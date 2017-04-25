RIA Economic And Investment Summit (Videos/Slide Decks)

Just recently, I hosted the 2017-Economic & Investment Summit in Houston to discuss the markets, economy, the Fed, and the outlook ahead.

It was a great event and I very much appreciated my friends pitching in and helping me out.

Michael Lebowitz – 720 Global Research

– 720 Global Research Danielle DiMartino-Booth – Money Strong and Author of “Fed Up!”

– Money Strong and Author of “Fed Up!” Dave Collum – Professor at Cornell University

– Professor at Cornell University Greg Morris – Author of “Investing With The Trend”

The video presentations are below along with the appropriate slide presentations for viewing.

I hope you enjoy and find the information helpful and we look forward to next year as we continue to expand the line up and the information and topics covered. We hope you will consider attending if you missed this year.

LANCE ROBERTS

Welcome, Intro & Opening Presentation On Economics, Market Cycles & Interest Rates

Slide Deck

Lance Roberts – Economic & Investment Summit 2017 Opening Presentation

Michael Lebowitz

The Virtuous Cycle & Why Valuations Matter

Slide Deck

Lebowitz – Valuations Matter & The Virtuous Cycle by streettalk700 on Scribd

Dave Collum – Professor, Cornell University

The Snowflake Generation

Panel Discussion

Left To Right: Michael Lebowitz, Lance Roberts, Danielle DiMartino-Booth, Dave Collum and Richard Rosso (Moderator)

Greg Morris

Questionable Practices

Slide Deck

Greg Morris – 2017 Economic & Investment Summit Presentation – Questionable Practicesby streettalk700 on Scribd

Danielle DiMartino-Booth

Fed-Up: A Look At The Inner Workings Of The Federal Reserve

Many thanks to all of my friends for helping make the entire event a huge success. I hope you enjoy the presentations and will plan to attend next year.