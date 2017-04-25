3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: April 25, 2017

Welcome to "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest from the world of pharma and biotechnology. Today, we're going to consider some hot news in oncology and congenital muscular atrophy!

Pfizer's new leukemia drug for adults finally starting to roll out

For years now, Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has been working on developing a CD22 antibody-drug conjugate for acute lymphoblastic leukemia ((NYSE:ALL)) called inotuzumab ozogamicin. These agents act like smart bombs, delivering a lethal payload to cells expressing a molecule called CD22 (surprise, surprise!), which is typically expressed on B cells.

Well, many cases of ALL originate from B cells. Moreover, antibody-drug conjugates offer the hope of delivering higher efficacy with lower doses, netting better tolerability, which is why inotuzumab ozogamicin has emerged as a treatment option for adult patients who cannot tolerate extremely rigorous chemotherapy regimens.

Recently, PFE announced that they've received a positive opinion from European regulators for this agent, now branded Besponsa, in adults with relapsed/refractory ALL. Importantly, this also covers patients with the so-called Philadelphia chromosome, a notoriously challenging-to-treat form of the disease.

Looking forward: With all the hype surrounding CAR-T cell therapy, new agents like Besponsa can seem a little...ho hum? But it's important to remember that adults will not be immediate candidates for CAR-T cell therapy. Indeed, younger patients (children and adolescents/young adults) can bounce back from some serious punishment. Large-scale failures like the ROCKET trial demonstrate that the paradigm is a little more challenging for older adults, and alternative treatment options continue to be required. This approval, which will probably be followed on sometime this year by the FDA, offers new options for a very poor prognosis subset of patients.

Patients might just CHERISH Biogen's therapy for muscular atrophy

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) is currently about to launch a treatment for congenital spinal muscular atrophy, often affecting children, that gradually reduces the ability to maintain voluntary motor function.

The treatment in question, Spinraza, was first approved in December 2016 based on the phase 3 ENDEAR study, which investigated Spinraza in infants. ENDEAR showed significant improvement in mortality or need for ventilation in this population.

Now, BIIB has announced that the other study, CHERISH, will be presented at this year's Annual Meeting of the American Academy of Neurology ((NYSE:AAN)). CHERISH is a phase 3 trial that recruited older pediatric patients to assess Spinraza's ability to slow or halt late-onset spinal muscular atrophy.

Patients given Spinraza had a large increase in the "Using the Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale Expanded," a validated scale for measuring the rate of atrophy, compared with patients given placebo, who showed a decline in functional motor activity.

Looking forward: Though Spinraza is approved already, these kinds of results are going to be essential for the continued uptake into the market. CHERISH provides a crucial validation point for older children, widening the pool of candidates who may benefit from Spinraza. And considering spinal muscular atrophy is a relatively rare condition, BIIB is making good inroads by expanding the patient population quickly and early.

Mologen stumbles in phase 2 with its lung cancer drug

Mologen AG (MGN.F) is a small-cap pharmaceutical company currently developing agents for oncology. One of its most advanced products is lefitolimod, which is being studied in several forms of cancer.

Unfortunately, in a recent press release, MGN announced initial results from its phase 2 IMPULSE study, which is comparing lefitolimod to placebo maintenance following chemotherapy in patients with small cell lung cancer. Though the company said that they have uncovered significant guidance for moving forward and identifying patients, the study overall did not meet its primary endpoint of overall survival.

Looking forward: Identifying subgroups of patients who might benefit in studies like this typically does not bode well for continuing development of drugs, though patients with COPD or low activated B cell counts saw an improvement in overall survival. A more thorough analysis will be needed to see how thorough this assessment is. Thankfully, assessment of lefitolimod continues in colorectal cancer, where it is being studied in late-stage clinical trials and has previously demonstrated encouraging results.

