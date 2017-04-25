Michael Kors: An Ambitious Company, With High Margins Without The Heavy Price Tag

Investment Thesis

I was initially attracted to investigate Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) as I own shares in Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) and since Fossil distributes Michael Kors' smartwatches I wanted to understand this company. However, I did not expect to come across both a high quality company and at the same time an inexpensive share price.

Business Overview

Michael Kors is a designer of luxury accessories and ready-to-wear. It produces a range of products under Michael Kors Collection, MICHAEL Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens, including accessories, ready-to-wear, footwear, wearable technology, watches, and fragrance products.

The thing that attracted me to Michael Kors in the first place was Michael Kors ACCESS, the line of smartwatches and activity trackers. But interestingly, this is such a low amount of its overall revenue. Its ready-to-wear and accessories, including handbags, footwear and small leather goods generates the vast majority of its revenue. With its licensed products only making up 10% of its consolidated sales.

Main Concerns

The headline concern facing Michael Kors is a slow down in revenue. For the first 9 months of fiscal 2017 its revenue is down 2.4%. It has suffered from gross margin compression, which was been driven by a decrease in its wholesale net sales in North America as well as other contributing factors.

In the last quarter, 2017 Q3, the Wholesale revenue has struggled and was reported as down 17.5% (constant currency) versus 2016 Q3. Also, the retail segment has benefited from the company's recent acquisitions which included 143 stores of its previously licensed operations in Greater China and South Korea. Since these acquisitions are not a recurring source of revenue, this one-time boast which has allowed the company to report net sales as up 10%, on a comparable basis decreased 6.4% (constant currency) are not sustainable.

Further depressing the share price are concerns in the company's outlook. Comparable sales are set to fall in the low-teens range and these lowers sales will further compress its operating margin which is expected to come in at approximately 14% on a non-GAAP basis for the 2017 Q4. This for a company that has in the past enjoyed strong growth and high operating margins above 20% for the previous 3 fiscal years. Which brings me to look at its financials.

Financials

Historically, Michael Kors' financials are fantastic. In fiscal 2012 it finished with revenue of $1.3B. Now, in fiscal 2017 it makes nearly that same amount in a quarter. It has huge return on investment and generates strong FCF. Management has been careful with its excess FCF and has used it to repurchase its own shares and has reduced the total number of outstanding shares down from 202m in fiscal 2013 to 165m as of its latest quarterly results.

Insider Ownership

Mr. Kors and Mr. Idol beneficially own 5% of Michael Kors. For a company that currently trades for $5.84B this amounts to at least $250m. Furthermore, the salaries of these two individuals were striking, $15m each, spread over cash salary, options and cash bonuses.

Relative Valuation

These numbers practically speak for themselves. There is evidently a lot of pessimism priced in to KORS. Pick any metric, P/S, P/Cash Flow or P/E and the stock trades at less than half the 5 year average.

Relative Valuation of Competitors

The multiples that investors are willing to pay for Michael Kors' stock versus its peer group is depressed. The headwinds that face Michael Kors' outlook, such as reduced mall traffic, are also likely to affect the rest of the peer group, but this is not reflected in the above table. The median P/S and P/E of the group is approximately similar to the rest of the S&P 500 (table above).

DCF Valuation

I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a normalized $579m of FCF (for the last three fiscal years), with 8% growth over the next five years (which is very conservative because it has had explosive growth over the past 5 years but this is very likely to moderate down) before leveling off at 3% (which is just above inflation). I then discounted this FCF back at 10%. I used 10% (which is a standard discount rate) because it is difficult to forecast with how much success management will be able to materialize on its ambitious growth business model. So far management has done such a great job that 10% discount is quite high, but it is better to be conservative when investing in public securities. This brings the DCF to ~$10.5B, which is nearly double the current market cap, in spite of conservative assumptions all around.

Conclusion

Evidently, I have produced a very bullish article on Michael Kors. But it is not all rosy, because if it were the stock's price tag would be materially higher. The company faces numerous challenges, such as, its exposure to consumer confidence and economic conditions. Michael Kors also targets an extremely competitive market with other brands such Coach (COH), Burberry (BRBY), Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL), Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Kate Spade (KATE). Other risks facing the company include its ability to gauge fashion trends and execute its business strategy with minimal disruption. However, in spite of these (and other) risks, I think being aligned with management that owns a considerable amount of the stock and paying nearly the same share price for the company as when it had less than $1.5B in revenue (fiscal 2012) offers shareholder a margin of safety.

