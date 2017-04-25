Does 2017 Weakness In GE, GM, IBM And UPS Mean A Recession Is Near?

The often recited 1953 misquote of Charles Erwin Wilson, former General Motors (NYSE:GM) CEO who served as U.S. Secretary of Defense under President Eisenhower, has roundly explained this industrial company's bellwether status in the overall economy:

What's good for GM is good for the country!

Investors of all stripes understand that blue-chip company fortunes play an important role in growth trends for related suppliers, local employment and wealth, plus downstream retailers as income is recycled. The health of businesses that directly employ hundreds of thousands of people and produce goods that keep America moving impacts the whole economy. Union strikes at U.S. automakers have shaved as much as 0.5% off quarterly GDP reports in the past.

Here's the problem for Wall Street and America going into summer 2017, the largest by sales industrial company General Electric (NYSE:GE), the largest transportation manufacturer General Motors, the largest integrated business technology conglomerate International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) and the largest goods transporter United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) have all witnessed oversized declines in their stock quotes during 2017. Altogether, they have sharply underperformed the rise in stock market peers represented by the Dow Jones Industrial Average in the past year. I have charted this experience below. The graphs show time periods ranging from year-to-date to 12 months.

A potentially ominous stock market signal

I have looked back through my old chart books collected for the past 30 years and reviewed plenty of online data tracking the most recent 10-15 years. I cannot find another instance where all four bellwethers turned down simultaneously when the Dow Industrials was still outlining all-time highs, including previous important market peaks in 1987, 1990, 2000 and 2007 the last three decades. None of the four have reached a new 52-week closing high since the Dow March 1 peak, and only GM flirted with such in early March. The closest parallels were weakness in the four during all-time Dow levels in 2014-15. This activity preceded the 16% drop in the Dow between May and August 2015, and weak U.S. economic growth since then.

GE has ordinarily tracked the Dow the best of the four, but it has been a significant market laggard after peaking in July. General Motors has been the least correlated to the overall market for decades, with talk of trade import taxes on Mexico production and suppliers denting this automaker's outlook in 2017. I have discussed on other forums over the years how IBM is a late-cycle lagging performer, usually making new highs after the Dow Industrials over the last 20 years. UPS has only been a public company since 1999, and it holds the best record as a leading indicator of market peaks and recessions. UPS has been an exceptionally poor performer since topping in December, highlighted as a sell candidate by my Victory Formation momentum sorts since March.

Interestingly, Warren Buffett owns stakes in all four stocks. I wonder if he has noticed a drop in business prospects at his industrial-focused and fully owned divisions of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B). Perhaps he has been selling all four in early 2017, trying to escape big losses in the next recession?

General Electric

I wrote about GE's dim prospects given a protectionist trade environment in February here. In 2015, General Electric management decided to sell its banking and financial units to pay down debt, buy back shares and increase its dividend payout. Unfortunately for shareholders, one of the hottest Wall Street sectors to own since April 2015 has been banking and finance. Instead, GE retained its energy-related industrial divisions. Of course, those units are still suffering from the oil bust. I estimate selling the financial units in favor of holding energy assets has cost shareholders $5 per share in underlying value.

My biggest gripe against GE is that the massive 2015-17 share buyback program has leveraged its balance sheet right at a peak in the economy and the stock market generally. GE is paying top dollar to retire ownership interests, irrespective of long-term value. Today, the company has a negative tangible book value of at least $15 billion, with $275 billion in total liabilities, greater than most small nations. It would take 19 years of estimated 2017 after-tax earnings to repay the IOU total, and a good 40 years if GE continues to pay common dividends at a 55% ratio of income, all else being equal.

Assuming the world doesn't get hit by a major recession soon, the only honest reasons to own General Electric are its brand name products and ongoing shareholder return of capital. When the next recession appears, GE's enormous liability sum becomes a major headwind to future business growth. Lower earnings and sales may cause bankers and Wall Street types to rethink loaning GE new capital or wanting to own financial instruments backed by nothing but loads of debt.

Warren Buffett has owned GE shares since 2008, paying close to $24 a share. His annualized total return, including dividends, for the last nine years has been a subpar 6%.

General Motors

New car sales are showing all the hallmarks of a peak in sales during 2017. Used car prices are plummeting from a glut of vehicles. Auto debt has soared with the high level of new car sales the last four years. General Motor sales volumes have missed the mark versus forecasts so far in 2017, and inventories continue to climb - now at 98 days in March against 91 in February. James Brumley penned a solid piece on Seeking Alpha a few weeks ago about troubles for Ford (NYSE:F) and General Motors on the sales front. The article mimics my forecast of a turn lower in car sales for the rest of 2017.

I wrote an article about Ford's gigantic liability problem and likely stock decline from U.S. protectionism in December. A similar headache for GM shareholders may come in the form of trade tariffs and/or a border adjustment tax by Washington on auto parts and production from Mexico. The company could see revenues fall while costs increase simultaneously, squeezing business profitability later in the year. As an investor, do you want to stick around to see how bad things get 6-12 months from now?

With $177 billion in total liabilities at the end of December 2016 versus $9 billion in annual profits at a car selling peak between 2015 and 2017, a recession this year would be very troubling for GM debt and equity holders. Just like General Electric, today's strong GM earnings rate would still take 20 years to pay off its IOU mountain on the balance sheet. Considering its generous dividend payout and the likelihood of lower earnings on the horizon, the current course could take 30-40 years (two generations) to theoretically reduce its leverage to zero. However, if GM continues to use earnings to reinvest in its operating business and return shareholder capital, its actual financial leverage will surely INCREASE from here.

If you take Warren Buffett's ownership stake out of the equation, along with a few hedge fund types clamoring for a reorganization to turn a quick buck, I don't understand the rationale for being long GM so late in the economic and car selling cycle.

International Business Machines

IBM is definitely not the high-growth technology leader it once was in the 1950s-60s. However, the company remains the leading tech partner of industrial America, institutions of all types and Uncle Sam. As such, it is a bellwether for spending patterns in the general economy.

IBM's annual revenue and income totals have been zig-zagging lower for five years - not the prototypical investment Warren Buffett usually takes a liking to. The 2017 outlook was just reduced by management in its first-quarter earnings statement release; Wall Street brokers have slashed price targets and enthusiasm as a result. The stock quote has cratered 12% over seven weeks. As an owner, you have to be worried about IBM's prospects in a recession, when tech spending is cut by businesses large and small to save money and reduce costs. Is the company's full-service, integrated technology offering for business a luxury to be slashed in the next recession?

IBM has been a stock buyback king for the last few decades. If you look at its balance sheet, the company has returned all of its historical retained earnings of $153 billion at the end of March for $160 billion in Treasury stock retirement. With $100 billion in total liabilities, IBM is more than completely levered, with a negative tangible book value of $22 billion. While stock buybacks have held up reported per share profits and cash flow, they have failed to add long-term shareholder value. The stock quote peaked in 2013 at $213 and is not far above the 1999 price high of $129, 18 years ago.

Basically, investors in IBM today are counting on decent cash flows to build future underlying worth. Restructurings won't help much. Asset sales make the company smaller, not bigger. There is no equity to fund a major reorganization. And the likelihood of a takeover is remote, as revenues have been in decline during a prolonged period of economic expansion.

United Parcel Service

Mr. Buffett has owned UPS shares since 2006, today holding just a token stake. Revenues have not expanded much in several years, and GAAP earnings peaked in 2015. Wall Street analyst consensus is forecasting a difficult competitive environment to continue in 2017-18, with minimal growth in UPS revenue and operating profits.

UPS gained some business volume from FedEx (NYSE:FDX) during last year's important Christmas delivery season, but it did so by slashing selling prices. Income for the December 2016 period also disappointed on increased pension costs. Management guided 2017 expectations lower, as competition is heating up.

To be frank, the Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT) "click and collect" idea announced in April could be a game changer in retail shipping trends. With price "discounts" for customers ordering items online and picking them up at their local store, this selling model could negatively affect the UPS profit center of home delivery. It is estimated 50% of shipping costs to your door occur in the "last mile" or two driving to your address. One can imagine the revenue/profit loss for UPS could be substantial if "click and collect" is a hit.

Plus, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is building out a proprietary transportation network, with a goal of same-day delivery in large U.S. cities. Both Amazon and Wal-Mart efforts may reduce UPS volumes and revenues dramatically in coming years. FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service are other competitors looking for ways to survive and thrive. No doubt profitability could suffer in a recession, with more cut-throat pricing discounts to retain business activity.

The UPS stock quote has not risen measurably since 2004's $89 price. Increasing and heated competition alongside union labor cost issues should generate subpar returns for shareholders years into the future, just like its recent past.

UPS has also levered its balance sheet with stock buybacks. As of December, the company had a negative $5 billion tangible book value. UPS's $40 billion total of debt, liabilities and IOUs is greater than its $35 billion market valuation of trucks, property and equipment. With no honest equity left to help restructure or reorganize, the company may resort to layoffs (cost cutting) and asset sales in the next recession to help pay its bills.

Is Trump's inexperience pushing the U.S. into recession?

I can argue the sharp price declines in GE, GM, IBM and UPS in 2017 may be the loudest and best early warning of recession versus any other single indicator of future economic activity. Together, these four are directly responsible for employing 1 million in the U.S. and 1.35 million worldwide. They had total 2016 revenues of $430 billion, the vast majority of it coming from America. Several million additional individuals and households are beneficiaries of those employed, and millions more supplier and local retail jobs are impacted by related income and spending in the economy. Consequently, the immediate 2017 weakness in the stock performance of all four industrial leaders should have investors a little worried about our economic prospects going forward.

Car sales flattened in 2016 and have turned slightly negative in 2017. The 1/2 to 3/4th of a percent rise in annual mortgage rates since summer could soon begin to bite real estate activity. Business insiders have been selling shares at a heightened level in early 2017. Consumer confidence surveys reached their highest point this year since 2000 and can likely only fall from here. Washington cannot stimulate the economy with reduced tax rates or new spending without blowing a hole in the already gigantic federal deficit/debt problem.

On top of this worsening macroeconomic picture, proposals by Republicans to tax imported goods may torpedo global economic confidence and international trade growth. A majority of my Seeking Alpha articles since November have discussed the incredibly bad news a contraction in global trade will mean for America. With nearly 60% of all economic activity on the planet associated with importing or exporting goods and services, starting a protectionist trade war through new tariffs or a border adjustment tax will translate into zero economic progress for years. Foreigners have promised to respond in kind on American-made and -sourced items, creating a vortex of animosity, boycotts and increased pricing on nearly everything we buy/consume.

Conclusion

Basically, if you were a classically trained, experienced economist drawing a picture of what a theoretical economic peak looks like before a recession begins, the March-April 2017 situation would be it (absent an inverted bond yield curve). Is a recession guaranteed in 2017? No, but any additional weakness in the stock and bond markets may turn the wealth feedback cycle negative. Unexpected shocks to consumer confidence and spending patterns will hurt more than usual, like from a large war in North Korea or the Middle East involving heavy U.S. military participation. Plus, growing odds of a breakup of the European economic block experiment could generate a global economic downturn soon. Please make sure your stock portfolio is prepared for bigger drawdowns in value this year with plenty of hedges, raised cash levels and uncorrelated holdings to financial securities like gold and silver.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in GE,GM,IBM,UPS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.