evaluated conservatively is therefore .244.

Based on this estimate, the value of this company could potentially rise by a factor of four, even without uranium prices increasing greatly from current levels. Reality is however that we are not talking about a company with capital infrastructure already in place and ready to produce those resources. If Fission were to invest in major extraction facilities in order to start significant production of its reserves, it would have to dilute its stock on a massive scale in order to finance the investment. The 59 million Canadian dollars it has on hand as cash resources will not even come close to being sufficient for such an investment.

In conclusion, investing in Fission Uranium would mean mainly taking a bet on whether uranium prices will continue to recover or not, just as is the case with most other Uranium companies. In this respect, I should point out the fact that since the uranium spot price bottom in November, 2016 Fission stock has seen a healthy bounce, from a low of 50 cents Canadian per share, to 78 cents currently. In addition to betting on a uranium recovery, to a large extent it is a bet on future production costs of the resources it is currently identifying. This is the big unknown in this equation, where good news would mean that Fission's estimates are more or less accurate and will be proven as such, or bad news would come in the form of those estimates being refuted.

It is also a bet on future evaluations of the resource, with the potential for significant new reserves to be added as exploration continues. Just today it was anounced by Fission that continued exploration yielded some significant positive results. It remains to be seen how much it will add to its current resource base once the company will produce a new estimate, but this latest information suggests that there will be significant growth as a result of the latest exploration efforts, as well as some potential for more to come. Within the context of what I believe to be the beginning of the reversal of the decade-long decline in uranium prices, Fission presents us with a viable opportunity to play the resource addition story, rather than the current or future production story, which is what the other companies I covered so far represent.

I am/we are long URG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.