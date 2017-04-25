How Global Politics Affect Your Portfolio

By Gary Alexander

Tomorrow we have the perfect lead-in from President Trump, who promised to unveil the outline of his long-awaited tax plan on Wednesday - just three days before the end of his iconic "first 100 days." After all, there's no reason to wait. With hundreds of thousands of federal employees working in and around Washington, DC, in addition to 535 members of Congress, there's no reason why some can't work on healthcare, others on tax bills, and yet others on foreign policy questions.

Looking at the stock tape, the "Trump Bump" seems to have peaked on March 1, 2017, when the S&P briefly pierced 2,400, closing at 2,396. As of last Friday's close, we're only down 2% from that peak; so you might consider this "the pause that refreshes" or a "nervous plateau," depending on your outlook.

This recent pause may reflect growing confusion at the Trump White House, with healthcare failing to pass muster, then a promise that healthcare is still Job #1 to fix, before tax reform - as if this million-man-and-woman army of bureaucrats can't manage more than one task at a time - by 'walking and chewing gum' at the same time. Corporate tax reform is vital, so a lot is riding on tomorrow's tax announcement.

Foreign policy will also take center stage this week with the results of the French election determining the front-runners that will face off on May 7th. Meanwhile, rising tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula continue as dramatic showdowns seem to be pointing toward another round of aerial warfare.

Why China Will Likely Neutralize North Korea's Nuclear Threat

The Nobel Committee awarded President Obama its Peace Prize in 2009 (his first year) for promoting nuclear non-proliferation. Now, eight years later, we're fighting the development of nuclear delivery systems in the unstable and hostile regimes of North Korea and Iran, not to mention India and Pakistan.

After his trip to Asia last month, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson took the opposite tack from the Obama administration, saying, "The policy of strategic patience has ended." In order to keep trade channels open, China seems to be our new ally there, writing in an April 5, 2017 editorial in the Global Times-owned by People's Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party-that North Korea must halt nuclear testing or else China would "severely limit" its oil shipments to North Korea. Amazingly, China also said that North Korea can't be allowed to "descend into the kind of turbulence that generates a huge outpouring of refugees," adding that China will also not allow "a hostile government" in Pyongyang.

Since coal accounts for over one-third (35% to 40%) of North Korea's exports, most of it sent to China, and China has threatened to end oil exports, the very sick North Korean economy could grind to a halt.

Meanwhile, the Chinese economy seems to recovering fine after a slowdown (under 6% GDP growth) in 2015 and 2016. According to Ed Yardeni (in "The Trump Doctrine," April 18, 2017), Chinese merchandise exports (in yuan terms) surged 23.2% (year-over-year) in March, reaching a record high. Imports grew even faster, by 27.2%. China's GDP growth is now 6.9% (year-over-year) or 7.0% (quarter-over-quarter).

Although China's GDP figures could be fudged, two-way trade figures are a reliable double-accounting system, since one nation's exports and another nation's imports have to reflect a balance of trade.

Also in March, industrial production rose 7.6% y/y, the best rate since December 2014 (see chart, below):

According to Business Insider (April 13, 2017), China's imports of copper, crude oil, iron ore, and coal all surged in March, according to data from China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). These signs of a reviving Chinese economy help explain why China is cooperating with the U.S. in taming North Korea.