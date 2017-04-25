Think The ETF Popularity Trend Will Continue? Now There's An ETF For That!

There are reasons to be both optimistic and cautious about the success of the ETF.

The launch of a new ETF last week which aims to track the performance of the ETF industy has given investors and opportunity to participate in its growth.

The ETF industry has seen a meteoric rise in the number of ETFs and assets under management.

Think the ETF popularity trend is going to continue? Now there is an ETF index and an ETF to track the ETF index!

A brief history of ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds)

With the launch of the first ETF back in 1990 by the Toronto Stock Exchange to track the TSE-35 index, few market participants would have guessed what an impact this new investment vehicle would have on global markets. Three years later saw the launch of the SPDR ETF (the 'spider') to track the S&P 500 and the industry has never looked back. The SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) remains the world's largest ETF to this date.

Over the last decade the number of ETFs have grown in a seemingly unstoppable march upwards from 1,184 ETFs at the end of 2007 to 4,874 ETFs according to the latest figures from ETFGI at the end of February 2017. (ETFGI is one of the leading providers of ETF analytics and research.)

The increase in the amount of assets invested in ETFs has also increased in a similar fashion from $807bn at the end of 2007 to $3.68 trillion at the end of 2017.

As of August 2016, the two largest ETF players in the field by a significant margin were iShares (owned by Blackrock (NYSE:BLK)) and Vanguard, who together account for over 50% of the total market share.

ETF Index and an ETF to track the ETF Index

With an approximate growth rates in assets over the last decade of an impressive 15% at an annualized rate, Toroso Investments (a U.S.-based Investment Management company) have created an index - the Toroso ETF Industry Index - to follow the ETF industry. The index aims to track the general growth in the ETF industry using the methodology described further below.

With the launch of the ETF Industry Exposure & Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:TETF), which began trading on the NYSE on April 20st and which aims to replicate the performance of the Toroso ETF Industry Index, investors can obtain exposure to the ETF industry through the acquisition of a single investment vehicle.

The ETF is currently made of up 37 different holdings, and is based on the index which aims not just to track the performance of the ETF sponsors but also related companies such as index and data providers, exchanges and others. The index comprises the following four categories of companies involved in the ETF industry:

Category 1 - consisting of about 50% of the index, this category includes companies with 'substantial participation' in the ETF industry, primarily sponsors such as Blackrock, State Street (NYSE:STT), WisdomTree (NASDAQ:WETF) and others

Category 2 - the second tier, about 25% of the index, are companies that are indirectly benefiting from the growth of the ETF industry and include exchanges that host the trading of ETFs, such as NASDAQ and the Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE).

Categories 3 and 4 - the remaining 25% of the index are essentially financial companies that as some part of their business, benefit from the ETF industry either in a 'moderate' way (Category 3) or a 'smaller' way (Category 4). Companies currently in these categories include Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK), Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN), Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), Citigroup (NYSE:C) and others.

Investment Outlook for ETFs

Good reasons to think the ETF industry has substantial room to continue growing

The growth of the ETF index has been driven by the flow of money from actively managed mutual funds into passively managed tracker ETFs. (Note that not all ETFs are passively managed, and that some actively managed ETFs also exist though as a small minority of the ETF universe). According to a recent report by Moody's, passive investments in the U.S. account for almost 30% of total assets under management (AUM). With their prediction that this number will continue its trajectory and rise to over 50% by 2024, there is plenty more room for the ETF universe to grow significantly.

Another reason to be optimistic is that growth so far has been mainly in the U.S. and though the number of ETFs in Europe and other developed markets has also grown substantially, penetration of passively managed products has been substantially lower outside the U.S., leaving room for significant growth in the ETF industry.

Reasons to be cautious about assuming past trends will continue on the same path

Investors should also be aware that the growth of the industry is not just one way traffic. Last year, 2016, was a record year for closures of ETF products (over 120 ETFs and ETNs combined, according to ETF.com) and there have been almost 20 ETF closures so far this year. It would seem that the investing public does not have an insatiable appetite for pouring money into an ever growing list of ETFs, sometimes tracking a very small niche of the market.

Additionally, another reason for caution is that the industry is now registering an overall 'mortality' rate (all-time number of closures divided by all-time number of launches) of over 25%.

It is also worth bearing in mind that the index itself, which the ETF tracks, is a subjective view of the companies that will benefit from the growth of the ETF industry. Indeed, some of the companies in the index have significant income streams that are not related to the ETF industry in any way so the performance of the index could well end up not being strictly correlated to the growth (or decrease) in the number of ETFs and assets being invested.

