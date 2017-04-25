Transocean: Where Are Upside Catalysts?

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) has just published its fleet status report. I have previously analyzed the fleet status reports of Noble Corp. (NYSE:NE) (here) and Rowan (NYSE:RDC) (here). Now it's time to look at what Transocean had to say about new contracts.

It turned out that Transocean had little to report. The company mentioned the contract for Transocean Spitsbergen (see here), which was previously reported by Statoil (NYSE:STO), so it's not news to anyone who follows the industry.

Among other developments, GSF Constellation I and GSF Galaxy I will work until April 2017. Previous estimates for the end of work were March 2017 for GSF Constellation I and May 2017 for GSF Galaxy I.

This is not much news for a company of Transocean's size. However, this is not surprising. The company's high-spec jack-ups are either contracted or stacked. Also, keep in mind the ongoing sale of the whole jack-up segment to Borr Drilling.

The remaining fleet are floaters, which receive few jobs nowadays. The company has already stacked many rigs, and the remaining ones have contracts. I'd expect to hear something about Dhirubhai Deepwater KG2 in the next fleet status report. The rig is currently on a contract with Woodside from February 2017 to July 2017. Idling a drillship is typically the last resort option, although Noble Corp. has just done that with Noble Bully I.

Transocean will also have to find jobs for Dhirubhai Deepwater KGI and Deepwater Invictus, whose contracts also end in 2017, as well as Deepwater Asgaard and Discoverer India, which are currently idle. If the market environment for UDW floaters does not change for the best in the second half of 2017, the company's active fleet will continue to shrink in size together with the stock market capitalization.

Transocean shares continue to correct from December highs and September 2016 lows are already in sight. Oil prices remain near $50 per barrel, which is not sufficient enough to provide any significant demand for the UDW fleet, the core of Transocean's business. Four months of OPEC/non-OPEC deal are already behind and the results of the deal are disappointing.

I expect that the deal will be continued until the end of 2017 as quitting the deal now will certainly push oil to $40 or even below. Potential support for oil prices together with oil companies' need to replenish reserves may create some jobs at the end of 2017. However, this is not guaranteed and huge risks remain.

In my view, Transocean shares do not have an upside catalyst right now. I would like to hear more about the deal with Borr Drilling. Hopefully, Transocean management will elaborate on this issue during the earnings call which is scheduled for May 4. In absence of oil price upside, I would not rule out further downside in Transocean shares. In my view, the stock may continue to slowly slide towards September 2016 lows if no upside catalysts emerge.