U.S. Silica: The Upcycle Is Gaining Momentum

The rapidly developing tightness in available capacity is likely to provide sand producers with meaningful pricing and contracting power as this year progresses.

U.S. Silica's (NYSE:SLCA) earnings report released today after the close confirms a powerful upward trend in demand for frac sand underpinned by both a cyclical recovery in North American oil and natural gas activity and a secular trend towards higher sand use in completions.

The company posted another large increase in proppant volumes, which were up 22% sequentially. Contribution margin for the Oil and Gas segment increased 110% sequentially to $38.8 million for the quarter.

Stronger demand for proppants in Oil and Gas appears to positively impact sand pricing in the Industrial and Specialty Products segment, where contribution margin increased 6% sequentially to 20.2%.

While U.S. Silica's headline results for the first quarter convey a positive demand trend, they do not tell the whole story.

First, Q1 operating metrics are already a "picture in a rear view mirror." As the pace of industry activity continues to accelerate, there is a natural lag between the big increases in the rig count and the associated ramp-up in completions. As pad drilling dominates, the time lag between the rig being added to the drilling program and the time the first well on the pad is fracked can be few or even several months. As a result, the real acceleration in demand for frac sand will likely occur in the current quarter and will reach a crescendo during the second half of this year.

Second, Q1 results obviously reflect average volumes and average pricing for the quarter. However, given that margins during this early phase of the cyclical recovery remain quite thin, few months can make a big difference for cash flow. The key difference that we are likely to see in the next few quarters relative to Q1 is the pricing power that frac sand producers will be able to derive from the developing capacity tightness. The average price (and, therefore, margin) will likely be materially higher in the next two quarters than it was during the first quarter. The improved margins will be further amplified by growing volumes.

U.S. Silica's $43 million Adjusted EBITDA posted in Q1, if viewed statically, may appear underwhelming when compared to the stock's ~$3.2 billion enterprise value. However, given that the upcycle is unfolding rapidly, effective capacity utilization is likely to reach a point where the pricing power - and, alongside, contracting power- become real. Accordingly, the market's expectation for cash flow on a forward-looking basis may differ very materially from the last quarter's results.

Multiple data points already reported during this earnings season provide a positive read-across for frac sand producers.

Emerge Energy Services (NYSE:EMES) reported a massive sequential increase in volumes during the fist quarter.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) is expecting E&P spending in U.S. Land to increase 50% year-on-year in 2017. The oil service major commented on its conference call that it sees a strong positive improvement in the market environment for completion services and is re-activating its entire idle capacity in the North American market. That incremental capacity will obviously call on significant incremental sand volumes. Schlumberger also mentioned on its conference call that prices for frac sand, including distribution, are increasing strongly. Other completion service providers have commented previously that frac sand availability can potentially become a concern as activity accelerates.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), another significant oilfield service provider, commented with regard to the secular trend towards higher proppant volumes, suggesting that an average well competed in oil shales was using ~14 million pounds of proppant at the end of 2016.

The tightening of frac sand supply is also visible from the decline in the value of U.S. Silica's inventories reported for Q1. The company's inventories dropped from ~$79 million at the end of 2016 to ~$69 at the end of Q1. The decline is quite significant given the 22% increase in volumes (and likely higher cost per ton during the winter months).

Once the liquidation of the remaining overstock across the frac sand industry has run its course - in my estimate, this will occur already in this quarter - smaller producers, who often do not have the cash to invest in capacity activation on spec, will be forced to ask customers for supply commitments and price increases. Lower-cost suppliers will enjoy widening margins and better contract terms as a result.

Frac sand producers obviously have to pay a price to participate in this upcycle. Capacity re-activations have upfront costs. Working capital requirements take a heavy toll on cash flows during the expansion phase. Additional investments in the plant facilities are often required. Costs may increase as producers often have to reclaim coarser sand grades to meet demand for finer grades.

Fortunately, the secular nature of demand growth for frac sand appears to justify at least some expansion at this point. Once re-activated or installed, frac sand capacity - assuming, of course, that such capacity is positioned low on the cost merit curve - becomes a "cash cow." Capital required to maintain operations is relatively low.

From an investor's perspective, the major challenge is to price future cash flows from a position where accurately predicting future cash flows is no easy task.

Disclosure

U.S. Silica was one of the positions in OIL ANALYTICS' Model Macro Portfolio going into the company's earnings report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.