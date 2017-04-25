Mannkind Corporation Needs A Merger

At the rate that it burns money, the only glimmer I see for shareholders would be getting bought out.

The earnings are going to tell the story.

Mannkind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is coming up on its Q1 earnings report date this June. The pharmaceutical company has hemorrhaged money for years. I've covered this disappointment of a stock for quite some time, and they've never seemed to truly be able to find their groove. With such an intriguing product as inhaled insulin, it really is a shame.

There's no nice way to say that the potential of the product was completely botched by poor management. The amount of debt on the balance sheet combined with slow sales leads me to believe that Mannkind investors will only profit if the company is bought up by someone who can do it better.

2016 was a false positive

2016 has been coveted by some as this turning point because Mannkind managed to show $174.6 million in revenues on the income statement. This is a very misleading figure since $161.8 million of it was in payments from its former partner in the deal Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) for licensing agreements. Without that money, the company would have had a net income on the year of ($36.14 million). The firm did manage to eek out almost $14 million in what appear to be sales last year. The fourth quarter had a curious $53.98 million in net income considering revenues don't come anywhere close to covering that.

Mannkinds issues with the marketing efforts of Sanofi really caused a roadblock to their product Afrezza's distribution. Since then, the company has pushed its own marketing initiatives hard. The chaos of a failed marketing agreement with Sanofi combined with the expense of trying to do it themselves has burned up Mannkind's cash. The subsequent need to find capital has caused an extreme dilution of shares. It's not hard to see why the stock has lost 81% of its value in 2 years time.

Can the company hold out? That's the question

It does seem that Mannkind is truly putting together a worthwhile marketing strategy; including an upcoming commercial. The question is whether or not it can handle its finances long enough to really get something going in terms of sales. It is very hard to see where the company will get more money. Spencer Osborne has written a host of articles covering the low volume of scripts being issued for Afrezza. According to his research, Afrezza scripts will be lower in the first quarter than the same quarter last year. That's not what we want to see.

When you look at how fast the company burns cash, it's not hard to see that Mannkind will need more money this year. Not much can be gained from stock sales at this point. In fact, they've been using stock to pay off debt; rather than build capital. At $0.94 a share, stock offerings aren't going to bring much to the table anyway without drastically alienating the positions of current shareholders. Basically for Mannkind to finance itself, it has to come at the cost of its shareholders stake values.

I'll be the first one to admit that an inhalable insulin drug sounded like a common sense game changer. The market has not given it that reception. Poor marketing and product launch may very well be partly to blame, but you would still think that word of mouth would be moving this product. The FDA has cautiously required lung function tests to take Afrezza since it does affect lung function. I can see how this would throw off sales, as doctors might be less inclined to prescribe it, and patients may be far less interested in trying it.

The next earnings date is expected on 6/15/2017. It's going to be extremely crucial to the stocks fate. If Mannkind's revenues are still stagnating well below what's needed, the only way I can see this whole thing working out is if someone buys the company. Considering the apparent low demand for Afrezza, it could be a hard sell. Either way this is a scary stock to own. I'll be back to the topic after the earnings results.

