France To America: Go Long The Euro And European Small Caps

Well, the French and the Dutch have done what Britain and America could not - they defeated populism.

Now that that's done, on to the next meaningful trend: Rising interest rates in Europe and what will likely be stagnating rates here in the States.

For now, the euro is safe. So, too, the European Union. The French saw to that, voting Emmanuel Macron atop Marine Le Pen in Sunday's first-round vote. That Le Pen, once the front runner, came in second is clear indication that her bid to shove France out the EU and the euro will fail in the second and final round of voting next month. The French have no appetite for the disruption such an agenda would bring.

With that, global Wall Street will now shift focus to economic fundamentals rather than political exigencies. And in Europe, the fundamentals are improving … while in the U.S., they're back-sliding.

That combination has me expecting that the European Central Bank will surprise the markets with a rate hike this year, while the Federal Reserve begins using language that tempers the market's expectations for a string of rate hikes here at home.

The implications lead me to expect a euro that strengthens against our buck, rising to and, likely, exceeding $1.15 over the remainder of the year. That's the top of the range (roughly $1.05 to $1.15) the euro has traded within for nearly 2½ years. As markets become more comfortable with Europe's economic improvements, and as the market watches the U.S. struggle under a weakening consumer and a White House that is A) floundering with its agenda and B) wants a weaker dollar, we will see the euro gain ground on the greenback.

Europe's Pros, America's Cons.

Continental Europe gets a lot of bad press.

But if you notice, the bad press usually flows from the U.S. and U.K. media - and both have their own anti-Europe agendas. So I tend to discount that and rely, instead, on my travels across the Continent meeting EU parliamentarians and bureaucrats, economists, think-tank officials, business leaders, cabbies, mutual-fund managers, the random barmaid or waiter, politicians in waiting, academics, etc.

Turns out that economic life in Continental Europe isn't so bad, really. It's not as fabulous as it once was, but it's certainly improving compared to the last several years. And it's improving relative to the decline happening in the U.S. and Britain, where, as I wrote last summer, Brexit will have a delayed impact that surprises the "Leave" crowd and the economists who convinced them the future would be bright.

Here's what's happening on the Continent at the moment:

Unemployment, though still elevated, has consistently been falling for nearly four years. It's now approaching 8%.

Inflation, though still low, is up near 2% and has been positive in every month for nearly a year now. That's an indication that the economy is moving back towards some semblance of health/normalcy.

GDP growth is picking up and has been much more consistent than in the U.S., where economic growth has bounced around with far-greater volatility. Even countries such as France - the so-called Dead Man of Europe - and Spain are growing. Spain, in fact, is a rock-star within Europe, with GDP growth up in the 3% range.

Meanwhile, business and consumer sentiment are improving.

These are not one-month trends. All have been taking moving in the right direction for a while.

And now that the French and the Dutch have neutered the populist revolt, the ECB can use those trends as rationale for finally moving the euro away from negative rates.

I don't expect the ECB will act at its meeting later this week. They will be interested in seeing the trends progress for a few more months, and they have as much interest as the Fed does in Trump's economic agenda. So they'll want to see how that progresses, too. That could take a few months to play out as D.C. wrangles over Trump's desires. So, probably the ECB's June and July confab's are off the table, as well.

But come September and a rate hike could very well be in the cards in Europe.

Meanwhile, back the ranch…

Unlike Europe, the Fed faces an economy where expansion is long in the tooth. Cautionary signs here are popping up like Whack-a-moles. Consider:

Fourth-quarter GDP growth expanded at a slower-than-expected pace of 1.9%, and the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow forecast for Q1 has plunged to 1.3% from nearly 3.5% just two months ago

Though consumer sentiment is high, consumers are not as healthy as they appear. Credit-card debt is back above $1 trillion, the highest level since the Great Recession. And 42% of all mortgage-refinancing activity (it was just 18% several quarter ago) include cash back. Both are indications that the U.S. consumer is reliant on debt, rather than income, to live their aspirational lives they otherwise can't afford … or to make ends meet.

That's happening even as banks are curtailing credit, a sign that banks are increasingly worried about where this economy is headed.

And while the stock market is huffing glue, the smarter bond jockeys are sending a different message: They're pushing down bond yields as they return to a safe port.

Corporate profit margins are in decline. They'd been up around historic levels (the 11% to 12% range) that are way above norms in the 6% to 7% range. Tax reform could give a short-term boost to those who point to corporate profits as the rationale for egregiously overvalued stocks, but elementary economics warns that high margins always lead to either A) competition that forces margins lower, or B) workers demanding a greater share of profits in the form of wages. So, I wouldn't bet on profit margins remaining at these levels for very long.

Throw into the mix the uncertainty that Trumponomics represents, and it's easy to see the Fed refraining from a string of rate hikes. I would not be surprised to see the Fed slow it's roll for several meetings, if not curtail rate-hike activity for the remainder of the year.

The upshot is an investment opportunity in the euro and European stocks.

Interest-rate policy divergence lead the dollar higher against the euro in recent years, and now comes the reversal.

The trade today is to go long the euro by way of the Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE), and to gain exposure to European equities through iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF(NASDAQ:IEUS). Small-cap stocks tend to outperform in the early stages of a rate-hike environment, when the economy is just beginning to improve. That's just the environment Europen is moving into.

We're a bit early, no doubt. But better to arrive when the host is still half-dressed and cleaning the place up than to wait for the kegger to be in full throttle before you arrive. At the point, the easy money has already been made and the risk-reward pendulum has already moved away from reward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.