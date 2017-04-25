Aixtron Aktiengesellschaft's (AIXG) CEO Kim Schindelhauer on Q1 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aixtron Aktiengesellschaft (NASDAQ:AIXG)

Q1 2017 Earnings Conference Call

April 25, 2017 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Guido Pickert - Director Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Kim Schindelhauer - Chief Executive Officer

Bernd Schulte - Chief Operating Officer

Analysts

David Mulholland - UBS

Jürgen Wagner - MainFirst Bank

Günther Hollfelder - Baader Bank

Thomas Becker - Commerzbank

Charles Lepetitpas - Natixis

Kim Schindelhauer

Thanks, Guido. Thank you very much. Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of AIXTRON's executive board, let me welcome you to the presentation of our Q1 2017 results.

My name is Kim Schindelhauer. I am the CEO of AIXTRON since March 1 this year. I'm with the company since 25 years, initially as member of the executive board, and for the last 15 years, as chairman of the supervisory board. It is a pleasure to be back on the board in an operational function now and together with my colleague in the executive board Dr. Bernd Schulte, we will guide AIXTRON into the next phase after the non-successful takeover by Fujian Grand Chip last year.

Bernd will give you an update on our technology portfolio and the expected development for 2017. Also with us today is our Chief Accounting Officer, Charles Russell [ph], who has been with the company for more than a decade. He is responsible for accounting, financial reporting within AIXTRON. Charles [ph] will go through the results with you and answer your related questions.

Before that, let me highlight some key results from Q1 what we look first on Slide 3. With an order intake of €61.9 million in Q1, we had another strong quarter. We had booked revenues of €53.6 million and an EBIT of minus €12.7 million. Included in this number are extraordinary write-downs in the amount of €6.6 million, which results in an adjusted EBIT prior extraordinary write-downs of minus €6.1 million.

Inventory levels of €49.9 million as well as reduced operational and CapEx spending led to a free cash flow in the quarter of €33.3 million, and to a group cash positioning of €193.6 million, a significant improvement compared to prior quarters. Charles [ph] will go into more details on that and answer your questions on that. I would like to share some additional important events with you which happened in Q1.

We received a purchase order from a large Asian display manufacturer for our OVPD deposition tool due to deliver - to be delivered in Q4 2017. It is an important milestone in our OLED development program. Furthermore we delisted from NASDAQ and deregistration from the SEC was completed. As of March 20, AIXTRON was again included in the TecDAX Index, of which we were excluded in December for the first time in to the lower free flow during the pending takeover transaction. In addition, the U.S. class action suit against AIXTRON was dismissed.

Turning now to Slide 4. Based on our Q1 results and an order intake, we reiterate our full-year 2017 guidance given in February 2017 with revenues and order intake between €180 million and €210 million for the fiscal year 2017. We continue to expect an improvement of free cash flow in 2017 compared to '16 and to achieve a positive EBIT in 2018.

Let me now give you some background to the previously mentioned write-downs in Q1. To explain our position, I would like to ask you for a second of your time. AIXTRON has a wide portfolio, as you know, of enabling technologies for highly diversified applications. Each application has a group of customers or a very large single customer. Each application is a completely separate market and is not competing with each other at all. With unique market position of AIXTRON to deliver equipment for complex material deposition into different applications and/or markets by using the same core know-how provides unusual growth opportunities for the company.

The negative side of this unique situation is that for each of these future applications, significant R&D spending is required. One solution would be to focus on less applications and spend less R&D to make the company profitable rather quickly. It is unquestionable that the deposition of complex materials would be the future and AIXTRON will be the only company to focus its entire know-how towards that and to support the relevant customers and market as their requirements.

We make the decision to continue our activities in this future market but with a more focused approach. We will organize our portfolio of future technologies and transfer them into defined independent unit. For the each unit, we will select technology partners at an early stage of the development to provide the required resources. These partnerships which could be investments in R&D as well as joint ventures, will focus on specific requirements needed. This year we will review all development programs and collect solutions in order to focus our R&D spending. This will lead to a sustainable profitability and growth of the group in the following years.

As a first step of focusing our R&D spending, we froze our product development for III-V-Materials for future generation logic chips. They are called TFOS. This led to an extraordinary write-down of asset in the amount of €6.6 million. We will not spend further R&D until a firm timeline for the introduction of these material application has been test and a partner was found to cover the requirement to require development expenses.

We are of course fully committed to support our customers to introduce TFOS materials to the market when this will happen. Thus I would like to be get through to my explanations to the €6.6 million and I'm more than happy to answer more questions later.

At this point, now I would like to hand it over to Charles [ph], who will give you a detailed overview of the Q1 results. Charles [ph] please.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thanks, Kim, and good morning to you all. Turning to Slide 5. Let me start by saying that Q1 was, in many ways, a reasonable quarter, thanks largely to a very strong order intake of €61.9 million, which was up 39% on the €44.4 million we generated in the same quarter last year.

This year-on-year growth means that we ended the first quarter with an increased order backlog totaling €87.6 million. Despite a €6.6 million write-down we decided to make in the area of our TFOS activities, we also improved profitability compared to the first quarter last year. Also on the positive side, we generated a free cash flow of €33.3 million largely because of reductions in working capital. However earnings remained negative in the first quarter with net income coming in at minus €13.5 million.

Moving to the next slide. Let me take you through the income statement for Q1. Total revenues recorded during the first quarter of 2017 of €53.6 million, were up from €21.4 million in the same period last year. We improved our gross margin by 10 percentage points from 15% in Q1 last year to 25% in Q1 '17, and it would have been 27% had we not written down €1 million of TFOS inventory assets in the quarter.

Operating expenses totaled €26.4 million in Q1 '17, which was higher than Q1 '16 mainly due to higher R&D expenses, including €5.6 million write-down related to our TFOS activities. Otherwise R&D spending would have been at a normal level of €14.1 million.

EBIT for the first quarter came in at minus €12.7 million, which was an improvement over the minus €14.7 million of Q1 2016. If we exclude the €6.6 million write-down, the improvement was more pronounced with an adjusted EBIT of minus €6.1 million.

The net result for Q1 2017 was minus €13.5 million, a slight improvement over the minus €15.5 million in the first quarter last year. As you can see, the fourth quarter of 2016 was around half of 2016 annual revenues, was extraordinary both in terms of revenues and earnings, and is therefore difficult to compare.

Moving to Slide 7, which shows our cash flow statement for the first quarter. We had a particularly good quarter in terms of cash flows due to a strong positive operating cash flow of €34.6 million, mainly resulting from collections of accounts receivable and an increase in advance payments from customers for new orders. The overall result was that we generated a total cash flow of €33.3 million in Q1 2017. As a consequence, our cash balances have increased from €160.1 million at the end of last year to €193.6 million at the end of Q1.

Turning to the next slide, our balance sheet. AIXTRON continues to have a healthy balance sheet with equity of €356.7 million, cash of €193.6 million and no debt.

I want to highlight two things, inventories and customer advance payments. Firstly inventory at €49.9 million is at its lowest level for 10 years and is a clear reflection of the improvements we've made in inventory management. Secondly advance payments from customers increased to €30.5 million as of March 31, 2017, compared with €26.1 million at the end of last year, reflecting the continued strong order intake recorded in 2017.

Now let me hand you over to Bernd who will talk about our technology portfolio on Slide 9. Bernd?

Bernd Schulte

Thank you, Charles [ph], and a warm welcome to everybody. As mentioned before, we had a good quarter with strong orders, backlog and revenues, and we have reached an important milestone for our OVPD technology for the deposition of organic material with the order we have secured.

In Q1, Gartner has confirmed what we have already anticipated. We have been the global number one supplier for MOCVD equipment in 2016 with a 55% market share. In our last conference call, I mentioned that AIXTRON technologies are enablers for mega-tech trends, including the move to renewable energy and the electrification of transportation, both of which require higher amounts of semiconductor components, and in many cases, new materials to make those components possible.

To add to that, 5G mobile connectivity, autonomous driving and the internet-of-things, all of which require millions of sensors and other semiconductor products. As I said before, our deposition technologies will be strong enablers for these future semiconductor products, which will represent a solid demand for us. In order to benefit from these mega-tech trends, we need to stay close to our customers to be ready with our technology when our customers need them.

As usual, new and complex technologies, some of this timing is not fully clear yet. We are committed to supporting our customer once a firm timeline has been announced. However in this case of such technology roadmaps are not firming up, we have to be tough on ourselves on how to focus our internal resources. This is exactly the situation with TFOS. We are convinced these material will be required in the future but we are not sure exactly when they will penetrate the market. Against this background, we have made the decision to freeze our activities in this area with one-time cost this year in saving expected in 2018.

As soon as we see progress in this market side, we can intensify our efforts, however only if the market [indiscernible]. This is the first example how we want to focus our R&D spending going forward. And then next steps we are evaluating potential partnerships to strengthen the position of our product portfolio, as Kim described. These activities are one of our major focus areas this year and we will give you more information on our progress in future conference calls.

With that, I thank you for your attention, and we are now looking forward answering your questions.

Guido Pickert

Thank you, Bernd, Charles [ph] and Kim. Operator, we'll now take the questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions]. And the first questionnaire is David Mulholland with UBS.

Q - David Mulholland

Hi. Thanks for taking the questions. Firstly, obviously good to see some action on the cost side of the business but I wonder if you could just give us some guidance on - now that you've paused the investment in TFOS, what should we expect in terms of R&D or even OpEx for the full-year? And then secondly, booking trends continued to be quite strong in Q1. How do you see the pipeline through the rest of the year? Can we carry on at these levels, or I guess how do you see the outlook for bookings in Q2, Q3?

Kim Schindelhauer

Maybe I'd say something to the TFOS - it's Kim Schindelhauer - to the TFOS situation. On the full-year basis, we are planning with a saving of €9 million to €10 million. Bernd, you can say something to the other question, financial question?

Bernd Schulte

Yes, sure. Hi, this is Bernd. Well, you know the ordering levels are quite solid right now and in short-term we are seeing this as potentially continuing. However in our business the possibilities to look far ahead than one quarter is quite difficult. But in general, as Kim mentioned, we have confirmed our guidance, and with that, mathematically you can see that we are relatively positive going forward.

David Mulholland

Great. And maybe one quick follow-up on the OLED side, obviously I know you probably can't specify who the customer is, but is it fair to assume that this is someone that's already active in OLED display and could you possibly just give us a bit of background have you gone through the full process with this customer at your own site last year that then led to the order? Maybe just a bit more color on the strength of the relationship with the Asian OLED display manufacturer.

Kim Schindelhauer

Yes, let me answer that. Sure, you can be sure that is the customer who is already engaged in OLED manufacturing and I think we have been mentioned in previous calls that this program goes through three major stages. So this is the second stage where, we with the customer together, wanted to prove the feasibility for high volume manufacturing but on a smaller substrate size level. So this is - the first step was showing the feasibility of the technology in general. Now we are at the second step. And of course the third step would be doing this all together on high volume manufacturing size.

David Mulholland

Perfect. Thanks very much.

Operator

The next questionnaire is Jürgen Wagner from MainFirst Bank.

Jürgen Wagner

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my question. Now post the R&D or the project freeze in TFOS, what would be a breakeven sales level in 2018? And the second question, what is your view on the gallium nitride LED market, particularly in China? There is some reports that the competitive pressure increased or do you think improvement even?

Kim Schindelhauer

Bernd, will you say something to China?

Bernd Schulte

Sure. Yes, indeed there is certain movements in the competitive situation in China. You probably have heard that Chinese MOCVD suppliers are in the process of getting qualified with Chinese customers, and what we're hearing from the market that they made step forward and even receiving now orders on significant order level and you can imagine that this changes the landscape quite significant in the market, in particular when you consider that Chinese competitors have an even more aggressive pricing behavior than in the past.

And so we are focusing our product portfolio in areas where we can play our unique selling points, and as such, we can achieve reasonable margins for our products. And as such, we definitely looking in particular in the area of LED in China, but also elsewhere, in particular on specialty LED application were high-yield performances are acknowledged but also we're seeing a good opportunity and development in the area of red, orange, yellow LEDs in China.

Unidentified Company Representative

In terms of the breakeven, if you look at the quarter that we've just reported, we have an adjusted EBITDA of €6.1 million negative and a gross margin of 25%. So I think in the Q1 period, we've had some low margin sales as we previously said in the Q4 conference call about our €6 million [ph]. We have to get the reminder of those out of the pipeline, then the margin should improve slightly, so I would think breakeven is somewhere around €65 million every quarter.

Jürgen Wagner

Okay. And that is the level also for next year to look at?

Kim Schindelhauer

Well, that might change if we consider any further actions on our R&D spending.

Jürgen Wagner

But at the moment that's...

Kim Schindelhauer

That is the current situation. Correct.

Jürgen Wagner

Okay, understood. Thank you.

Operator

At the moment, there seem to be no further questions. [Operator Instructions]. And next up is Günther Hollfelder from Baader Bank.

Günther Hollfelder

Hi, thank you. First question on - you mentioned the AIX R6 sales. So has the inventory sell-down has been now completed with the first order or do you expect additional sales later this year?

Unidentified Company Representative

We still have additional sales to clear during the remaining quarters of this year and then I hope we should be done with the AIX R6 inventories. So you could expect that the margins in the subsequent quarters may still be rather depressed by that.

Günther Hollfelder

Okay. And on the - you mentioned the situation also in China and you're focusing increasingly on, for example, red, orange and yellow LEDs. So given, let's say, less strategic importance for Thomas Swan and the Showerhead technology going forward, is there any potential here for to lower costs here from this perspective?

Bernd Schulte

I think we rate the Shower technology still as a very important part of our product portfolio but in general the Shower technology in terms of manufacturing cost of the product is not much different to our planetary. So in general terms what I try to say is we are looking really into areas where we can use the strength of our products and there where the market acknowledge those strengths and simply say pace work, and so that could include the planetary but the Showerhead as well.

Günther Hollfelder

Okay. And then a last question on the memory CapEx environment. Last year your sales were mainly related to CVD systems and for the NAND-Flash market, so we've recently seen a recovery also in DRAM related CapEx. So do you have any visibility or do you expect a recovery of your DRAM-related like LED sales here this year?

Bernd Schulte

We expect a slight improvement but not a big improvement in terms of QXP sales, but still we're seeing the good notice. We are seeing still this very healthy momentum for the Flash memory to continue and we are seeing a very good request from our customer for the CVD to continue at least for the first half of the year.

Günther Hollfelder

And businesses for your QXP tool, would this be triggered by a new process note or what would be a trigger to get more sales related to the QXP?

Bernd Schulte

This would be triggered, number one, of course being qualified with further films at various customers but certainly also when our existing customers increases their investment into DRAM and sooner or later this is going to happen.

Günther Hollfelder

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Next up is Thomas Becker from Commerzbank.

Thomas Becker

Yes. Good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Just a quick one with respect to the positive EBIT you're targeting for 2018. So is this based on the current, let's call, it restructuring measures, i.e. TFOS, or is against the back of more to come? And the question is - the next second question is with respect to cash. You had quite a healthy cash level and you mentioned in Q1 and you mentioned inventories are at a 10-year low level. So, let's say, given the reversal in the next quarter so more normalization, I guess, what do you think will be the cash level at the end of the year. What's your target?

Unidentified Company Representative

In terms of the cash, the guidance we've given is that our free cash flow will be better than 2016 but given that 2016 was minus 40-something-million and we are plus €34 million at the moment, I think will be considerably better than last year. I wouldn't like to give a guidance to the cash balance at the end of the year because that depends on the timing of sales, timing of collections.

The inventories that we still have graphics should reduce over the next few quarters. So on the basis that other things stay the same and that may or may not be the case, then you would expect the inventory levels to stay roughly the same or perhaps even improve slightly, but it depends on whether we get to a large number of orders or whether we're making things in advance for customers perhaps for OLED, who knows.

Kim Schindelhauer

Maybe so I think you got a question EBIT for 2018.

Unidentified Company Representative

The EBIT for 2018, we don't expect to be in the same structural position in 2018 that we are now, so it's based on the assumption that in 2018 we have a different structure but we are not entirely sure what that is at the moment because clearly we need partners and we need to agree those structures with partners. And so we think best estimate that we will be breakeven or profitable next year but we can't say definitively what the structure is.

Thomas Becker

Okay, so this means that what you have done to TFOS is not, let's say, the only thing which will happen then going forward. So you're positive EBIT is also based on other measures to come to be announced?

Bernd Schulte

I think this is what Kim Schindelhauer now said, yes.

Thomas Becker

Okay. Last question from my side is, would you rule out that given the order you received for your OLED program that the OLED program per say is still under evaluation? So would you, let's say, rule out that the same thing like which happened to TFOS could happen to OLED as well, or is this now the safe zone after you again received literally probably small order for OLED?

Bernd Schulte

Generally we always consider and watch our technologies, so we never rule anything out. But it has been an important step and if we can continue to pace and if we find the appropriate financial model to go forward, this is exactly what we are working here within the next month and we will keep you updated soon. We can be more definitive in the actions we're going to play.

Thomas Becker

Okay, good. Thank you.

Operator

The next questionnaire is Charles Lepetitpas from Natixis.

Charles Lepetitpas

Yes, hello. Good morning. I had just one question. I understand that your 2018 guidance on EBIT level is based on finding new partners for your technology portfolio. I wonder whether you have already found one of several of these partners or not yet, and if you expect to find such partners during the next quarter? Thank you.

Kim Schindelhauer

Yes, this is Kim Schindelhauer. We definitely are looking for partners. We do not have any concrete partners yet but there are lot of interesting scenarios and we will evaluate them as they come along. And then I think for 2018, then we will have more on structure than today because I think as you all know from the P&L, the trouble is really the R&D spending and to give out future technologies, we don't want to do that as said before. And we have some interesting ideas and we will execute as they come along.

Charles Lepetitpas

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

And next up is David Mulholland from UBS.

David Mulholland

Hi. Just a quick follow-up. My apologies if I probably asked this earlier but on the receivables side obviously a very low level in Q1, sitting on the balance sheet and you mentioned part of that was due to work internally on managing the cash flow of the business but is this a sustainable level? Has something fundamentally changed on the kind of agreements you're doing with customers in payment terms, or is this a temporary level and things normalize in Q2?

Unidentified Company Representative

I think with MOCVD, I think we do see the advance payments from customers to book the order and that's different from most semiconductor equipment manufacturers. So AIXTRON has in the past always had a relatively low receivables days, so I think it's around 50 at the end of March 2017 and that has been in the sort of normal level over the past decade.

David Mulholland

Okay. So to summarize, you would say it's still quite sustainable at this level?

Unidentified Company Representative

The receivables days, yes.

David Mulholland

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

There are no further questions.

Guido Pickert

Well, then thank you very much to all. This now ends questionnaire. Yes, thank you very much. Have a good day and we'll be still available for further questions, if you have any. Thank you.

