The Perfect Portfolio - For Retirees

The portfolio did well for the accumulator through the last recession, but how would it have treated a retiree?

A few weeks ago I tabled my version of the Perfect Portfolio for risk adjusted returns. You can find that article, The Perfect Portfolio With Two Tickers here. The growth engine is the simple equal weighted version of the S&P 500 available in ETF form by way of the Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP). As you may know, the equal weighted version of the S&P 500 has a habit of outperforming the more popular cap weighted version of the S&P 500 available in ETF form by way of Vanguard 500 Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VOO) and SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY). Seeking Alpha author Ploutos has done many wonderful articles on simple market beating strategies, including the equal weighting phenomenon. We should always keep in mind that past performance does not guarantee future performance or out performance.

In this article, Ploutos demonstrates and states ...

I demonstrated that equal-weighting U.S. stocks has outperformed capitalization-weighting by 2.81% per annum for a period stretching over ninety years.

The ballast or balance for the Perfect Portfolio will be offered by way of longer term Treasuries. As I have written and repeated extensively long term Treasuries (TLT) have historically offered a wonderful low correlation and at times (and when needed most) negative correlation to equity markets. Long term treasuries punch above their weight when it comes to reducing portfolio volatility. Given that event, one can use a lesser bond component allowing for a greater allocation and growth potential of the equities. The Perfect Portfolio composition is 80% equities and 20% bonds.

You can see the total return demonstration in that article link, but let's have a look at how this Perfect Portfolio Balanced Growth model would have performed through the last recession for the retiree. In 2009, the S&P 500 delivered a 55% maximum drawdown. That level of portfolio value destruction can have dire consequences for a retiree.

Here's the Perfect Portfolio with a starting value of $1,000,000 in January of 2007. The portfolio spend rate will be a very generous $4000 per month or 4.8% annual from that starting value. The spending withdrawal is increased with an inflation adjustment.

And drum roll, here's the results from January of 2007 to end of March of 2017. All evaluations and charts are courtesy of portfoliovisualizer.com

We can see that the model would have performed incredibly well with that combination of growth and some reduced volatility. That said the maximum volatility for the period was a 47.56% draw down including amounts removed for retirement funding. Every retiree has specific conditions and spending needs and most importantly their own risk tolerance level. From my experience, most retirees are not comfortable with watching half of their investment portfolio value get cut in half. Retirees should know their risk tolerance level and do everything possible to create a portfolio that might potentially match their comfort level through a major correction.

That said it is important to understand that historically a more aggressive (growth oriented) balanced portfolio has delivered greater retirement funding levels and portfolio longevity. The bonds should equal your age mantra is pure phooey in my opinion and from my personal research. Too much of a lower risk, lower growth asset is not necessarily a good thing. But that does not mean we should ever stretch and add growth assets creating a portfolio that is above our risk tolerance level.

And let's look at the traditional Balanced Portfolio that would consist of 60% of the large cap, cap weighted index SPY and 40% of the broad based bond index (NYSEARCA:AGG). Portfolio 1 is the traditional Balanced Portfolio. Portfolio 2 is the Perfect Portfolio. The period is again January of 2007 to end of March 2017.

We see the Perfect Portfolio out perform the traditional Balanced model. But the 60/40 model certainly had a lesser drawdown and lesser overall volatility. The equal weighted RSP delivered explosive growth coming out of the 2009 recession.

The growth rate above the spending rate of the Perfect Portfolio is 3.49% CAGR compared to .65% for the traditional Balanced Portfolio. Retirement funding typically requires two features, growth and lower volatility by way of lesser or non correlated assets. That is why the Perfect Portfolio is able to excel in the above time frame. And it's certainly true that portfolio (dividend and bond) income can greatly reduce the amount of share and unit harvesting (selling assets) to fund retirement. Retirees should study and learn and explore the effect of all asset classes on their portfolio performance and retirement funding needs. It's does not have to be all or nothing. A retiree might have an income and dividend slant but may be aware of the importance of growth and add the necessary percentage or growth 'portion'. We might see retirement portfolio building like baking a cake. One part dividends, one part growth, two parts stability, a dash of cash, etc. etc. But don't guess. Know your assets.

If you don't know, it may be worthwhile to consult with a highly recommended Financial Planner that works for a reasonable fee. A Financial Planner can also help you understand the very important tax consequences. As we know, it's not what we make, it's what we keep.

Thanks for reading, I appreciate your comments and insights. If you are a retiree, please add your perspective on your tolerance for risk during the retirement funding stage.

Happy Investing. Always know and invest within your risk tolerance level.

Dale

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, NKE, BCE, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, PEP, TXN, WMT, UTX, LOW, BNS, TD, RY, BLK.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Dale Roberts is an Investment Funds Advisor at Tangerine Investment Funds Limited a subsidiary of Tangerine Bank, wholly owned by Scotia Bank; he is not licensed to provide professional advice on stocks. The opinions expressed herein are Dale Roberts' personal opinions relating to his experience as an investor and are not those of Tangerine Bank or its subsidiaries and/or affiliates. This article is for information purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities. Past performance is not a guarantee and may not be repeated. Investment strategies are not suitable for everyone and you should always conduct your own research or speak to a financial advisor.