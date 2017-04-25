Pilot Gold: Leveraged To Copper From An Overlooked Asset

If sentiment toward copper continues to improve, this one asset alone could be worth much more than Pilot's current market cap.

Pilot Gold (OTCPK:PLGTF; PLG on the TSX) has underperformed the gold mining sector substantially over the past few years. This is due to their dilutive financings and high cash burn spent on early-stage exploration, which is still out of favor in the gold sector at this point in time. Investors are also upset that Pilot hasn't realized any value from their assets in Turkey yet.

However, stronger metal prices could revive these dead assets, which would justify a much higher share price for Pilot. The company shouldn't need to raise money for another 6-10 months, solid exploration results from their tier 2 assets in America should protect the downside, and if they can sell the Turkey assets or otherwise realize some value from them, the share price could easily triple or more.

At today's share price, the market is valuing Pilot Gold's Turkey assets at zero. Their earlier-stage asset, the 60%-owned TV Tower project, has about 30M ounces of silver resources from surface which lie on top of a gold zone that has about 500k ounces of gold resources. The silver zone is just under 50gpt silver and the gold zone just over 1gpt gold, so the resource needs to be expanded before it can become an exciting project. Other targets on the property look exciting as well but aren't worth much until a bit more work has been done on them.

But Pilot Gold also has a 40% stake in a PEA-level project called Halilaga that would produce 200k AuEq ounces/year for 14+ years with about 2/3 of the revenues coming from copper and 1/3 from gold. The initial capex is US$350M, so reasonable for a project of this size, and the after-tax NPV7 is over US$470M at $2.90 copper and $1200 gold. Every 10% increase in the copper price increases the NPV by over US$100M, so it is highly leveraged to rising metal prices and perfect for copper bulls. But what really stands out is that the Turkish lira has gotten a lot cheaper since this PEA, so that should add over US$150M to the NPV.

From the 2015 Halilaga PEA. Note: The Turkish lira is currently trading for less than US$0.30.

Suffice it to say, stronger copper prices paired with the current strong gold price and cheap Turkish lira will put this project back on the map, as long as Turkey remains a desirable jurisdiction for investment. Joint-venture partner Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK), who owns 60% of the project, hasn't been very keen on moving forward with development of Halilaga due to balance sheet issues and metal price uncertainty, but once the mining sector moves back into risk-on mode, development at Halilaga should continue.

One cause for concern is that investors slowly seem to be turning on Turkey, which I personally think is misguided, but barring a major disruption which seems very unlikely to me now that Erdogan is in control of the army, somebody will be interested in Halilaga once the economics are attractive enough. If Teck is hesitant to put money into Turkey, I could see Lidya Madencilik snapping at the chance to get their hands on Halilaga, since they are a Turkey-based mining company. Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) is also a potential suitor considering their Kirazli and Agi Dagi projects are in the same area, and the assets could provide some synergies if developed together.

These projects could form synergies with Alamos Gold's projects, another potential route to realize value from them. Map is from Pilot Gold's corporate presentation.

Pilot Gold investors are hoping that the company does something soon to realize some value from their Turkey assets, so a sale could result in a significant jump in the share price overnight, but I don't mind being patient. The value of the project should continue to increase as copper prices rise, so if they wait to sell they could get a much higher price for the assets. Of course, it's no fun to see the company dilute shareholders on a yearly basis instead to fund their expensive exploration programs, but I think the inevitable upside from their Turkey portfolio makes up for that.

Nevertheless, it must be mentioned in detail about the company's high cash burn rate that makes regular dilutive financings unavoidable. This last one was particularly painful, as they printed 24M shares and 12M warrants in November to cover just over a year's worth of expenses, resulting in an increase in the fully-diluted share count from 145M shares to over 180M shares, which is a significant amount of dilution. This is the reason shares have underperformed peers so much. With no revenues and a cash burn rate around CAD$12M/year or more, we need to see a strong confirmation of a gold/copper bull market before investors see the potential in Pilot and get excited about their early-stage exploration despite the high cost and dilution. I'm personally very bullish on both the gold and copper price over the next year and a half, and even though I fear one more painful dilution before the share price can find its legs, I find the reward potential to be too compelling to pass up.

Now I'd like to mention Pilot Gold's American assets, which have been the new focus of the company since late 2015. Their flagship project is Goldstrike, which should have a resource estimate by Q3 2017. Their 80%-owned Kinsley Mountain project has 500k ounces in gold resources, with almost 300k of those in a high grade zone over 6gpt. Their Black Pine project in Idaho is also delivering promising drill results. These assets could become low-cost open-pit mines with higher gold prices, but they are quite small and unproven at this point in time, and they seem to require multiple small open pits rather than one large pit, so they're not as simple as I like either.

You don't have to be a geologist to see the mineralization is scattered and would require multiple small pits, which complicates things. Map is from Pilot Gold's corporate presentation.

Despite my lukewarm opinion on their American assets, I'm investing in Pilot because I believe in the potential of their overlooked Turkey assets. I like Turkey as a jurisdiction, and I'm a gold/copper bull, so their 40%-owned Halilaga project is appealing to me for its large size and leverage to copper prices. It may take some time, but when some value is realized from these assets through either a sale or resumption in development, I believe Pilot's share price could jump overnight.

As a result, my investment is in the warrants rather than the common shares. The warrants (PLG.WT on the TSX, C$0.90 strike price, expiring May 16th, 2019) currently trade between CAD$0.10 and CAD$0.15, but if Pilot's share price can reach my price target of CAD$1.50-CAD$2.00 within the next 24 months, we could see a 5x return on our investment or more.

Pilot Gold's share price could easily hit those levels just based on the value of their Turkey assets if copper can break through the US$3.00/pound level. Halilaga's NPV would increase to US$700M at US$3.00 copper and today's gold price and FX rates, giving Pilot's 40% stake an NPV of US$280M or CAD$375M. Assuming their FD share count increases another 20% to 215M, that would equate to a share price of about CAD$1.75.

The greatest risk to an investment in Pilot Gold lies in weak metal prices and a lack of news on their Turkey assets. If copper and/or gold cannot keep rallying, there is a chance that the Turkey assets continue to lie dormant, and the market welcomes the initial resource estimate at Goldstrike with a yawn. Pilot Gold would once again have to raise money at a low share price, and the stock would stay in its current funk.

Nevertheless, the potential of their three main American assets should protect the downside somewhat, and we could see positive news on their Turkey assets even without higher metal prices, so the reward potential greatly outweighs the downside risk.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLG.WT ON THE TSX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.