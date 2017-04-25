What Could Happen If The Government Shutdown?

This article provides expert testimony, as well as data from the dramatic 2013 budget showdown to help you know what to expect.

Congress reconvenes from recess this week. Unless it takes decisive action, the U.S. government is projected to run out of cash and partially shut down this April 29th, 2017.

Judging by the decline in VIX futures, markets seem happy with round one of the French election. The next big event is a potential U.S. budget showdown. The fact that a partial government shutdown could occur on Trump's 100th day in office has been widely discussed. This article will provide some clarity on what is likely to transpire, and how the markets will likely respond. But first, some history:

The last government shutdown began on October 1st, 2013. It lasted until October 17th, and was the third longest in U.S. history--shaving several tenths of a percentage point off the GDP. The shutdown before that began in 1995. It was the longest, clocking in at 21 days.

Shutdowns were more prevalent in the past. 8 occurred during Ronald Reagan's presidency. That's basically one-a-year! Apparently, the good old days weren't quite so good.

From these data it seems fair to conclude that a shutdown is less likely to occur in our modern times, but if it does, it could be traumatic. Stan Collender, considered an expert on the subject, can help inform us. When asked about the odds he responded:

There's little chance of a deal by next Friday and a strong (as in close to 100%) chance that the current [continuing resolution] will be extended by a week or two. So no shutdown next Friday. But there is a decent (probably 60%) chance of a shutdown at some point over [Fiscal Year 2017] funding given that Trump will likely get next-to-nothing of what he proposed. (read the full interview)

Although a shutdown might not be in the cards for some time, 60% is more or less a coin flip, and you want to know how the market will react if it does occur. To get some clues, let's dive into the most recent instance.

The 2013 shutdown appears to be an applicable case study. Aside from being a relatively severe episode, markets have changed dramatically since 1995--or the 70's for that matter. Let's look at some charts. Here we have the S&P 500 Index (SPX or ^GSPC). Directly below that we have a plot of its volatility for the same time period (VIX). (Periods of high volatility are indicative of massive put buying, meaning investors fear the worst.)

Even though there were at least 5 days over this 4 month period that the S&P 500 index was down more than 1%--two were after normal governmental operation resumed. We just don't see a massive market catastrophe related to this shutdown. The VIX confirms this. As can be seen from the following 10 year chart, 2013 was a relatively calm period.

Now the VIX peaked at 21.34 during October 2013. It reached 26 during the aftermath of Brexit, and broke above 22 during the turmoil before Trump's election--indicating that the fear surrounding those two events was more intense. But in any case, markets promptly exploded higher in the months following all. Look back at the charts!

In short, "this too, shall pass." Over and over again, history demonstrates that political events, such as the potential 2017 shutdown, can be great buying opportunities. Or in the case of volatility, superb shorting opportunities. Still, don't hock the house!

P.S. The curious reader will benefit from the following select news excerpts. We could see similar pieces in 2017.

September 30, 2013

Investor apprehensions of a possible government shutdown dragged the major indices lower on Friday. Lawmakers struggled to strike a deal to avoid such a situation. The Dow Jones and the S&P 500 registered their first weekly drop after finishing in the green for four consecutive weeks. A couple of domestic reports were also released on Friday. Both personal income and spending increased in the month of August. On the other hand, consumer sentiment declined to its lowest level in roughly five months. The materials sector was the biggest loser among the S&P 500 industry groups. Consumer discretionary stocks finished marginally in the green.

October 1, 2013

Benchmarks took a beating as the threat of an imminent government shutdown loomed over investors. However, on a month over month basis, major indexes posted gains. On the international front, manufacturing growth of China increased at a slower rate in September. Surprisingly, the unemployment rate in Japan increased slightly for the month of August. All the top ten S&P 500 industry groups ended in the red. Of the lot, consumer staples stocks suffered maximum losses.

October 3, 2013

Political altercations over the ongoing budget issue increased investor tensions about a lengthy government shutdown. Consequently, major indices slipped into negative territory even as the partial government shutdown entered its second day. Meanwhile, a battle over the federal debt ceiling is also on the cards. Hiring in the private sector came in below expectations for the month of September. Industrials were the biggest losers among the S&P 500 industry groups. Energy stocks emerged as the major gainer.

October 9, 2013

Benchmarks ended sharply lower for the second day in a row as investors awaited developments regarding the ongoing budget issue and the debt ceiling deadline. President Barack Obama said he has not received any serious proposals from Republicans which will help both the parties to resolve their differences. The trade balance report was not released yesterday due to a partial government shutdown. Most of the sectors in the S&P 500 industry groups ended in the red led by consumer discretionary and technology stocks. Nonetheless, the utilities sector managed to finish in the green.

October 11, 2013

Benchmarks rocketed more than 2% after Democrats and Republicans showed some sign of progress on the debt ceiling impasse. The S&P 500 logged its best day in more than nine months. However, the partial government shutdown continues. Meanwhile, the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits touched a six-month high. A huge increase in initial claims was primarily due to technical problems arising from California's computer upgrade and the partial shutdown. All ten sectors of the S&P 500 industry groups finished in the green with financial and industrial sectors gaining the most.

