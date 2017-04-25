Starbucks: A Strong Buy Before Earnings

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) is reporting earnings April 27 and has already been upgraded in advance by many analysts. The spotlight is on SBUX to show that investor concerns over growth is not true. Right now, the consensus analyst expectation is that they will report $0.45 EPS and $5.41 billion dollars in revenue. I think that this quarter and the quarters ahead for SBUX will make shareholders very happy.

For the past few quarters Starbucks has not been meeting or exceeding the market expectations for same store sales growth in the United States. In my opinion, this will be coming to an end soon. SBUX has been taking innovative steps in order to increase sales and make lines more efficient. The SBUX reward and loyalty app has helped SBUX retain its customers and also encourage them to buy more. I know for a fact that I have visited SBUX more often because of the deals which SBUX offers occasionally. It has gotten me more exposure to different options on the menu as well. Their mobile pay and pickup option also has helped boost same store sales growth. It helps make it easier for customers who do not have the time to wait in line to get their drinks. Membership for the Starbucks Rewards Application was up 16 percent year over year last quarter. Mobile payment represented 7 percent of all transactions, up 3 percent year over year last quarter. Customers have embraced the Starbucks Rewards App and I expect it will continue being a key driver of same stores sales growth in the United States.

The SBUX rewards app is not the only thing the company has going for it, China is another potential cash cow. SBUX plans to open 5000 stores in China by the end of the year 2021, they currently have 2500 stores operating in China. They have been able to capture the western appeal of coffee and also appease the eastern appeal of tea. In China, SBUX has crafted localized menus of beverages and foods to appeal to the Chinese people. They have done this by spending time and money to evaluate the Chinese customer and their tastes, SBUX has also partnered with regional coffee companies in order to reach more Chinese consumers.

With the Chinese middle class growing rapidly as China's economy grows, SBUX will see their revenue from China go up. The people there have developed a taste for SBUX coffee. SBUX expects that one day Chinese sales will overtake US sales.

Diagram Source

The Unicorn Frappucchino craze took the internet by storm this weekend, it is a prime example of how SBUX can use social media and hype in order to generate more sales. SBUX was able to capitalize on national unicorn day and get their drink trending on social media. People posted the colorful drink on social media and tried it, it was using social media as free advertising. A method which clearly worked. The coffee chain reported that due to high demand, many stores were sold out of this popular drink. The amount of demand and free advertising which SBUX can create by taking advantage of national holidays and special occasions is immeasurable. I predict that this will not be the last time SBUX tries to do something like this.

Analysts have also upgraded SBUX stock and increasing price targets anticipating that same store sales will pick up in the coming quarter. Stifel upgraded SBUX from a hold to a buy, raising it's price target from 60 dollars to 67 dollars. Zacks Investment Research also recently lifted SBUX from a hold to a buy with a price target of 64 dollars. Vetr Inc upgraded SBUX from a buy to a strong buy with a price target of $64.53 dollars.