Darden - Smelling The Cheddar

Darden has been in investors’ favor of late owing to its strong relative earnings performance and the fact that it provided higher fiscal 2017 earnings guidance.

Restaurant Sales have slowed from their relatively healthy pace in January – but Darden’s same-store sales growth is encouraging considering the tough operating environment still facing restaurants.

Analysis

Restaurant Sales Slow in March

Restaurants in the United States registered a 2.8% gain in their sales this March, marking a third straight month of rising sales since hitting a four-year low in December. That being said, March's growth rate was less than half that of January, when restaurant sales rose by 6%.

Regardless of the decaying momentum in restaurant sales, March's performance qualifies as relatively good news for Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI), the parent of Olive Garden, Longhorn Steakhouse, Eddie V's - and, soon, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Olive Garden itself witnessed 1.4% same-store sales growth in its fiscal 2017 third quarter (which ended on February 26th) and Darden overall registered 1.7% sales growth for the period, which outpaced its competition (overall industry sales should not be confused with same-store restaurant sales).

Dividend and Recent Performance

Dividend investors interested in balancing their portfolios across key US industries should keep an eye on Darden, which currently pays a 2.7% dividend yield. Not only does it outpace the yields of both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P500, it also surpasses the average yield of its peer group by around 90-basis points.

Darden's share price has also had a strong year, rising by over 13% in the year-to-date and suggests that investors see more value in the casual dining segment than in the cut-throat fast-food segment. To wit, in addition to surpassing the performance of the major indices in the year-to-date, Darden's gains have outstripped that of both Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM) and McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) - as well as the Dow Jones US Restaurants & Bars Index, which has risen by 6.7% in 2017.

Darden's surge can be traced to a turnaround in its fortunes and positive outlook. To wit, Darden has beaten Wall Street's expectations in three of its last four quarters and the company recently bumped up its earnings forecast for fiscal 2017 to between $3.95 to $4.00 per share coupled with 1.5% same-store revenue growth - up from $3.80 to $3.90 per share with same store sales growth of between 1% to 2% (suggesting that it originally anticipated results at the lower end of the range).

People Eating Better?

The restaurant industry's forecast for sales growth in calendar 2017 is 4.3% (to $798.7 Billion), if we annualize Darden's sales rate through February 2017, we can infer that Darden now has close to 1% of industry sales and that, if the company were to retain that relative proportion, sales for its Fiscal 2018 could rise to $7.3 Billion, which is consistent with the consensus of $7.34 Billion - for a 4.2% growth rate.

This would be more than double Darden's expected growth rate of 1.5%. In our view, this is an entirely reasonable expectation: incomes grew by just 0.4% in February (the latest month for which data's available) so consumers are more value-conscious in their dining-out habits. In that regard, they're less likely to patronize run-of-the-mill (and unhealthy) fast food choices in favor of more varied, full-service fare of the like that can be had at Darden's various restaurants.

Where's the Cheddar?

The Cheddar transaction is expected to close in May so Darden should be able to add Cheddar's annual sales to its fiscal 2018 accounts. In doing so, we can see that the consensus forecast isn't considering the Cheddar impact - to wit, simply adding Cheddar's $616 million in sales (from its 140 company-owned stores that generate $4.4 million in annual sales) to the median forecast of $7.09 Billion expected for the current fiscal year would give Darden over $7.7 Billion in annual sales - well ahead of the $7.34 Billion forecast for 2018.

In short, the current forecast is simply forecasting Darden's organic growth - that means that Darden could be looking at just under $8 Billion in annual sales by the end of fiscal 2018. This also means that current consensus forecast isn't accounting for the $0.12 earnings uptick in Darden's diluted earnings from the Cheddar transaction.

In our view, this implies that Darden's current forward multiple of 19.1-times earnings is undervaluing the company. We anticipate that Darden will report diluted earnings per share of $4.00 per share in May and that its organic operations will add around $0.40 cents of growth as Darden continues to see overall revenue growth from Olive Garden, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's and other segments.

Including the Cheddar transaction would give us a $4.52 per share forecast for Fiscal 2018, which is slightly below the top-end of analysts' forecasts. Indeed, to the extent that some analysts haven't yet baked-in the Cheddar deal, we could see forecasts along the $4.67 to $4.70 range for Darden. Regardless, at our earnings forecast, Darden is only trading at 18.3-times earnings, which is less than the 23-times multiple of its peer group.

Conclusion

Considering: a) the robust performance of Darden's existing portfolio; b) the positive future impact of the Cheddar transaction; and c) Darden's forward earnings multiple discount to its peer group, we are comfortable prescribing a 21-times multiple for Darden, which works out to a target price of $95 per share - a 15% upside. Adding Darden's 2.7% dividend yield gives investors a nearly 18% total return potential on Darden's stock. That's a solid return for a company in an industry still facing a tough operating environment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DRI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Black Coral Research, Inc. is a team of writers who provide unique perspective to help inform dividend investors. This article was written by Jonathan Lara, one of our Senior Analysts. We did not receive compensation for this article (other than from Seeking Alpha), and we have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article. Black Coral Research, Inc. is not a registered investment advisor or broker/dealer. Readers are advised that the material contained herein should be used solely for informational purposes. Investing involves risk, including the loss of principal. Readers are solely responsible for their own investment decisions.