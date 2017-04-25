Southwest Airlines Is Favorite - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/24/2017)

The trade in Weatherford International is done.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a lot of debt on its balance sheet.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, April 24.

Bullish Calls

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT): Nobody made money betting against CEO Miles White. It's a buy.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B): Warren Buffett is the best in the business. Cramer likes the stock for the short and long term.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): Cramer is a believer in any sort of pain medicine that does not cross the blood-brain barrier.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL): Cramer's preference in airlines is in the following order - Southwest (NYSE:LUV), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), Delta (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines, United Continental (NYSE:UAL) and then JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Bearish Calls

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX): Cramer doesn't feel comfortable with $30B debt on their balance sheet.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): "Now, people have to understand: it is a play on the weather. If it's really hot, it will go up. And that's what you've got. There really isn't much more to it. I thought it would be a colder winter than it was and it didn't go up, now it's got to be hot. It's very binary. I prefer situations that have actual growth, but I like Chesapeake as a call on the summer."

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT): The trade is over. Move on.

