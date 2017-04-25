Share Buybacks Would Be A 'Nail-In-The Coffin' For Blackstone Group

While I disagree with Mr. Schwarzman's valuation assessment, I will be the first to sell if Blackstone Group LP initiates a share buyback program.

A sell-side analyst then asked why, if units are so undervalued, Blackstone doesn't initiate a share buyback program, backing up their "tough talk".

Blackstone Group LP CEO Stephen Schwarzman got into it again with the sell-side, proclaiming that BX units are worth $50-$100 if valued in-line with the S&P 500.

Much has been made of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX) CEO Stephen Schwarzman's remarks on the company's 1Q17 earnings call. Mr. Schwarzman claimed that Blackstone Group LP would be worth $100/unit if investors applied the S&P 500's dividend yield of 2% to the shares, and would be worth $50 if investors applied the S&P 500's P/E multiple. The implication suggests that he believed this would be a "fair market valuation" for his company.

Regular readers of mine know that I think Blackstone's Investor Relations team stole (and then twisted) this investment rationale from my article published last year here. And I'm only partially kidding here (who knows?). But I'll let by-gones be by-gones, and move onto the interesting part of the discussion: share (or unit) buybacks.

While I disagree with Mr. Schwarzman's valuation assessment, I found the resulting back-and-forth with Citigroup's William Katz, a sell-side analyst, about share buybacks to be much more interesting. When questioned by Mr. Katz as to why Blackstone does not simply buy back shares if the units are worth $50-$100 (vs. the current $30), Mr. Schwarzman provided an explanation that few people seemed to grasp, least of all sell-side analysts.

So I'm here to illuminate them.

Sell-side vs. Buy-side

This is a great place to start.

The sell-side publishes and "sells" research and investment opinion, the buy-side (like Blackstone Group LP) actually allocates capital to investment opportunities. The sell-side is incentivized to sell -- whether the investment idea is a good one or not -- and the buy-side is incentivized to generate high investment returns. Generating high returns in Private Equity and building a Private Equity business requires strategic thinking, of which cash is one tool in the tool-belt.

As a small private fund manager myself, I can attest to the importance of having ample cash on hand, both for investment and to grow my business. It is my job to take advantage of the best investment opportunities as they arise, and I cannot do that if I have no cash because I over-deployed to other, less attractive investment opportunities...like buying back my own shares.

For a sell-side analyst, it's simple math that, if common units are undervalued, then just use cash to buy back the units! For Mr. Schwarzman and the Blackstone team, it's a far more sophisticated and strategic thought-process. No simple math exercise here.

If Blackstone Group LP is worth $50-$100 per unit, it's in part BECAUSE Blackstone has cash on hand to invest in its organic growth

And this is the part that the sell-side doesn't seem to grasp. Having ample cash on hand enables growth in Blackstone's business, from coinvestment alongside Fund limited partners, to investment in building out new investment vehicles, to opening new offices or accessing new datasets and information.

Another seeking alpha article does a good job covering the strategic rationale of having excess cash ready to deploy (here), so I won't reiterate.

Suffice to say, Blackstone Group LP would be worth less if it didn't have over $2 billion of cash and equivalents on hand at the end of 1Q17, because that cash enables strong organic growth.

My slice of the pie might grow (with buybacks), but the future pie just got smaller.

Initiating share buybacks would be the first sign that organic growth is slowing and opportunities are dwindling

This one is so obvious it's painful. Analysts have gotten so used to debt-driven share buybacks that when a company like Blackstone Group LP is presented with a long-term, secular growth opportunity (investors transitioning to alternative asset managers and into U.S. from elsewhere), the sell-side gets suspicious and questions why the company isn't buying back it's own shares. (Everyone else is doing it!) Again, a difference between the sell-side and actual capital allocators like Blackstone Group LP.

Well Mr. Katz, let me remind you: initiating share buybacks does nothing to grow Blackstone's business. Nothing.

One might argue that share buybacks would lend credibility to and support Mr. Schwarzman's claim that BX is worth $50-$100 per unit. But this argument is simple, and just wrong.

Rather, share buybacks would be a terrible use of capital, and any savvy investor in Blackstone Group LP should interpret them as such. A share buyback program is an admittance that a company has less "high ROI" and/or "positive NPV" projects available than cash on hand. No management team in their right mind would choose share buybacks over high ROI/NPV capital projects that could organically growth their business, regardless of how undervalued their stock is perceived to be. That's what Blackstone Group LP is doing. And I applaud them for it.

If Blackstone Group LP initiates share buybacks, I'll be selling

Because Blackstone Group LP initiating buybacks would mean that the bull thesis for Blackstone Group LP has played out:

Investment opportunities alongside fund LP's are limited or not worth co-investing alongside. Logically, this means Fund returns will decline going forward and performance fees will dry up with fund returns. The opportunity to grow the asset management business organically is no longer attractive. All growth opportunities have been exploited and are now part of the existing business. Logically, this means that management fees will soon plateau and then start to decline as Fund's mature. The common units would no longer be a good investment.

I don't agree with Mr. Schwarzman publicly proclaiming his valuation opinion on Blackstone Group LP. And I don't think BX is worth $50-$100 per unit (more like mid-$30's, see here and here). But I do agree that Blackstone Group LP has far better uses for its cash than share buybacks. And, if share buybacks should ever be initiated at Blackstone, I'd be the first to sell the units.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.