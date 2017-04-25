Here's Why Seadrill And North Atlantic Drilling Don't Trade In Sync

I've been recently getting questions on why trading action in Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL) shares was so different lately. Indeed, Seadrill stock was rather calm after the company announced that shareholders should expect minimal recovery:

Meanwhile, action in North Atlantic Drilling shares was heated after long-term contracts for West Elara and West Linus were announced:

Despite recent contract awards, North Atlantic Drilling is not a viable enterprise on its own and it has to patiently wait for the outcome of Seadrill restructuring to know its fate. So why two stocks which, in theory, should be closely correlated ahead of the restructuring, trade so differently now?

The answer to this question has two parts - the Seadrill part and the North Atlantic Drilling part. Let's start with Seadrill.

I expect that North Atlantic Drilling will be reabsorbed by Seadrill as part of the restructuring part. Therefore, the recent contract awards could have provided at least some upside for Seadrill shares. However, this did not happen. The rational explanation for this is that contracts hurt cash flow in the short term. However, I believe the "irrational" explanation is more important - the market lost its hope on Seadrill and will need a huge upside catalyst to send Seadrill shares higher.

Previously, Seadrill shares reacted to three major events that were supposed to be significant catalysts at that time - the rumor of $500 million cash injection by John Fredriksen, the rumor of $1.2 billion cash injection by John Fredriksen and OPEC/non-OPEC production cut deal.

Rumors of cash injection remained rumors and any cash injection from outside investors will now lead to massive dilution for current shareholders in the best-case scenario. The OPEC/non-OPEC deal did not work out as many expected. U.S. production increases rapidly, U.S. inventories are near record highs and Brent oil price is near $52 per barrel. Ultimately, Seadrill told investors in the clearest possible language that they should expect "minimal recovery". Although some investors have not lost hope yet, the stock needs bigger players to believe in Seadrill common shares as the stock's average trading volume is 15 million per day.

The key difference between Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling is the float. Following the reverse stock split, North Atlantic Drilling's float is roughly 7 million shares. On average, 1.3 million of these shares change hands every day. Thus, North Atlantic Drilling shares are driven by short-term speculators. Rest assured that some of them don't even know in what industry the company operates - North Atlantic Drilling is just another ticker on their trading platform. Wild moves often happen when such traders are the majority of players in the stock. In my view, this is what we recently saw in North Atlantic Drilling shares.

The most speculative readers may use the sudden and irrational spikes in North Atlantic Drilling shares to short the stock (if they find the shares to borrow), whose fundamental value is zero or close to zero. It's hard to come up with a scenario where creditors will want to leave anything material for current North Atlantic Drilling shareholders.

In my view, the best-case scenario implies that North Atlantic Drilling shareholders will get a tiny share in Seadrill as a result of the restructuring. I believe that the chance of this share being anything close to the $60+ million capitalization that's been given by the market to North Atlantic Drilling in recent days is miniscule.

At the same time, the majority of investors will be better off avoiding both Seadrill and North Atlantic Drilling and patiently watching the story that may shape the future of the offshore drilling market from the sidelines.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the abovementioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.