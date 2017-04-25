RIA Economic And Investment Summit (Videos/Slide Decks)

Just recently, I hosted the 2017-Economic & Investment Summit in Houston to discuss the markets, economy, the Fed, and the outlook ahead.
It was a great event and I very much appreciated my friends pitching in and helping me out.
- Michael Lebowitz – 720 Global Research
- Danielle DiMartino-Booth– Money Strong and Author of “Fed Up!”
- Dave Collum – Professor at Cornell University
- Greg Morris – Author of “Investing With The Trend”
The video presentations are below along with the appropriate slide presentations for viewing.
I hope you enjoy and find the information helpful and we look forward to next year as we continue to expand the line up and the information and topics covered. We hope you will consider attending if you missed this year.
LANCE ROBERTS
Welcome, Intro & Opening Presentation On Economics, Market Cycles & Interest Rates
Slide Deck
Lance Roberts – Economic & Investment Summit 2017 Opening Presentation
Michael Lebowitz
The Virtuous Cycle & Why Valuations Matter
Slide Deck
Lebowitz – Valuations Matter & The Virtuous Cycle by streettalk700 on Scribd
Dave Collum – Professor, Cornell University
The Snowflake Generation
Panel Discussion
Left To Right: Michael Lebowitz, Lance Roberts, Danielle DiMartino-Booth, Dave Collum and Richard Rosso (Moderator)
Greg Morris
Questionable Practices
Slide Deck
Greg Morris – 2017 Economic & Investment Summit Presentation – Questionable Practicesby streettalk700 on Scribd
Danielle DiMartino-Booth
Fed-Up: A Look At The Inner Workings Of The Federal Reserve
Many thanks to all of my friends for helping make the entire event a huge success. I hope you enjoy the presentations and will plan to attend next year.