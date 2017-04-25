Yandex: Clear Potential For Growth

The stabilization of the ruble will have a positive impact on the profitability of Yandex.

Yandex has finally managed to limit Google's ability to promote its mobile services on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Revitalizing Russian economy will support the growth of the local advertising market, the share of Internet advertising in which is gaining a dominant position.

I recommend buying the shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) with 12-month price target of $29/share, representing 27% upside from current levels.

Yandex is a Russian company owning the largest internet search engine in the country. The company also offers a range of services, the most popular among which are Yandex.Taxi, Yandex.Market and Yandex.Maps. Yandex is often called "the Russian Google". Despite its diverse areas of activity, Internet advertising is accountable for more than 95% of Yandex's revenue.

RUSSIA MEDIA ADVERTISING TRENDS

The introduction of anti-Russian sanctions in 2014, as well as the collapse of oil prices, have led to a GDP decline in 2015 by 2.8%, according to the official figures. Due to the high sensitivity of advertising budgets to the economic factors, the advertising market in Russia declined by 10% YOY in 2015. The only sector that avoided the decline was Internet advertising. In 2016, the Russian advertising market grew by 11.5% YOY, completely offsetting the fall of the previous year. At that, the segment of online advertising increased by 21% YOY - almost twice faster than the market.

The fact that Russian companies did not reduce their online advertising costs in a down economy shows high immunity of internet advertising segment to a slower growth in the future.

It should be noted that the changes in the structure of the Russian advertising market also play in favor of Internet advertising. The main driver for these changes is the numerical growth of young, economically active part of the population, which prefers the Internet to the traditional media. Online advertising also allows direct interaction with the customer, which is preferable for an advertiser.

Thus, according to The Association of Communication Agencies of Russia (ACAR), in 2013, TV advertising accounted for almost 50% of the total advertising market in Russia. Already by 2016, the share of TV advertising decreased to 41.9%, while the share of Internet advertising rose to 37.8%. I expect that this trend will continue in the future, and the shares of TV and Internet advertising in Russia will equal already by the end of this year.

As I've already mentioned, the advertising budgets are sensitive to the economic factors. From this perspective, the Russian advertising market is already starting to feel the tailwind.

According to the official figures published on April 18, in Q4 the Russian GDP grew by 0.3% YOY in constant prices, marking the end of almost two-year long series of the negative quarterly growth rates of the GDP. Moreover, the current base forecast of the Ministry of Finance assumes the growth of the GDP at the level of 3%-3.5% at year-end.

The independent studies also confirm the improvement of the economic situation in Russia.

In late February, Moody's changed its forecast on Russian sovereign rating from "negative" to "stable", though leaving the government bond rating at Ba1.

For eight consecutive months, the Markit Russia Manufacturing PMI ® has been above 50 points, indicating a continuing growth of the manufacturing industry in Russia. The March studies documented an increase in production volumes and expanded backlogs of work, as well as the reduced number of ready orders. The level of the business optimism has far exceeded the five-year average.

Markit studies reflect a similar situation in Russia's service sector. The growth of new and unfinished orders amid the shortage of production capacity speaks volumes. The study participants noted the growing consumer demand, and the degree of optimism has almost reached two-year highs.

BOTTOM LINE:

The Russian Internet advertising market has demonstrated resilience in the face of the shrinking economy and will accelerate growth amid the increased economic activity in Russia. The transformation of the Russian advertising market reflected in the stable growth of Internet advertising segment is definitely a tailwind. I proceed from the assumption that in the next two years the volume of the Russian Internet advertising market will reach 195 billion RUB (CAGR 18.6%).

POSITION OF YANDEX IN RUSSIAN SEARCH ENGINE MARKET

The effectiveness and popularity of Yandex as a search engine substantially determine the company's results.

In the search market of Russia, without taking into account the small local companies (mail.ru and liveinternet.ru), a key competitor of Yandex is Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). And we have to admit that, until recently, Yandex was losing this competition.

Over the period from 2014, the share of Yandex in the search queries on the territory of the Russian Federation has decreased from 54% to 49%. The share of Google has increased by almost the same percentage over the mentioned period. Although, it is worth noting that over the last two months, the shares of Google and Yandex have remained without change.

In order to predict how the situation will change in the future, we should take into account the specifics of the Russian Internet.

According to the most recent data, 73% of Russian population has access to the Internet. This is 23% higher than the average global level, and it is unlikely to change drastically in the future.

At that, the mobile share of the Internet traffic in Russia is only 16%, with an average global level of 50%.

This situation determines the high potential for further growth of mobile Internet in Russia. Therefore, the future success of Yandex is determined by the degree of the company's adaptation to this process.

The most popular mobile operating system in Russia is Android (60.30%) followed by iOs (35.57%).

In the meantime, the proportion of Yandex as a search engine on these two mobile operating systems has been steadily declining in favor of Google for the past three years. However, there is a reason to believe that the situation will at least not deteriorate for Yandex in the next six years.

In 2015, Yandex filed a lawsuit against Google in the Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service of Russia accusing Google of abusing its dominant position in the market of pre-installed Android applications. In fact, Google dictated its terms to the manufacturers of mobile devices based on the Android OS forcing them to install Google search engine by default.

After two years of litigation, on April 17, Google agreed to conclude a settlement agreement abandoning the pre-installation of its applications on Android mobile devices on the territory of Russia. The agreement will be valid for six years and nine months.

In other words, Yandex has made it possible for the Russian mobile users to choose which search engine to use by default.

This legal victory of Yandex will probably not lead to a sharp rise in its share of mobile search queries because the user preferences in favor of Google already exist, but at least the share of mobile search queries committed through Yandex will no longer shrink.

BOTTOM LINE:

Yandex has achieved the ability to compete with Google in the fight for a share of the Russian mobile search market. Given the prospects of this market, this victory is a positive driver of the company's revenue growth.

THE INFLUENCE OF THE RUBLE ON THE EBITDA OF YANDEX

A substantial share of Yandex's operational expenses is denominated in dollars. First of all, it is the rental costs of the company's central office. The wages of the key IT staff are also pegged to the U.S. dollar since Yandex is forced to maintain the international standards. Also, almost 100% of Yandex's CAPEX is denominated in the USD since the major part of them is associated with the acquisition of foreign data centers.

These factors led to a decline in the EBITDA margin of Yandex, witnessed over the past two years amid the reducing international value of the ruble.

Given the nature of the Russian economy whose main export commodity is oil, the ruble is highly dependent on oil prices.

I proceed from the assumption that OPEC's efforts to stabilize the global oil market will eventually achieve its goals and lead to a gradual reduction of oil stocks in the OECD countries to the four-year average. It will drive the growth of the average Brent price to the level of $70.

This, in turn, will lead to a gradual decrease in the average exchange rate of the U.S. dollar to the level of 50 rubles.

BOTTOM LINE:

The probable oil market stabilization followed by the strengthening of the ruble exchange rate will have a favorable impact on the EBITDA margin of Yandex in the future.

VALUATION

Evaluating the growth potential of Yandex's shares I used DCF model and compared international peer EV/EBITDA and P/S multipliers. Both approaches have identified the potential for the growth of capitalization of the company.

Building a DCF model for Yandex, I've used the following assumptions:

Yandex revenue growth will amount to 22% in 2017 and to 26% in 2018. This is consistent with the expected rate of growth of the Internet advertising market in Russia amid the gradual recovery of the country's economy. In the following years, a gradual slowdown in the revenue growth up to 4% (official, long-term inflation goal) is expected.

Based on the current value of the ruble, I expect that within the next two years, CAPEX expressed as a percentage of the revenue will remain at the level of 2016. In the future, with the strengthening of the ruble, I predict a gradual decrease in the relative size of CAPEX to 7% of the company's revenue.

Calculating WACC, I derived the value of the expected market return from the average yield of the Russian stock market over the last twenty years.

As the Risk-free Rate, I used the value of zero-coupon yield of the Russian government bonds maturing in 10 years. It is worth noting that the Head of the Russian Central Bank is leaning towards the gradual reduction of the interest rate amid the inflation stabilization on the target level of 4%. The current interest rate in Russia is 9.75% and is one of the highest among the countries with developing economies.

Based on my assumptions, Yandex's DCF-based target price could end up at a level of $29.2 per share, offering 26.71% upside.

The DCF valuation data is very sensitive to WACC and USD/RUB rate assumptions. Therefore, for the convenience of investors, I provide a valuation sensitivity table:

Evaluating the growth potential through the multipliers, it would be correct to compare Yandex with the U.S. Alphabet and the Chinese Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) because the business models of these companies have a lot in common.

The listed companies operate in different countries with different levels of inflation and interest rates, and also differ in the national specifics of conducting accounting policies. In addition, the companies are characterized by different levels of debt load. In such circumstances, the most appropriate comparison would be through EV/EBITDA and P/S multipliers.

I believe that in this case, DCF valuation is more acceptable because the limited number of analog companies do not let to compare the multipliers effectively. However, it is gratifying to note that both approaches have identified the growth potential of Yandex's shares.

RISKS

The company is facing some significant risks.

Russia is leading active (often aggressive) international activities which increase the risks associated with investing in the country's economy. Geopolitical tensions in Syria have the potential to escalate into a direct conflict between the United States and Russia followed by a possible introduction of the new sanctions against Russia, including the economic sanctions. As already noted, the economy of Russia and its national currency are heavily dependent on oil prices. If the deal on cutting oil production by the OPEC countries and a number of independent producers is not renewed for the second half of the year, the oil quotations will be under pressure that will affect the ruble, as well as the pace of Russia's economic recovery. The internal policy of the Russian Government clearly aims at the comprehensive monitoring of the inside information. In this context, one should not forget about the adoption of amendments to the law on the suppression of terrorism and extremism, introduced in 2016, within the framework of which the Internet companies must keep their traffic history for up to a six-month period starting from 2018. Now the attempts are being made to slacken this law. Its full implementation will result in the growth of CAPEX of the Internet companies because of the forced expansion of their data centers.

CONCLUSION

Despite the risks traditionally inherent in the Russian economy, the current price of Yandex's shares makes the purchase potentially attractive, which follows from the analysis of both external background and internal potential of the company.

