The Hail Storm

Nope, this isn't the one where the ice pelts you and your car. Neither is it the one forecasted by the weatherman. This is the European one where every politician on the Continent, desiring to further the Status Quo, "hails" Mr. Macron because he is for France continuing in its role in the European Union while Ms. Le Pen is not. Yesterday there were so many "Hail Macron" speeches that you knew that a "hail storm" had commenced.

The odds are certainly in Mr. Macron's favor to win the final round of the French election. The European equity markets cheered and the American equity markets cheered and I take no issue with the current odds on Mr. Macron emerging victoriously. The only thing, really, that could change the outcome now would be some sort of major terrorism attacks. Short of that, Mr. Macron will be the winner, in my opinion.

Several critical issues still remain, however. The two major political parties in France garnered less than 25% of the vote and so governance in France is going to become problematic for Mr. Macron, after he takes office. France holds its parliamentary elections in June and it is quite likely that the two main political parties will maintain control. Our "sigh of relief" rally is real but other sighs may be forthcoming as Mr. Macron contends with the French establishment, in a few months' time.

Put the guillotine back in its box.

I am watching the oil markets carefully these days. OPEC, as I have said many times before, is a "dead man walking," in my estimation. Many market observers can't quite seem to let go of past prejudices, but that is no surprise. No one can quite believe that America now has the largest oil reserves on the planet or that OPEC cuts can be matched, and even exceeded, by increases in America's shale production.

OPEC is now embarking on a 6 month extension of its production cuts, according to OilPrice.com. That is fine, in my view, less money for them and more for America's shale oil producers. I am good with that!

Also, the futures market no longer looks all that encouraging. The contango is back, a sign of concerns about near-term oversupply. Front-month contracts are trading at a discount to later contracts, a situation that appears bearish for the price of oil.

Reality is taking hold.

By the end of the year, the U.S. could add 860,000 bpd of new supply, according to a number of analysts, and this is a huge increase from expectations from just six months ago. The upward revision has occurred even as oil prices have failed to move much above the $50 per barrel threshold. In other words, U.S. shale drillers are "roaring back," at a much faster clip than everyone expected.

Not only that, but the technology keeps improving. This means that the cost of American shale oil keeps dropping in price. In other words, the American shale oil industry can be profitable at current levels while OPEC, and its minions, are not profitable at these levels. On top of that, many of those nations have social programs that are pegged at $70-$100 oil prices so that those programs can no longer be afforded which is likely to cause a good amount of political instability in the coming months and years.

OPEC is seeking Redemption but I am afraid that Redemption no longer exists.

Keep your eye on the 10 year Treasury now. We are approaching the support/resistance line of 2.32% this morning. If we breach this level then we are back to the 2.32% to 2.51% range once again and this would not surprise me. Nothing horrible here, just a return to the old range as equities float into the stratosphere and bonds take a more sanguine approach.

Soon, Mr. Trump is going to appoint four new members to the Fed. Everyone knows it, but few are factoring in the change in leadership and dynamics at the Fed, in my view. It is going to be an earthshattering event when businesspeople arrive at the Fed. You can take the current dot plots and rate hike expectations and toss them out the window.

That is my opinion.

The Fed of today is not going to be the Fed of tomorrow and all the notions of a return to "normality" will be tied up in little boxes and posted to the circular file underneath the desk. This is why I am not overly concerned about rising rates.

I do not think the Trump appointees are going to wish to cause higher yields, when Mr. Trump is pushing his economic agenda. Ms. Yellen's economic theories are all fine and dandy but politics will overshadow those notions shortly, in my opinion. Pragmatism will be arriving at the Fed as the walls of the institution are cleansed of their ivy league configurations.

Out, out, damn spot.

Bloomberg reported it, "Fannie-Freddie Overhaul Is 'Very Important' Goal, Mnuchin Says." I am paying attention. While none of us know how this might transpire, what we do know now is that there is risk associated with any transformation. Since all of the Agencies are currently trading at approximately the same levels, I am a proponent of FHLB and FFCB securities and I am avoiding the two housing agencies. The risk/reward ratio, for them, is clearly slanted, in my opinion, to the risk side and there is just no reward available currently for assuming that risk.

I continue on with my warning for both housing agencies.