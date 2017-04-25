Ocwen: My Take On Recent Events

Ocwen (NYSE:OCN). Seemingly each time CEO Ronald Farris and the executive suite make progress in plugging the holes on this ship, someone (usually regulators) decides to fire another volley through the side. The Ocwen saga has been an arduous one, and has long been a situation that I know has been incredibly frustrating for top level management. It is a shame, given that this team (in my opinion) has done a solid job overall in trying to revitalize the company in the post-Erbey world. Even critics have to acknowledge that by nearly every measure of customer health, Ocwen is certainly a much better company today, and I firmly do believe that company culture has been moving in the right direction.

From the onset, I've been firm in my belief that the company is undervalued. I still see that value, despite the murkiness that more court battles and more regulatory settlement uncertainty bring. However, I've also always maintained that Ocwen is also an incredibly difficult company for most of the market to understand, and there are a multitude of "unknowns", recent regulatory action being a prime example. Ideally, I buy undervalued companies that are simplistic in nature and free from such situations. In practice, those companies crop up only rarely - maybe a handful of times each trading year. So while not simple (so size positions appropriately), Ocwen does still represent an asymmetric opportunity after the recent dramatic haircut in its stock price. Despite my small position here, I've spent more time interacting with large private investors and hedge funds on Ocwen than nearly every position I've held in the past, particularly those with substantial industry experience. For those of us with a strong understanding of the MSR market, seeing how the company has been treated, both by regulators and by the market, has been frustrating to watch. This note is meant to share some of that insight, and while I'm generally numbers driven in the research I present, this is meant to be more of a reactionary opinion piece on the situation Ocwen finds itself in for the rest of 2017.

Understanding Mortgage Allegations

I don't mind owning companies with a bit of "hair" so to speak when it comes to legal and regulatory overhangs. Ocwen has drawn such scrutiny for years, and it really is just the nature of the business the company is engaged in. This may seem like a cop out excuse, but the reality is that the mortgage servicing business is an incredibly complicated one that seems simplistic at first glance. By and large, most Seeking Alpha readers have substantially different interactions with their mortgage servicer than the typical Ocwen client. Servicing a performing fixed rate mortgage is many measures different than the deluge of paperwork, filings, and reconciliation that Ocwen must manage proficiently when working with delinquent borrowers, particularly those undergoing loan modifications or those that are in the unfortunate situation of going through foreclosure. Situations that are atypical in performing mortgages, such as a borrower making irregular or non-full principal/interest payments, getting placed into forced insurance products (flood, property insurance, etc.), or lawsuits, can often be par for the course. So rather than being a simple interaction between borrower and servicer (payment made, outstanding balance credited), Ocwen instead must juggle the interaction between itself, the borrower, and various third party vendors as well (legal counsel, the courts, realtors, maintenance/upkeep staff for abandoned property, etc.). Obviously, the target rate for errors should be zero, but slip-ups are inevitable, and in some cases, outside of the company's direct control.

As I've noted before, a substantial portion of my career was spent supporting a residential mortgage trade desk for a bulge bracket investment bank, and in my day to day I interacted with many servicers on loans that we owned when it came to onboarding and reconciliation. Issues highlighted by the CFPB (questions surrounding corporate advances, escrow, balloon payments) did exist, but not to any degree more than other servicers of non-performing loans we employed such as Selene, Green Tree, Caliber, etc. So while a large portion of the CFPB complaint surrounds Ocwen's REALServicing platform, particularly when it comes to the need for substantial manual intervention versus automation, the reality is that these issues are, in my opinion, highly likely to be present across all servicing platforms. This sentiment is reflected in Ocwen's own response to the allegations:

These independent reviews have consistently confirmed Ocwen's escrow practices are in line with common industry standards for timeliness and accuracy. No mortgage servicer is perfect - to the extent mistakes are made, we have a process to identify and remediate consistent with other mortgage servicers.

The gut reaction here is to point to Ocwen's complaint rate per loan versus peers, which is higher than industry averages (despite substantial improvement over the past two years). The reality is that one again, the nature of the business simply predisposes it to issues. Complaint rates to regulatory agencies are naturally going to be higher (controlled for size) compared to other servicers that stick to performing mortgages. I don't believe the CFPB and other regulators can not deny that the overall trend in complaints for Ocwen continues to trend downward, despite relatively little change in the size of the company's non-performing portfolio (basically run-off). Again, Ocwen's backing of itself is seemingly backed by the results from the New York and California monitors, both of which have cleared the company's operations and internal controls. Backing that view, the majority of the issues highlighted were those that Ocwen itself self-identified as part of its own internal audit and compliance teams, a point that Ocwen pointed out in its own retort via press release:

The substantive allegations in today's suit are inaccurate and unfounded. Indeed, the Company is unaware of the CFPB conducting any detailed review of Ocwen's loan servicing files. Rather, the CFPB suit is primarily based on the CFPB's flawed review of data and its self-serving conclusion about isolated instances where Ocwen self-identified ways we can do better.

I think the wording here is important. This press release represents a major shift in tone from Ocwen's management towards regulators. Many investors were not fans of Farris' recent cautious tone as he led the company towards the removal of NY and CA monitors. There were certainly plenty of opportunities for Ocwen to return fire over its treatment during that time. So when investors now see Ocwen using terms such as "unreasonable" in regards to regulator cease-and-desist orders, going as fall to call the orders "politically motivated", it is clear just how frustrated management is. I echo those sentiments.

Ocwen fills an important role within the mortgage servicing market. This is a $280M market cap company that has born what now must be north of $1B in regulatory-related costs (direct fines, monitor costs, additional legal/compliance), all while providing billions of indirect consumer relief via loan modifications and principal write-downs in coordination with the owners of these mortgages. Aggressive statements, such as those by the NC Commissioner of Banks, that directly call into question Ocwen's ability to operate as a going concern if they were fined heavily as a result of recent action, forced to audit the entirety of its escrow accounts, or forced into a new servicing platform, are inflammatory. I do believe that a mortgage servicing market without Ocwen would be highly detrimental to competition, and by extension, to consumers as well.

The story doesn't end there. Ocwen's struggles are not unique, as fellow servicers PHH (NYSE:PHH) and Walter (NYSEMKT:WAC) continue to bear their own issues. MSR sales will continue to primarily fall into the hands of a few buyers, and a rapidly consolidating industry is not going to be a healthy one for consumers going forward. So while I do believe consumers do need an advocate on their side to help escalate issues, a role the government can fill via organizations like the CFPB given oversight, the balance here has moved steeply in the wrong direction. The government also needs to ensure that the mortgage servicing market remains healthy. As the industry continues to struggle, with consolidation and cost-cutting the primary drivers of major players trying to eek out profits in the business, more problems are all but inevitable down the road. As an optimist, I'll continue to hope that all parties involved move to a more well-rounded viewpoint.

