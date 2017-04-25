Cliffs Natural Resources: Infrastructure, Tariffs, And Its Future Outlook

source: cliffsnaturalresources

In order to fulfill his promise of "making America great again," President Trump, on the economic side of the promise, has chosen to use the steel industry as the place to start to strengthening a domestic sector, which has the potential to significantly benefit Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE:CLF), the largest supplier of iron ore pellets to American steelmakers.

The challenge for Cliffs is the market has now tied in the fortunes of the company with the actions of the government, which takes away some from the recent improvements it achieved organically, and sets its share price up for a volatile run until infrastructure and tariffs policies are determined one way or the other.

Recent performance

Cliffs Natural Resources has come off of the turnaround year of 2016, where revenue climbed five percent and profits were up just shy of $200 million. That was against the $748 million in losses in 2015.

In the fourth quarter year-over-year sales soared 53 percent, underscoring the fact the steel market had entered into a period of recovery. On the debt side, it slashed it by over $600 million to $2.2 billion, down 18 percent. The company continued to be positive with its free cash flow as well.

Adjusted EBITDA of $174 million in the fourth quarter was the best it has done in a couple of years. That was specifically the result of steps taken by Cliffs to reduce costs during that time. This was led by business in the U.S. where adjusted EBITDA increased to $151 million up $98 million year-over-year. The main catalyst, according to Cliff, was "a solid cash cost performance of $53 per long ton compared to $57 per long ton in the prior year quarter, driven mostly by the absence of idle costs this past quarter."

Sales volume was up significantly too, reaching 6.9 million long tons in the fourth quarters, up from 4.5 million long tons in the same reporting period of the year before. That was helped by the increase of iron ore and steel in the fourth quarter.

Most of the reason for the increases were large producers not bringing as much iron ore to the market, and the favorable results of trade cases in 2016.

Impact of President Trump and government

What is happening in my view in regard to the steel industry as it relates to domestic infrastructure initiatives, is President Trump is taking steps to ensure when he launches the building programs the materials being used to make improvements will come primarily from the U.S.

It wouldn't make a lot of sense to attempt to improve the manufacturing base of the U.S. if the materials used in the projects weren't, for the most part, American in origin. This is why he's using different strategies to stop the level of steel imports to the U.S., including the latest that it could be designated a national security issue.

I think what Trump is doing there is to try to put more pressure on China specifically to voluntarily cut back on steel imports to the U.S. In reality, I don't think he wants a trade war, but won't hesitate to engage in one if China doesn't respond. Either way, Cliffs will get a win out of it.

Danger for Cliffs

One of the major problems associated with the market looking for outside the market for the performance of a company is many times things don't turn out as positive as expected. For example, China could verbally capitulate to U.S. demands, while over time gradually increasing imports to the U.S. It could also use tactics of going with alternative export routes to mask that the steel originated from China. That generates the question of the amount of steel being imported into the U.S. from all countries.

If the U.S. is posturing, it could mean a lot of this is more symbolic, and may be an attempt to lower imports to the level of assuaging U.S. companies, without it having as dramatic impact as miners and manufacturers are looking for.

In other words, expectations, if they're too high, will result in weaker results for Cliffs, putting downward pressure on its share price. That's especially true if tariffs in particular aren't put in place.

This is why I see infrastructure as a much better catalyst to watch than what happens on the import side. Steel imports aren't as predictable as infrastructure is.

Conclusion

However the import part of the equation works out, I believe at worst domestic demand for U.S. steel will raise all related ships, and will have a positive and profound effect on U.S. miners and steel companies.

On the mining side, Cliffs, because of its domestic market leadership, should outperform its peers.

As for guidance, Cliffs stated in its last earnings call that it should reach "total capacity of 19 million long tons on both sales and production volumes, representing a solid increase compared to 2016." The company added that in the first quarter sales will come in at about 2 million long tons. Most of its sales volume will be generated in the second half of the year.

If infrastructure projects are more visible by that time, along with spending, Cliffs could get a solid boost in its share price when added to its already strong outlook.

To me it's not a matter of if Cliffs is going to do very well going forward, it's a matter of when. Those interested in a U.S. infrastructure play could do a lot worse than investing in Cliffs Natural Resources. It could outperform for several years, depending on the spending budget allotted and the timeframe allotted to move forward with the projects.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.