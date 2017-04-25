Coca Cola: Cautious Outlook Re-Affirmed

Those who follow us know about our cautious outlook on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), which was just re-affirmed after the company posted its Q1 2017 results. The company missed estimates on the EPS front by 2.2% while surpassing revenue estimates by 2.66%. KO's quarterly revenue declined by 11.6% mostly due to the ongoing re-franchising of bottling operations. If it wasn't for that, and excluding currency impact, KO's revenues would be slightly lower.

At first glance, the results seem not bad for a mature company. However, looking deeper, investors should be concerned about the quality of these numbers.

First of all, most of the revenue stability is driven by the price/mix growth. In order to achieve higher revenues, KO is selling smaller packages with higher price/ml. We believe that is a temporary benefit since the company will reach a level where it can no longer has the privilege of doing so (you can't increase the price/ml for soda drinks forever).

That's why we believe unit volume is the most important metric for Coca-Cola. Unfortunately, this metric is suffering from near-stagnation. The company achieved 0% growth in its unit volume in Q1 2017 compared to 2% increase in Q1 2016. So in two full years, units sold increased only 2%. Also, in Q4 2016, KO's unit volume declined 1% while rising just 1% in Q3 2016.

Clearly, the company is suffering from a stagnation in its number of units sold.

In addition, it seems that Diet Coke is having huge troubles in North America. For three consecutive quarter, KO has admitted that the growth in Sprite, Fanta, and energy drinks was offset by a decline in Diet Coke sales, without giving us any numbers. However, this was the first time KO gave us a glimpse about the extent of DK's decline. According to KO, Diet Coke sales declined in mid-single digits in Q1 2017 (and that's including the price/mix growth, units sold are definitely much lower).

For a stock trading at 40x EPS (using run-rate of Q1's EPS of $0.27) the results are actually bad. The market is valuing the company at ~$186 billion, while it only generated $346 million in quarterly FCF. On a run-rate that's ~$1.4 billion, less than 1% of the market value (even KO's CFO on a run-rate is just 1.7% of market cap which is quite low for a mature company). The only thing keeping the stock afloat is the attractive-safe dividend of 3.42%. However, in a rising-rate environment, where KO will face more currency headwinds and investors will find higher alternative yields, the stock price would plummet if KO's FCF (or revenues) didn't improve in order to sustain its dividend growth. We have a cautious outlook on Coca-Cola and expect a price depreciation from current levels.

Cautious Investing to All.

