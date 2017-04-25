AT&T: DIRECTV And Other Woes Threaten Dividend

If neither side of this dichotomy is addressed, the dividend could be threatened and the stock could fall.

Management says Now runs at a loss for the benefit of wireless, and analysts say wireless decline will be balanced by profit in TV category.

However, AT&T has failed to scale back promotional spending on the program. It is likely that subscriber growth this quarter, like last quarter, came with negative margins.

DTV Now appears to have overcome its initial disruptions, and has attracted new subscribers without cannibalizing current ones.

AT&T (NYSE:T) will announce earnings today after closing, following similar reports from Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) over the last few days. The general expectation has been that AT&T will do better than Verizon because it has a non-wireless segment to fall back on as competitive intensity ramps up in wireless.

I will not engage in the practice of venturing predictions or "What To Expect" since we will all know in a few hours anyway. I did want to flag one point, however, about how these non-wireless results should be interpreted once we get them.

DIRECTV Now Stumbles A Little

"Non-wireless", right now, refers only to the U-Verse/DIRECTV segment, since the TimeWarner (NYSE:TWX) merger has not yet gone through. With U-Verse now regularly bleeding more customers than DIRECTV adds, net growth in this segment last quarter came completely from DTV Now, despite Now only launching in the last month of the holiday quarter.

It has been a bit of a bumpy ride. Coverage of DIRECTV Now went from ambivalent in the first few days to unambiguously negative in the following weeks, as the service continued to crash and buffer. It sometimes showed channels from the wrong time zones. It's 72-hour rewind, which AT&T repeatedly emphasized to customers as a way to lighten the blow of absolutely no DVR, was apparently completely non-functional for a prolonged period.

Following another wave of new consumer complaints, DIRECTV Now also admitted that it has been throttling some streams back to as low as 540p, only a hair above regular standard definition and less than one-half the true HD Now was marketed with. It is unclear if public outcry has brought that practice to an end or not.

DIRECTV Now Plan Comes Into Focus

Nevertheless, AT&T has had good news on DTV Now as well. AT&T's "pre-announcement" last quarter that it added "over 200,000 net video adds, driven entirely by DIRECTV Now" showed that the service had real appeal despite its hiccups. AT&T still isn't telling us much about DTV Now, but Tony Goncalves, a senior AT&T executive, did share a couple of snippets of pertinent information.

First, AT&T as expected is not treating DTV Now as a independent division with its own P&L. That is, it is not being run for a direct profit. Rather, AT&T sees it as something to burnish the appeal of its other bundled services, including wireless and home internet.

Second, AT&T is finally starting to get a handle on DTVNow's performance issues, which Goncalves insists were caused by extremely high early demand that saw those 200,000 subscribers sign up in a single month. We have only anecdotal evidence to confirm this, but service does appear to have improved.

Third, DTVNow's customer profile appears at this point to be very specific. It does not attract cost-conscious customers - DTVNow is not the low-cost streaming-cable offering - or cannibalize current satellite/telco subscribers. Rather it attracts young, urban viewers who otherwise would not subscribe to a Pay-TV service at all.

Margins Remain Compressed

When last quarter's DTV Now numbers came out, I said that the real test would be when promotional pricing schemes ended, could subscriber growth be maintained?

Promotional activity never stopped completely. Although the $35 promo ended, AT&T was still offering HBO and Cinemax for $5 each per month, substantially underpricing other premium channels like Starz at $9 per month. Those two channels usually cost a combined $25, so the savings were substantial.

But now promotional activity is picking up again, contrary to what AT&T had led us to expect. Last month, AT&T announced that all existing subscribers will receive a $5 credit for HBO, essentially making the crown jewel of AT&T's new TimeWarner acquisition free. The promotion appears to have been effective, since AT&T then announced that it will give the same free HBO to any new subscriber.

But new subscribers had to join the more expensive $60 or $70 plans to get the bonus, not the cheaper $35 plan AT&T has been advertising. That presumably was meant to improve the economics of future DTV Now net adds, which again was as expected.

But then AT&T's promotional drive culminated with the announcement that any AT&T wireless Unlimited subscriber could get free HBO on any plan, as well as a $25 credit on DIRECTV Now. Even those who stay on the $35 plan.

DIRECTV has also apparently restarted its free Fire TV Stick promo for new subscribers, if they prepay for one month of service. Since one month of $35 service is cheaper than the $40 stick itself, that is a no-brainer for anyone buying the stick, as I've explained before. An Apple TV is also available with three months of prepaid service, $105 for a $150 Apple TV.

The sum of all these promotions is that AT&T's DTV Now offers are actually more generous now than they were when AT&T was running its "one-time only" sale for early adopters.

Negative NPV Customers?

The last time AT&T made DIRECTV Now offers this generous, I cautioned against celebrating the addition of customers with a lifetime negative value for the company. I wasn't the only one, as Craig Moffett of MoffetNathanson made similar calculations even more pessimistic than mine, putting each customer at a net present value of negative $355.

I wasn't quite as negative as Moffett. I merely said that DTVNow's success would be measured by how many customers it kept adding after the promos ended. If it was giving a critical mass to a new service that would produce strong growth at the $60 mark when it was done, the money was well spent. If all it attracted was bargain shoppers, it was poor strategy.

This increasing ramp up of promotional activity suggests that DTV Now is continuing to attract customers with diminished to even negative net present value. While Goncalez makes clear that he is not seeking profit, it is less clear if AT&T benefits from continuously adding negative NPV customers.

Where's The Profit?

The idea, if it does, would be to add them and then make it up on the wireless side, presumably. But competitive pressure in wireless is now growing so intense that analysts openly admit that they are looking for non-wireless to take the lead on profit growth.

This is a little difficult to reconcile with the reality that non-wireless profits also appear to be compressing. DTV Now is giving away more free goodies than ever to get people to sign up and the linear TV offers are losing subscribers.

AT&T may well report another strong quarter for DTV Now. With wireless and TV both seeing compressing margins, however, it is not clear that will benefit the company any more than last quarter's growth did. Like December it appears to have been bought at the expense of negative margins on the product itself, and with wireless now also compressing it is not clear how those losses will be made up.

Reading The Earnings Report

AT&T's test now is whether it can stop playing musical chairs and actually decide where its profit is going to come from in the future. If it is coming from wireless than investor focus should return there and treat the challenge from Verizon Unlimited and T-Mobile more seriously. On the other hand if it is coming from DIRECTV and DTV Now then there needs to be a demonstration of AT&T's ability to attract subscribers at prices that are actually profitable.

It is all but certain that AT&T will report reduced wireless margins, owing to the new wave of unlimited data plans that cut overage revenue. It is all but certain that it will report higher DTV Now subscribers, with all the promotional spending it has thrown at the service this quarter. The real test will be in wireless subscriber adds and DTV Now margins. AT&T must demonstrate either that Now can turn a profit or that the losses it is taking are generating meaningful wireless subscriber growth with which to find profit elsewhere.

If, as I suspect is quite possible, it does not report either of those things, the stock is not a buy.

Conclusion

Right now, AT&T has profitable legacy businesses, but it is not showing any signs that its new initiatives are either profitable or have any clear path to becoming so. And with competitive intensity in legacy areas intensifying, it may be running out of time to prove it. While I know AT&T has been a dividend champion for a long time, investors should begin turning a more skeptical eye. At some point the rubber must meet the road.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.