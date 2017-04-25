Asset Managers: A Wasting Asset?

Consolidation has been under way for many years, and it will continue: although there are some giants in the business, it is still not very concentrated.

U.S. publicly-traded asset managers do not amount to a very large market sector. Neglecting the many other sorts of company that engage in the business or related aspects of it, including banks, custodians, broker-dealers and life insurance firms, the thirteen more-or-less 'pure' asset managers discussed below have a combined market capitalization of just $163 billion ─ slightly more than half that of J.P. Morgan Chase. Just one of them ─ BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) ─ accounts for 38% of the group's capitalization.

With only one exception, their shares have covered themselves with precious little glory over the last year. Readers will no doubt have difficulty gathering too much from the plate-of-spaghetti chart below, but it is summarized in the accompanying table.

Only Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) put in a creditable showing, while the performance of the rest ranged from mediocre (Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP), BlackRock and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)) to execrable (Waddell & Reed (NYSE:WDR)). To round out the summary, the performances of Affiliated Managers (NYSE:AMG), Alliance Bernstein (NYSE:AB), Federated Investors (NYSE:FII), GAMCO (NYSE:GBL), Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), Janus Capital (NYSE:JNS), Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) and T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ:TROW) are best described as ranging from poor to miserable.

On the face of it, the fundamental background for the industry was not nearly as gloomy as the companies' share price performance would suggest, and the new administration, with the prospect of deregulation it has dangled before financial services firms, out to have given them a significant boost. Because their revenues derive from a percentage fee charged on the assets under their management, an obvious influence on their earnings is market performance. Despite what many might believe, this was not a negative influence on revenue in 2016.

Average daily prices (the basis for fee calculations) were 0.6% higher for equities in 2016 than in 2015. Despite the sell-off in the second half of 2016, average daily bond prices (using the 7-10 year Treasury as a proxy) were 2.8% higher. Average daily commodity prices (using the S&P GSCI Total Return Index as an indicator) were 25.9% lower, but commodities make up a very minor portion of only one of these firms' assets under management. Through April 18, average daily equity prices are up 3.9% against the 2016 average, bonds up 0.4% and commodities down another 3.5%.

However, fund flows are also important determinants of revenue. Not only because they may increase or decrease AUM independent of market movements, but because different assets attract different fees.[1] Just as differences in market performance can affect these firms' fee mix and thus their revenue, so can differences in the rates at which different types of assets are gathered or lost.

Equity funds, which attract the highest management fees, saw net outflows of $117 billion in the ten months through October, 2016, but in the subsequent four (post-election) months net inflows were $98 billion. Fixed income funds saw net inflows of $190 billion for 2016, although there was a small net outflow in Q4 (probably into equities). The first two months of 2017 saw an additional $67 billion flow into bond funds. Of the investment management companies discussed here, only BlackRock does significant business in commodities, almost exclusively in ETF wrappers. Fees on these are generally high by ETF standards.

The shift of investors' assets from actively managed to passive products, which command sharply lower fees for comparable products (i.e., large cap. active versus large cap. index products), has been going on for many years. However, the introduction of ETFs, and investor dissatisfaction with the performance of active managers during and subsequent to the Crash, has turned what had been a fairly steady stream into a flood.

Mutual fund flows give only a partial view of customer behavior in the asset management business. All the companies discussed here have substantial exposure to separate account customers ─ both institutional and high net worth ─ and advisory clients in addition to the mutual funds and ETFs that they offer. For example, although BlackRock is best known for its $1.3 trillion ETF business, 64% of its AUM consists of institutional accounts.

In theory these are 'stickier' assets than products intended primarily for retail customers: institutional mandates are generally subject to review only every three years. But in truth they are almost as vulnerable to sudden withdrawals as mutual funds if, for whatever reason, customer perception of the firm, of an individual product or of market prospects deteriorates significantly. For example, it was not only mutual fund investors who withdrew funds from PIMCO after Bill Gross's departure, and Waddell & Reed has faced similar problems (see below).

Before discussing the reasons for the general malaise among asset managers, it is appropriate to discuss the two most obvious anomalies. As exceptions, their share price histories stand out fairly clearly in the otherwise largely unreadable chart above. Eaton Vance performed better than its peers through much of the summer last year, on the back of news that UBS had agreed to market its "NextShares" Exchange Traded Managed Fund products. Investors are, apparently, enamored of these products' prospects, although I am not at all certain why. But as autumn arrived it looked as though it would rejoin the pack until October 21, when it announced its acquisition of the assets, but not the liabilities, of Calvert Investment Management. Calvert boosts Eaton Vance's AUM by $12.3 billion ─ only 3.6%. But Calvert was a troubled firm and Eaton Vance was able to pick it up at a rock-bottom price. Investors clearly liked the deal.

Even more apparent in the chart is the massive and pretty much continual destruction of the value of Waddell & Reed. This is largely the result of the departure of several key portfolio managers in 2014, and the resulting flight of assets ever since. Although the company is not primarily a manager of institutional accounts, joining the flight were nearly half of its institutional assets under management. Even the post-election boost and the prospect of regulatory relief for the industry have not been enough to help Waddell & Reed's shares find a bottom.

It should be clear from the earlier discussion that asset management firms have been suffering from a deterioration of their asset mix, of their style mix (active versus passive) and of their wrapper mix (open-end fund versus ETF). They are also beginning to show evidence of suffering from a decline in their institutional separate account business. I believe that, when Saudi Aramco launched a defined benefit pension scheme about eight years ago, it marked the end of an era: there are unlikely to be many ─ if any ─ more, and pretty certainly none as large.

Existing private sector defined benefit plans will only draw down over time, and most are already doing so. Government pension accounts are a different matter. But since their funding lags further behind their liabilities every year (thanks to the reprieve from real-world accounting governments grant themselves), they are unlikely to offset the decline in assets from realistically managed pension funds any time soon. This is an issue for asset managers because the institutional separate account business which serves defined benefit plans has healthy margins. Institutions are able to negotiate low fees, but their accounts are subject to far less regulation, administrative burden and marketing cost than the mutual funds and similar vehicles in which defined contribution plans must be invested. Consequently they are much cheaper to serve.

In the face of competition from passive vehicles, investment management fees ─ on both mutual funds and separate accounts ─ are under pressure. This is an appropriate response to the competitive situation ─ premium fees account for a significant portion of active funds' underperformance relative to passive ones ─ but one that the industry has been long resisted. But even among passive products, price competition has become severe. In fact, from private equity to the most commodity-like passive equity account, fees are under pressure. Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) in particular is a comparatively recent but highly aggressive entry. All these various aspects of product mix account for the fact that revenues are declining more rapidly than AUM.

Given all this, it is no surprise that asset management is a sector that cannot seem to win any friends: even when BlackRock's Q1 EPS came in 7.4% above the analysts' consensus, its shares dropped 1.7%, underperforming the Standard & Poor's 500 Index by 1.5 percentage points. It seems that takeover rumors are about all that can move these shares out of their doldrums.

As a consequence, the companies in the asset management sector do not tend to be expensive. BlackRock, Eaton Vance and Legg Mason stand out as the most highly-valued among the group, but by current standards, even they are not terribly expensive.

BlackRock commands a premium because of its size, its enormous ETF franchise and its strong fixed income business. Legg Mason's largest business is in fixed income management, so despite its valuation relative to earnings it is cheap relative to AUM, and probably as a consequence it has attracted takeover rumors. Acquisitions of asset managers tend to be priced on the basis of AUM ─ usually one or two time. Eaton Vance's valuation is bolstered by similar considerations ─ less fixed income but a substantial overlay business that also attracts lower fees per AUM than equity business does.

As a group, the companies are fairly high-yielding: low valuations, relatively small investment requirements and low depreciation mean that much of what they earn is available to distribute. As a MLP, Alliance Bernstein is a special case, as is Waddell & Reed, which has chosen to draw down equity in order to continue to pay a dividend that, in truth, it can no longer afford. Affiliated Managers and GAMCO stand out as the dividend cheapskates, and Franklin Resources is not as generous as the rest.

Low valuations might suggest reduced risk, but Waddell & Reed should give investors pause: cheap can get cheaper. But the asset management business, for all its ills, will not die: money will still have to be managed, and not all owners of assets are in a position to do it for themselves. Some of these firms may be wasting franchises, but the wastage will in most cases be slow and, given the valuations at which their shares can be picked up provide investors with attractive incomes for long periods to come.

All of which might argue for paying limited attention to the sector, except for one characteristic that I have not so far discussed. Investment management is a business that can benefit significantly from scale. Whether Legg Mason attracts and acquisition offer or not, further consolidation is almost inevitable. One of the companies in the list ─ Affiliated Managers ─ is more or less a professional consolidator (although, as I have argued elsewhere, some of the shine has come off that strategy), and Eaton Vance has demonstrated a willingness to be opportunistic with its Calvert purchase. However, strategic combinations between fairly large firms, such as that between Janus and Henderson Investors, are likely to continue.

Asset management's glory days are over, when a telephone, a Quotron and $100 million AUM were all that were all that were required to earn a good living as an asset manager, and the industry regularly violated the theory of the firm by splitting rather than amalgamating. Although plenty of small, private asset managers still exist, life is become ever more difficult for them. Size has become essential to offering the product diversity that can protect revenue streams, to product innovation, to addressing ever-increasing regulatory demands and to negotiating the more and more difficult marketing environment.

Nevertheless, the earlier prosperity of the business mean that companies that have achieved the necessary scale need not be public, and in fact three of the major players ─ including Vanguard, the largest, as well as Fidelity and Capital Group ─ are not. It is unlikely that current circumstances will encourage companies that are currently public to go private, and the sector is not likely to attract interest from buy-out firms. On the other hand, these very large private companies are unlikely to become acquirers.

Consolidation is most likely between the publicly-traded asset managers, or between them and medium-sized private companies or the asset management units of other businesses (Calvert, formerly a subsidiary of Ameritas Life Insurance, is an example of the latter). Cross-border transactions, such as that between Janus and Henderson Investors, are also likely to proliferate.

So a likely strategy toward asset managers is to buy for yield and hope for the company to be acquired. Obviously, the very largest companies such as BlackRock or Ameriprise Financial are more likely to be predators than prey, and a company with a solid franchise and a uniquely strong culture, such as T. Rowe Price, is probably unlikely to participate in consolidation either way.

[1] Quantifying the difference is difficult: apples-to-apples issues abound. But an admittedly unscientific look at BlackRock's "Institutional" class open-end funds (U.S. assets only, comparable numbers of passive and active strategies) suggests that equity funds have expense ratios about a third higher than bond funds.

