Frontier Communications: Why A Dividend Cut Does Not Matter

Because of the stock's dividend yield of 22%, there is a lot of potential for a big profit.

The company is currently working on driving future growth. Opinions on whether this will be successful differ.

In the previous article I posted about Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) I talked about the company's current troubles and why investors should not worry too much about their dividend. In this article I will show why I think that the stock is currently undervalued because of the uncertainties surrounding this stock. I will be using a discounted dividend model to show what type of upside potential the stock has with the current dividend yield of 22%. I will also show you why it would not be devastating to the stock if management did decide to lower its dividends.

Frontier's issues

Frontier has seen revenue growth for the past 5 years. While its top line has seen an astonishing growth of around 80% these past five years, its bottom line has not managed to benefit from this top line growth. The margins have been coming down just as hard as the lop line has gone up. Because of this the company has an negative bottom line. Despite of this, the company's adjusted fcf is still positive with the payout ratio for the next year expected at slightly above 60% of its fcf. This means that if its current business remained constant, the company would have no problem paying out its high dividend yield.

But unfortunately there are some factors that cause uncertainty about the company's future fcf. The company decided to acquire some assets from Verizon (NYSE:VZ). From my last article:

"Part of the reason that results have been a bit weaker lately is because of the CTF account cleanup resulting from the acquisition of some Verizon assets earlier last year."

But as also mentioned, management expects results to improve in the near future:

"We expect our net additions on key metrics in the CTF markets to continuously improve through the remainder of this year and expect to return to market share growth in the second half of the year."

Other than this, management is working on other growth initiatives that I mentioned in my previous article. Of course it is far from 100% certain that the company's growth initiatives will have the desired results, but so far it looks like they are taking the right steps.

Debt putting pressure on dividends?

Another one of the company's problems is its growing debt, which must be addressed in the future if it does not want to suffer under higher interest rates.

The debt has increased tremendously over the past 3 or 4 years. The company now has $4 of debt for every $1 of equity, although the big part of this outstanding debt is not due until 2019/2020. I mentioned this in my previous article and I will say it again: Frontier might not have to cut its dividends, but it would be a wise choice. This way it can use the additional cash to lower its debt and therefore interest payments. This will be most beneficial to everyone in the long run.

Discounted dividend model

I will now show what kind of investment opportunity the current uncertainty and risk has created in this stock by discounted the company's future dividends. The discount rate used for these calculations is 8%. In this first model I will show what type of return long-term investors can get if Frontier manages to get its business in order.

Let's say that Frontier manages to get their CFT business in order while also executing well on their other growth initiatives. The next three years there I will not assume any dividend growth because the company might choose to lower its debt instead of raising its dividends. After that I will assume a conservative 2% growth rate, which is similar to the average inflation rate. This is what the discounted dividend model gives us with these outputs:

As you can see, almost no dividend growth results in this stock having about 284% upside potential.

But since there are still a lot of skeptics, I will make one more model where I assume that the company's plans take longer to be successful. The company then acknowledges that it has to lower dividends significantly in order to be able to pay off its debt.

Even with a 50% dividend cut next year and a 25% cut the year after that, this stock still has significant upside potential.

Conclusion

The downfall of Frontier Communications has resulted in a highly suppressed stock with an exceptional dividend yield. Although this is a very speculative investment with a lot of risk, the upside potential is huge. Even when things do not go according to plan there is still a big chance that the stock will increase in value.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.