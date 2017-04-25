InsiderInsights.com Daily Round Up 4/24/17: LSXMA, BTU, OPK, IFF

|
Includes: AGIO, BRO, BTU, CPS, CRTO, CYS, DEI, DXCM, IFF, LSXMA, OPK, PLD, PPTG, RF, TTD, WTFC
by: InsiderInsights

Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 4/24/17, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Dollar value is only one metric to assess the significance of an insider transaction, but when high dollar value intersects with significance it spotlights a stock investors should take the time to consider. InsiderInsights Daily Round Up articles are intended as initial research tools, so investors can separate real insider investment intelligence from time-wasting noise.

Click the Company Name links in the tables below to analyze a company's or insider's full insider history.

Educational note from InsiderInsights:
Insider filing volumes are in a (very) slow period, as companies close trading windows to their executives until March-quarter earnings are released. The volume of insider trades will pick up again in the first week of May, and stay strong until the final week of June.

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at :

  • Opko Health (NYSEMKT:OPK);
  • Liberty Media (NASDAQ:LSXMA), and;
  • Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Intl Flavors (NYSE:IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Property Mgt Corp Of America (OTCPK:PPTG);
  • Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC);
  • Regions Financial (NYSE:RF);
  • Prologis (NYSE:PLD);
  • Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM);
  • Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI);
  • Cys Inv (NYSE:CYS), and;
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD);
  • Criteo S A (NASDAQ:CRTO);
  • Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS), and;
  • Agios Pharm (NASDAQ:AGIO).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • Pcsb Financial (PCSB).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Berkshire Hathaway BO Liberty Media LSXMA B $253,504,720
2 Weschler R Ted BO Liberty Media LSXMA B $253,504,720
3 Celgene Euro Inv BO Agios Pharm AGIO JB* $30,916,462
4 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $3,664,345
5 Elliott Intl BO Peabody Energy BTU B $3,662,012
6 Elliott Assoc BO Peabody Energy BTU B $1,723,300
7 Cuddy William V Jr DIR Pcsb Financial PCSB JB* $300,000
8 Roberto Joseph D CEO,DIR Pcsb Financial PCSB JB* $300,000
9 Frost Phillip Md CEO,CB,BO Opko Health OPK B $284,393
10 McMillen Charles Thomas DIR Property Mgt Corp Of America PPTG JB* $120,000

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
B =Open-market Buy; AB=10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB*=Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans
Type		 Dollar Value
1 Silver Point Cap BO Cooper Standard CPS S $4,716,387
2 Emmett Dan A CB,DIR Douglas Emmett DEI AS $3,918,644
3 Hadley Harbor Master Investors \(Cayman$4 BO Trade Desk TTD S $2,847,442
4 Rudelle Jean Baptiste CB,DIR Criteo S A CRTO AS $2,778,703
5 Hall Grayson CB,CEO,DIR Regions Financial RF S $2,732,990
6 Crist Peter D DIR Wintrust Financial WTFC S $1,621,570
7 Grant Kevin E CB,CEO,CIO Cys Inv CYS S $1,486,071
8 Curless Michael S FO Prologis PLD S $1,113,166
9 Gregg Terrance H CB,DIR Dexcom DXCM S $1,111,500
10 Strianese Anthony T VP,PR Brown & Brown BRO S $1,037,499

InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes :
S =Open-market Sale; AS=10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS*=Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Did you miss our Previous Daily Round Up?

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.