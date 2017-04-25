Will Halliburton Outperform In 2017?

The company outlined a path to stabilized margins in the medium term, but remained wedded to protecting market share.

Overview

Earnings season is in full swing with Halliburton (NYSE: HAL) reporting quarterly results this morning. The company reported headline EPS of $0.04/share and revenues of $4.28B. The company beat FactSet consensus estimates by $0.01/share and ~$20MM respectively. The shares advanced by 1.4% in early trade only to end the session lower by nearly 1%. Overall, the shares remain down ~14% YTD held down by weak oil prices. Our view continues to suggest a wait and see approach to the service sector with preference for SLB on valuation.

Source: FactSet

The Beat

Halliburton delivered a beat on the top and bottom line amid low expectations and continued weakness in oil prices. The company remains heavily leveraged to North American drilling, which has given it a strong premium to rival Schlumberger. Shares currently trade at ~25.0x EV/EBITDA while rival Schlumberger trades at ~17.6xEV/EBITDA. Both metrics are well below 5-Year highs seen before the oil price collapse.

Source: FactSet

Halliburton has a strong advantage in location given the fact that it receives 41% of its revenues from the United States. This is important because US shale players have upped their spending plans and have began drilling as prices have stabilized near the $50 level. The short-cycle advantages of shale have yet to emerge outside of the United States and therefore are continuing to plague global competitors as long-cycle plays are continuing to be avoided until the oil price outlook is more certain.

Halliburton's advantage in the North American region is obvious when examining growth in US land revenues. For the quarter, the company posted a 30% sequential growth in US land revenues outpacing rig count growth of 27%.

Source: FactSet

Growth in the North America segment has been supported by escalating rig counts. This trend is expected to continue as rig additions will be needed to hit EIA forecasts for US lower 48 production of 9.2 mmb/d and 9.8 mmb/d in 2017 and 2018 respectively. We expect that this trend will support Halliburton earnings as the downturn in oil prices abates and a new upcycle emerges.

The Bottom Line: Margin Pressures Remain

Halliburton confirmed our initial beliefs on service sector margins developed after assessing Schlumberger's earnings on Friday. Overall, it appears that an inflection point for Operating and EBITDA margins was reached in late 2016 as new well demand improved with oil prices.

Source: FactSet

It appears that margin acceleration has been driven by improving revenues from the North America segment coupled with accretion from cost cutting programs put in place during the downturn. From the EBITDA margin chart, it is clear that further margin expansion must be accompanied by price increases that have yet to take full effect.

On the company's call, President Jeff Miller concluded that pricing pressures will continue to persist and that the company is looking to retain market share to ensure a solid operating position in the coming upcycle. This appears to be fair logic, but is also a bet on improving oil prices in the medium term as incremental pricing increases on existing contracts are not economical in the current cycle.

The Outlook

Halliburton will heavily lean on its North American segment for growth. Below is the consensus estimates for annual geographic segment growth rates through 2019.

Source: BlackVault Investments

Revenue growth in the North American segment has continued to receive attention from the analyst community as revisions have been bullish.

Source: FactSet

Optimism regarding the North American segment points to a continued rise in shale output accompanied with an increasing rig count.

Perhaps more notable; however, is the operating margin dynamic.

Source: BlackVault Investments Research

It is clear that North America will be a growth driver for Halliburton as short-cycle shale output expands at a faster pace than long-cycle, global projects. This will certainly give Halliburton a premium to globally diversified Schlumberger in the medium term. More importantly, an expected rise in North American margins indicates a positive outlook on service cost inflation. Service cost inflation has received little attention in markets and will be critical in pushing oil price breakevens higher in the medium term.

Conclusion

Halliburton's results confirm persisting weakness in service sector margins while pointing to a rebound in North American activity. Halliburton will indeed be able to leverage its location and command a premium to global competitor Schlumberger as short-cycle shale dominates new output. The company outlined a medium path to normalized margins while also clarifying its stance on market share protection. Overall, we liked the company's results but remain on the sidelines citing valuation.

