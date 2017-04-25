General Motors' Dividends Are Undervalued

Thesis

General Motors (NYSE:GM) had a negative free cash flow of $12 billion in 2016. This together with the company's plateauing growth is prompting some folks to declare that the dividend needs to be cut. The fact of the matter is that the normalized free cash flow is closer to a positive $7 billion. In other words, the dividend is safe. If we use a DDM to calculate the value of GM's future dividend streams, the company is even significantly undervalued. Of course, this assumes a relatively high (but realistic) growth rate. Even in the event that the company does not grow its dividend and the desired rate, investors can still enjoy a 4.5% yield.

Barely any growth

Consider the chart above: it's quite obvious that GM is having a hard time growing its revenues. Between 2012 and 2015 the revenue growth was quite low, and the revenue even dropped in 2015 compared to 2014. The average growth rate between 2012 and 2016 was 2.3%, which is definitely not spectacular. The only decent year was 2016 where the revenue grew with 9.2%. According to Charles K. Stevens in General Motors Q4 2016 Results - Earnings Call Transcript:

"Our strong results for the year were driven by record results in North America and GM Financial, sustained strong performance in China, and continued improvements in South America and Europe." However, the growth is still too low to be considered a growth stock.

It's possible to take a deeper look into the growth results by looking at the different segments of GM. The two main segments of GM are: the automotive segment and the GM financial segment.

The biggest segment by far is the Automotive segment. This segment grew by 7.5% in 2016. The GM Financial segment showed a growth rate of 48.10%. However, the most important segment by far is the Automotive segment. When considering the growth rates of the past and the 2 segments, GM just seems to be keeping up with the economy. The only great year for GM was 2016 so far, but management believes it can replicate most of those results in 2017. Charles K. Stevens, CFO, had this to say about it in the transcript:

"As we look around the world, we see an opportunity for improvement year-over-year in South America as the macro conditions improve, especially in our key market of Brazil, and we see continued strong profit performance in China. We expect these key drivers will lead to another strong year, maintain our improved EBIT-adjusted and EBIT-adjusted margin and generate higher revenues compared to 2016. The company also expects to generate about $15 billion in automotive operating cash flow and $6 billion in automotive adjusted free cash flow."

We can conclude that GM was able to grow its revenue in 2016, and will most likely improve its revenue in 2017. It helps a lot if we would know what the expected revenue growth actually is. The company expects revenue growth for 2017, but doesn't specify exactly how much:

"GM expects to deliver full-year 2017 EPS-diluted and diluted-adjusted of $6.00-$6.50; maintain or improve EBIT-adjusted and EBIT-adjusted margin; and generate higher revenues, compared to 2016."

Now that we know the estimated EPS, we can still work out the expected revenue growth. By assuming the highest EPS part of the range of $6.00 - $6.50, the revenue growth in 2017 would be 6.21%. This is calculated by assuming that the net income margin stays the same in 2017 as in 2016. Again, 6% is not a lot of growth, but this is still better than pre-2016.

Dividend safe?

In the above chart the dividends paid and the FCF's are displayed for the years 2012 until 2016. GM was able to pay its dividend with the FCF most of the time. In the years that the FCF did not cover the dividend, GM issued new debt and used its large cash pile to cover the dividend payments. Although the FCF of 2016 looks horribly negative, the operational cash flow was actually 38.12% higher than in 2015. The reason for the negative FCF was heavy spending, which can be seen on the cash from investing activities line item on the cash flow statement. This line item is usually associated with capex, but it gets a bit more complicated than that with GM. Consider the table below:

Source: 10-k

GM spent about $7.9 billion extra on what is generally considered "capex". However, most are not traditional capex items in the traditional sense i.e. expenditures needed to maintain operating activities. Consider the purchase of available for sale marketable securities. These securities are not required to maintain general operating activities. It is simply GM that's trying to get a better return for their money instead of putting the cash on the bank. These purchases almost doubled from $8.1 billion to $15.2 billion. In other words, about $7.1 billion of the $7,9 billion in additional "capex" relates to the purchase of additional marketable securities. These marketable securities are usually things like debt and other fixed income products. Consider the table below:

source: 10-k

In other words, GM is attempting to create additional returns for its shareholders. Keep in mind that these securities are extremely liquid as well. So the chart showing a negative FCF of $12 billion is of course a bit misleading. The real capex comes in at around $9.3 billion, which would put the free cash flow at $7.2 billion. To summarize, this means that the dividend is in fact safe. For perspective, $1.52 dividend translates to an annual cash payment of $2.4 billion. There is plenty of cash flow to cover the this.

Stock price potential

Since GM is a dividend stock, the DDM-model comes in handy. By using the DDM model we can calculate a possible stock price by making a few assumptions. That are the following assumptions:

1) A discount rate of 10% is used

2) Average dividend growth of 12.6%

The dividend grew in 2015 by 15%, and by 10.14% in 2016, which makes an average dividend growth of 12.6%. However, this is only based on an assumption that GM's dividend will keep growing at the same rate.

Based on the assumptions, GM would have an intrinsic share value of $38.41, this means there is an upside potential of 12.13% if GM will be able to keep its dividend growth rate like this. Of course, it's not exactly that simple. We need to assess whether GM can actually grow its dividend by 163% and still be able to cover this dividend through its free cash flow. Since the free cash flow currently sits at around $7.2 billion and the 9th year dividend would amount to a $6.6 billion payment, we can conclude that the company could in fact grow its dividend by 12.6% annually. Another obvious risk factor is the lack of a long history. It's a bit harder to assess how realistic the growth rate is without being able to look at a 10 year historic growth rate.

Closing words

GM's dividend is safe and if you believe that management will continue to increase its dividend by 12.6% each year, the company is significantly undervalued. If you don't believe that this is realistic, there's still a 4.5% dividend yield to be enjoyed.

