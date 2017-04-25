Container Shipping Rates Up - What's Behind The Move And The DOJ Inquiry

But could free market mechanisms actually be behind the rising rates meaning the DOJ inquiry could be without merit?

Recent rounds of consolidation and the formation of "Alliances" appear to be at the heart of the investigation.

The Department of Justice has subpoenaed top carrier executives in connection with an antitrust investigation.

Overview

Some of the containership companies traded in the U.S. market include Seaspan Corporation (NYSE:SSW), Costamare, Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), Diana Containerships, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX), Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL), Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC), Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL), and Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM).

I began writing about the upcoming market turmoil facing the container shipping industry back on June 3rd of 2015. In my article entitled Another Oversupply Problem In Shipping Developing I noted that the orderbook for large vessels was a growing concern.

In my conclusion I wrote that "if you find yourself invested in one of the companies that utilizes containerships it would be wise to check in frequently to see how the orderbook is progressing which could have a major impact on rates going forward."

This was followed up with several other articles which continued to outline the increasingly bearish outlook for the segment.

In October of 2015 I released Container Shipping Market Macro Outlook which confirmed "we are seeing a growing lack of demand coupled with a capacity overhang which is contributing to declining rates and increasing idle containership capacity."

In January of this year we saw the Container Shipping Market Macro Outlook For 2016 which noted that "TEU availability hitting the water as a result of this increased carrying capacity is unprecedented."

Finally, on September 30th of 2016, in my latest installment entitled Dramatic Slowing Of Global Trade To Impact An Already Struggling Container Shipping Segment I reported: "With approximately 3.5 million TEU's on order and set to hit the water in the coming years, competition will only become more fierce."

I have said many times before that shipping companies do not exist in a vacuum. They are subject to the macro environment in which they operate.

But apparently the US Department of Justice believes that a few container shipping lines do not want to play by these rules and have opened an investigation to determine if major alliances are colluding in an effort to buoy charter rates. It is noteworthy that companies listed above are not necessarily part of this inquiry while other overseas traded companies are.

What could have given the US DOJ this idea? Well, one look at how charter rates have progressed as M&A activity picked up and major alliances continued to attract a greater percentage of the overall global fleet might be the answer.

Charter Rates

As noted earlier, the container shipping segment is suffering from a massive oversupply of vessels.

So with the supply side creating such disequilibrium how have rates managed to bounce off lows and stage a significant recovery on many key routes?

Source: Shanghai Shipping Exchange

Source: Shanghai Shipping Exchange

Furthermore, the Harpex index which tracks worldwide international container shipping rates for eight classes of container ships is also up significantly in 2017.

Source: Harper Petersen & Company

London-based Drewry Shipping who tracks such rates, indicated in a recent report that rates on the Europe to Asia shipping lane rose sharply earlier this month, something that Drewry termed "highly unusual" for a traditional backhaul route where capacity is usually plentiful.

A chief executive of consultancy firm Xeneta, indicated to the WSJ that rates for moving containers from Asia to the U.S. West Coast are up nearly 50 percent from rates negotiated in early 2016. A move that caught many off guard given the long term bearish outlook on the segment.

These developments contradict widely held beliefs of what the market should look like in 2017. The Maritime Executive predicted "A Grim 2017 Expected For Container Shipping" while Splash 24/7 ran a story entitled "Consolidation Not Enough To Bring Prosperity Back To Box Shipping." Perhaps the DOJ also agreed that consolidation might not be enough, however, the potential collusion that followed was.

Several CEO's were recently served with subpoenas stemming from an inquiry into potential anti-trust behavior. Here we will review why the DOJ might be under this impression and then take a look at other market oriented factors which could be coming into play.

Consolidation

In 2016 charter rates were at extremely low levels, often below basic operating costs and far less than what is needed to break even when taking into account financing costs for these vessels.

Owners were understandably concerned as they continue to burn cash while these vessels depreciate in value. Some of this depreciation is tied to the lifespan of the vessels while part of it can also be traced to falling vessels values which often have a direct correlation to current charter rates.

In an effort to mitigate these losses many owners looked to consolidate seeking to improve operational efficiency.

China Cosco Shipping emerged in January following the merger of state-controlled rivals COSCO and China Shipping Group.

On June 10th, 2016 the CMA CGM Group assumed control of NOL, a Singapore listed company which at the time was 12 in the world for container shipping.

In July, Hapag-Lloyd and United Arab Shipping Company signed a merger agreement that created the world's fifth-largest container shipping line.

In late October, the three largest Japanese lines-Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK), Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL), and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha ("K" Line)-announced their plans to merge in 2017.

The chart below illustrates the results of these developments in the container shipping segment and includes chartered in vessels.

Source: NYK Press Release

Two important developments were immediately obvious. Competition was reduced as concentration increased and so presumably did their influence on the market.

Alliances

Ideally, alliances allow carriers to pool their vessels so that they can better fill their ships and gain the greater economies of scale. This pooling has become increasingly important as mega-ships have been hitting the water and their operational advantage rests on filling them to capacity.

Recently we have seen some shifts in alliance membership and even consolidation on that front as we move from four major alliances to three. Following the alliance realignment, the 2M Alliance (Maersk, Mediterranean Shipping and Hyundai Merchant Marine) will control about 30% of worldwide container capacity, with the OCEAN Alliance (CMA CGM with APL, China Cosco Shipping, Evergreen and Orient Overseas Container Lines) with approximately 25% and THE Alliance (Hapag Lloyd-UASC, Yang Ming Marine, Mitsui OSK Lines, Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha and NYK Lines) 20%.

This means that roughly three-fourths of the global capacity will be under the control of owners belonging to one of these three alliances.

But not everyone agrees that the formation of these alliances are beneficial for all involved, especially the customers. The Maritime Executive reports:

Ocean carriers have a limited ability to cooperate on pricing under the U.S. Ocean Shipping Reform Act of 1998. They are allowed to discuss rates and set voluntary rate guidelines, but cannot set up firm rate structures as in the former "conference" system. However, "the [DOJ Antitrust Department] has long taken the position that the general antitrust exemption for international ocean shipping carrier agreements is no longer justified," wrote acting assistant attorney general Renata Hesse in an advisory letter to the FMC last year. "The ocean shipping industry exhibits no extraordinary characteristics that warrant departure from competition policy. Price fixing and other anticompetitive practices by the industry over the years have imposed substantial costs on our economy." Hesse called on FMC to forbid the creation of the OCEAN Alliance, or to narrowly tailor the agreement to maintain competition.

Additionally, the Journal of Commerce reports:

Antitrust investigators have also raised concerns about member carriers' ability to exchange sensitive information, saying it allows them to coordinate domestic third-party services such as stevedores and tug services. In a statement on the Ocean Alliance, the DOJ on Nov. 22 said: "The agreement appears to contemplate collaboration that extends beyond the scope of the Shipping Act." Container lines have proposed language in alliance agreements that would allow carriers to contract jointly with third parties, only to drop those proposals after FMC (Federal Maritime Commission) members objected.

Nothing New

A recent example of a major DOJ antitrust action came in a Baltimore-based case, in which roll-on, roll-off carriers Wallenius Wilhelmsen Logistics, "K" Line Japan, NYK Line Japan, and CSAV pleaded guilty to price-fixing charges and were fined a total of more than $230 million. Additionally, several former carrier executives pled guilty and received prison terms.

Another DOJ case came several years earlier. Horizon Lines, Sea Star Line, and Crowley Maritime pleaded guilty to price-fixing charges and paid multi-million-dollar criminal and civil penalties, and six former Horizon and Sea Star officials were sentenced to prison for their parts.

But it's not just the DOJ that sees the problem. Last year, regulators in the European Union reached a settlement with Maersk Lines, MSC, CMA CGM, COSCO, MOL and nine others. The settlement required them to end certain pricing methods - notably the common practice of publishing General Rate Increases three to five weeks in advance, which prosecutors viewed as a means of colluding with competitors.

In Russia, Maersk Line and Evergreen sought a settlement with the Russian Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (NYSEARCA:FAS) in December over charges that Maersk, CMA CGM, OOCL, Evergreen and HMM had colluded to impose surcharges on routes between Russia and Asia.

In early 2016, China's Ministry of Transport fined Maersk, COSCO, ZIM, Hanjin and four others for violating "international maritime freight rate filing requirements and tariff filing obligations."

In 2015, Chinese regulators fined 21 container carriers - including China Shipping Group, Evergreen, Maersk Line, OOCL and Yang Ming - over charges that they had published false pricing information to create "destructive competition."

The fact is that these situations are nothing new to shipping and the frequency of these violations may lead some to believe that owners may actually view the outcome as a cost of doing business. That wouldn't be an outlandish statement considering that many companies have been named repeatedly.

Other Explanations

The first likely explanation for the rate rise in the back half of 2016 comes from the bankruptcy of Hanjin, which at the time was the seventh largest liner company in the world. As the company failed a large amount of global capacity was temporarily removed from the supply side. Competitors benefited from the reduced capacity as rates responded to the shift. However, as Hanjin's fleet has been sold off and put back into service by new owners, this temporary factor is now coming to a conclusion.

But another likely explanation that owners might point to would be that 2016 saw net fleet growth of just 1.2%, compared to 8.1% in 2015.

Source: Clarksons

So while container fleet capacity growth was low, helped along by a high rate of demolitions, demand rose to around 4 percent towards the end of the year. Meaning that increasing demand in the back half exceeded fleet growth which could be a very good explanation for the rise in rates which began to develop from June onward on those key Asian export routes.

However, 2017 and 2018 look to be far less manageable since we are looking at much lower demolition projections coupled with higher rates of deliveries.

Source: BIMCO

Also of significant importance is the idle fleet which may come back into service following the recent rise in rates.

Source: BIMCO

Therefore, 2016 may be a isolated year in the medium term outlook as fleet growth and idle capacity continue to contribute to an oversupply of vessels.

But recent demand side forecasts seem to be providing a bit of hope. Lately estimates of 4% growth in the container trade have been circulating as key economies such as the USA and Europe are experiencing strength.

Reuters reports:

"China's export box transport market is recovering," the Shanghai Shipping Exchange said in its most recent report, adding that growth in the United States' economy was resulting in "a firm recovery in the North America route (from China)."

Furthermore, The Financial Tribune reports:

The average export volumes from East Asia, including Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore, in February were more than 5% higher than a year ago, Capital Economics said in a March 27 report, citing various sources.

Conclusion

While the goal of consolidation and alliance formations is to promote operational efficiency and reduce costs, the DOJ is investigating a sinister motive lurking beneath the surface - one that could lead to higher prices for customers and slow global trade.

But should investors be worried at this point?

Sydbank analyst Morten Imsgard told Reuters that these inquiries have become "almost everyday life."

That is an important point that shouldn't be lost - right now this is simply an inquiry. While subpoenas being handed to CEO's may strike fear into the heart's of investors the fact is that a subpoena is simply an order to request testimony or production of evidence, with a penalty for failure to do so. A subpoena is not an allegation. Additionally, it does not imply that a company has engaged in illegal behavior.

There are plenty of things in the container shipping segment of which investors should be worried; oversupply, trade growth prospects, protectionism, the China to Euro railway, etc. But right now, this investigation is not one of the more severe issues the industry is facing.

But more than likely other causes are also at work which contributed to the increase in rates. Container demand growth in the back half of 2016 exceeded fleet growth. This dynamic often contributes to rate increases. Furthermore, the Hanjin bankruptcy took a significant amount of capacity off the market temporarily which would further impact rates.

Going forward, projections of more robust demand side growth are materializing but this will not be enough to negate the bearish impact of the significant fleet growth expected over 2017 and 2018, however, it will go a long way to mitigate some of the damage.

Without hard evidence against companies these other factors when taken as a whole could be more than enough to explain the rate rise as well as the timing of that increase.

So what can we take from all this? First, there is more than one way that companies will be able to justify the current rate rise. Second, this means that the DOJ might have a harder time making their case without hard evidence of collusion. Third, the factors that led to a rate rise in the back half of 2016 likely aren't sustainable over the next couple years. Finally, the market is still oversupplied with the potential to get worse unless we see another dramatic bankruptcy or demand begins to pick up beyond supply growth.

