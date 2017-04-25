Southwest Airlines Is Favorite - Cramer's Lightning Round (4/24/2017)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Abbott Laboratories is a buy.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals has a lot of debt on its balance sheet.

The trade in Weatherford International is done.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Monday, April 24.

Bullish Calls

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT): Nobody made money betting against CEO Miles White. It's a buy.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B): Warren Buffett is the best in the business. Cramer likes the stock for the short and long term.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA): Cramer is a believer in any sort of pain medicine that does not cross the blood-brain barrier.

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL): Cramer's preference in airlines is in the following order - Southwest (NYSE:LUV), Alaska Air (NYSE:ALK), Delta (NYSE:DAL), American Airlines, United Continental (NYSE:UAL) and then JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Bearish Calls

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX): Cramer doesn't feel comfortable with $30B debt on their balance sheet.

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK): "Now, people have to understand: it is a play on the weather. If it's really hot, it will go up. And that's what you've got. There really isn't much more to it. I thought it would be a colder winter than it was and it didn't go up, now it's got to be hot. It's very binary. I prefer situations that have actual growth, but I like Chesapeake as a call on the summer."

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT): The trade is over. Move on.

