The MnM Portfolio, Mar 2017: Ep. 25 - What Is The Right Level Of Portfolio Turnover?

Background

This month's article marks the twenty-fifth installment in my on-going series outlining my efforts to achieve dividend growth success. The portfolio is nicknamed the MnM portfolio, which is a moniker for "Minne(sota) 'n Monthly."

Note: The portfolio currently holds 36 stocks which is still at the lower end of my target portfolio size of ~35 - 40. I feel that the portfolio holds a sufficient number of stocks such that I can effectively follow them all. I will work towards achieving more equal weightings, as this will provide strong diversification with each stock representing approximately 2% - 3% of the portfolio total. I also receive 100 free trades each year from my brokerage, so I can trade in small quantities without worry about brokerage trading costs.

That being said, here's what happened in March.

March 2017

The first quarter of 2017 came to a close with the portfolio sporting a modest decline of just over 1% for the month. Year-to-date the MnM's return continues to trail the S&P 500's ~6% return, with the performance gap widening to about 2.5% in March. I'm not too concerned with the lag as I continue to see dividend increases come in, with the portfolio notching another two increases this month.

I have captured the activity for March and for the year-to-date in the standard rollforward summary below.

The portfolio collected $269.47 in dividends during the month, all of which was recurring on positions held.

The portfolio was comprised of the following securities as of March 31, 2017:

The following sections go into greater detail of the events that have occurred since the end of February.

Sales

None

Additions

This month I deployed the bulk of the dividends collected towards three shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). I continue to build the position, and despite the relatively low yield (sub 2%), I continue to believe it will be a great dividend stock over the long-run.

I also added to two of the more beaten-down stocks in the portfolio, grabbing a share each of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) and Patterson Dental (NASDAQ:PDCO). Both of these companies have sold off to levels where continued investment is attractive to me.

Dividends Collected

As noted above, I collected $269.47 in dividends during the month, all of which was recurring. I have updated and included the forward-looking dividend summary as follows:

In measuring dividend growth I keep my eye focused mainly on the year-over-year growth in Q4 2017 as it is the easiest to compare with all that went on last year. As of right now, if I exclude the special dividend from Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) in Q4 2016, Q4 2017's growth over Q4 2016 is sitting at 4.0%. I'm optimistic that this will approach my 10% goal by the end of the year.

Dividend Increases

As mentioned in the summary points of the article, March saw a slight slowdown as compared to the pace of increases in January and February. Patterson Dental passed along a stellar 8% increase and Realty Income (NYSE:O) issued their smaller, quarterly raise.

As I've noted in the past, I'm monitoring the 2017 income trendline, which is slowly skewing up. The goal is to get to the $300 mark by the end of the year.

The MnM 401K

The 401K activity for the month was simply contributions. I anticipate that I will receive my first dividends on the 401K holdings in April.

Closing Thoughts

I am always on the lookout and try to read as many articles on SA as I can, not only to gauge what others are doing with their funds, but mostly to try to find investing ideas or advice. Lately I can't help but notice that some that I follow on SA are turning over investments much more frequently than I am. Some even seem to be selling every month.

Following the rebuilding of the portfolio last Spring I have done my best to hold to my rules of not selling unless required because of a dividend cut. I have; however, sold twice, but this was done to get rid of shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), which I received as a spin-off, and as a result of what I viewed to be an excessive run-up in my position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). I put a lot of consideration into both of these decisions before I ultimately pulled the trigger.

But it gets me thinking, should I be turning the portfolio over more? What would I sell? The retailers Target (NYSE:TGT) and CVS Corp (NYSE:CVS) whose valuations have struggled in recent months? Or the high flyers like Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Unum who's stock prices have soared over the same timeframe? Would you buy into the theory that Verizon's (NYSE:VZ) dividend isn't safe, as some are writing about recently?

Frankly I don't plan on selling anything because I do not have any indication that any of these companies' dividends will be cut. I've seen stocks in my portfolio struggle in the past, and in a way I feel a sort of déjà vu right now.

If you jog your memory it wasn't too long ago, back in 2015 that Proctor & Gamble (NYSE:PG) and Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), both dividend champions, were struggling. There was much written about them back then and many feared for the safety of their dividends. I stuck with them and chose not to sell them at the time, and now, two years later, most of those fears are gone and growth is returning.

Source: F.A.S.T.graphs.net, April 24, 2017

Obviously this will not always be the case, but I am not going to act every time a security within the portfolio faces headwinds.

With regard to the correct amount of portfolio turnover, I do not know what the right answer is. I welcome your thoughts on this. What I do know is that I am confident in the portfolio I have built, and intend to continue having a low turnover rate as long as dividends continue to rise.

I am sure that at some point I will have to deal with a dividend cut or freeze, and I will be happy to move on at that point. In the meantime I will continue to focus not on market volatility and price movements, but on dividends, and ensuring the portfolio keeps chugging along.

Disclosure: I am/we are long THE STOCKS LISTED IN THE PORTFOLIO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.