Crude Oil: Lower Prices For Longer? Rationale, Implications

This article updates new market prices and speculative positioning on oil, and new projections for the growth of renewable energy and electric vehicles. The thesis here is that crude oil prices are likely headed lower in real, inflation-adjusted terms and very possibly much lower even in nominal terms. Investment implications of this thesis are presented.

Here are two views of one of many ways to measure crude oil spot prices. Looking at the first, my eyes want to look higher. Hasn't it crashed enough? Looking at the second chart, though, is sobering.

After showing these, the article goes on to make a bear case on crude oil prices, which I believe is bullish overall, aside from the hydrocarbon-producing industry in general and the oil industry in specific.

US Crude Oil First Purchase Price data by YCharts

In the following sections, a series of topics explores and updates my either "lower for longer" scenario on crude prices or my thesis that aside from Mideast or other turmoil, any disruption in oil prices is more likely downward than up, perhaps to the $25/barrel range either in a crash or over time. After all, silver at $18/ounce is back to its 1979 level, and I think oil may get back to its 1979-89 trading range as well.

Few think crude can crack much lower and stay there

In a general way, leaving aside the specific example discussed in the next section, it's one thing to go with the bullish consensus when an asset is in fact acting bullishly. Somebody may really know something. However, when it's assumed that the natural course of an asset price, whether a stock or commodity, is higher (or lower), but the asset persistently does not act that way, empiricists such as yours truly ask why that's so.

This is how I look at crude oil.

In a highly correlated fashion, it's also how I began looking at interest rates after Lehman collapsed. If it was so obvious that "X" interest was "too low," why did it stay there and undershoot over and over again. Maybe the ones who "knew something" were the bond bulls, not bears.

And so it may be with crude, which has again now touched the level it reached in late 1980, after the Iran-Iraq War broke out.

Now to a number of specifics that lead me to think of the $25-35 range as a potential next trading range for West Texas Intermediate spot crude oil.

Too many bulls, even now, on the futures market for WTI

This is getting funny, but not boring. I've been talking about this and posting the same chart for about three years, since going from bullish on shale plays Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) and Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) to bearish in Q2 2014, and bearish on energy prices.

The big surge in oil prices, beginning around year-end 2008, and continuing into 2011, occurred when speculative traders on the futures markets were relatively flat; a balanced view between these specs and the commercial hedgers. This is so extraordinary at this point that I will show an ultra-long-term view of the positioning, then a closer-in view (5+ years). Note, though, that this is a futures chart, and the farther one goes back in time, the more the price is shown as higher than it really was.

The trends are there, but clearly the "roll" or general contango is being tracked (I'm not certain of the precise method). So, do not take these charts as reflecting prior cash, spot or front-month prices of crude oil. First, a 24-year chart, then a 5+-year chart, both from FINVIZ (toggle between the M, W, and D symbols on the upper right to adjust the time frames).

As always, the easiest way to track net positioning of speculators ("specs") and commercial hedgers is by looking at the green line, which reflects the net positioning of the hedgers. This is equal to and directionally opposite to the sum of the net positioning of the large and small specs (red and blue lines respectively).

Now look at the net positioning through the end of 2010. It was roughly even. To be fair, more and more WTI oil has been produced and therefore traded lately, but look how dramatically the specs got bullish beginning briefly in 2011 - but especially as QE3 rolled around in 2013-4. And look what happened.

Except for the specs getting it right in the inflation-obsessed first half of 2011, with the Libyan War making it easy to bet on crude, every step of the way since then they have mostly gotten it wrong. The bottom chart shows even the somewhat mild moves up toward zero in the green line correlated with trading bottoms in crude, then what so far have always been countertrend moves higher.

And - we are "there" once again. Marking yet another rally to a lower high recently, the specs did it again, and increased their net bullish positioning to nearly 500,000 contracts. Seemingly, in a mechanical response, the price has sold off sharply. In addition to marking what for now is a lower high, the week before this one on the weekly (lower) chart shows a bearish wick. This is the thin line above the thick part of the red price bar. Also important, in the top (monthly) chart, there is an active bearish wick ongoing; this follows one that looks as though it was in January.

If you look back over either chart, those sorts of wicks have marked important tops and bottoms going back many years now. Most dramatically, they marked the top of the market in mid-2008 and the bottom in January 2009. There are plenty of other examples.

Nothing always works of course, but when something is working, I like to invest in line with it.

So I take the specs in oil as a worthwhile contrary indicator.

Next, the futures market in a time dimension also looks bearish and consistent with a move down in spot oil prices.

Crude moves to backwardation and a steady decline in oil prices out to the 2024-5 period

The CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) trades crude oil on the Globex market, providing quotes throughout the trading day. Helpfully for us inflation watchers, crude is quoted all the way out to the December 2025 contract. I've been closely watching the time curve of crude, which is analogous to the yield curve for fixed income securities, since last year, when the last-listed contract was for December 2024.

Two bearish matters stand out in these quotes as of the close of regular trading Monday. One is the backwardation of oil: The April 2018 contract is quoted at $51.11 (all prices are per barrel). Then the prices decline as the months go forward, bottoming at $50.83 for the May 2019 contract. It takes until May 2020 for prices to exceed April 2018, and just by a hair at $51.13. Prices then move up gradually to $55.67 for December 2025.

That leads to the second observation. Whether it was the Dec. 2024 contract last year as the last-listed one, or Dec. 2025 now, the terminal price for a barrel of crude halfway through the next decade has been on a gradual downtrend. I wish I had a chart to show that, but I don't; that's my observation.

Putting these observations together, and evidence accumulates that the people who know crude oil's supply-demand balance best, namely producers and speculators (mostly professionals), agree that crude looks mildly oversupplied in and around 2019. They are also agreeing that with such a mild contango (price increase) between the front month in 2017 and the last months in 2024-5, there's no financial incentive to keep oil in the ground.

None of this is bullish for oil prices.

Neither is the action in solar and other renewables, principally wind power, nor in electric vehicles.

Growing abundance in renewables may be here

One way to infer whether solar power, which we know is growing in usage, is driving the cost curve down is to look at the price of the Guggenheim Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN):

TAN data by YCharts

That's pretty dramatic: down 94% from its 2008 high.

On a 5-year basis, this is what TAN looks like:

TAN data by YCharts

That's also a poor showing, given how well stocks have done in that time frame. Oil stocks (NYSEARCA:XLE) have done far better (roughly flat over the past 5 years, plus nice dividends).

This is even though over several years, the global share of electricity generated through solar has gone from 1% to nearly 2%, and the UN-sponsored International Renewable Energy Agency projects 13% could be reached by 2030. Add wind power, and hydrocarbon burning could become, while not obsolete, less and less important.

In a different e-publication, IRENA projects the following as potential cost reduction targets by 2025:

Cost reduction potential for solar and wind power, 2015-2025

No guarantees, but efficiency improvements may continue well beyond 2025. Add in improved battery storage capabilities for solar and wind power, allowing the energy collected to be used later than at the time it is generated, and the global energy market could be turned upside down sooner than one thinks.

The effects on the cost structure for oil may well already be felt.

In addition, developing oil fields takes many years, and part of the reason for backwardation around 2018 has been said to be the expected opening of several oil fields.

Summarizing the above, supply side initiatives in energy production plus advances in solar energy, plus wind; plus President Trump's push to advance more U.S. hydrocarbon production may create significant price deflation in crude oil.

The concomitant rise of electric vehicles would be bearish for oil

Where will all this renewable energy production go? Some, perhaps a lot, would eventually go to charge batteries for electric cars. Bloomberg News has just reported on this topic. Michael Bloomberg has been a visionary on this topic. Bloomberg News was one of the sources that led me to reevaluate my bullish posture on shale and oilfield stocks such as Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), which I had owned and written a bullish article on in 2014. It now has some information in an article Monday that asserts that:

Specifically, it says that:

...battery prices must come down further. Fortunately, prices are falling fast-by roughly 20 percent a year. The manufacturing cost of electric cars will fall below their gasoline counterparts across the board around 2026, according to a recent analysis by Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

In about 10 years, the flood of electric vehicles that are being introduced by almost all the industry's biggies by 2020 can begin outselling gasoline-powered vehicles. This is the article's projection for improvements in battery cost:power density over time:

So, a projected tripling of cost per kilowatt-hour.

And, a projected doubling of energy density, or in a practical sense, a halving of the size of the energy-producing components of the battery for the same power output.

Making the batteries smaller and less heavy has a positive feedback aspect to it. Electric vehicles are inherently lighter and simpler to build than internal combustion vehicles. The battery is not only the main limiting factor, but big inefficient batteries require lots of electricity to carry them around. As batteries get lighter per energy output, less energy is required to propel them.

Full disclosure: Long ago, my father ran a small company that did research into batteries for electric vehicles, and I helped in the lab now and then. Thus, my interest in this topic goes way back. It's always been a materials problem: More efficient and lighter materials were needed. Time and incentive from $100 oil may have done the trick, and the field may be "there" with mostly technical problems to be solved. If that's so, then better batteries are a matter of time, as projected above, just as we all have known that better semiconductors were always coming.

The implications of the above projections coming true will be profound, and are discussed in the final section.

Next, some thoughts on why oil prices may not only stay "lower for longer," but may again crash.

Why $25-30 is a fundamental and technical target - no guarantees, though

Taking matters with the technicals first, look up at the different energy price charts shown above. First, there are spot charts shown in the first section. Then there is the 5-year FINVIZ graph. Basically, the argument is that oil fell rapidly from $100 to, about, $50, and has quasi-stabilized there. But now, we have a chart pattern of increasing bullishness from the specs on the CME along with lower reaction highs.

This is similar to that which occurred in 2014. Since the equilibrium bear market price was about high the $100 that was in the middle of a trading range, it's reasonable to think of another 50% haircut. That would be to $25. So, $25-30 is my target.

Fundamentally, solar and wind are in favor governmentally in much of the world as they do not emit carbon dioxide, though CO2 is released in their production and transportation to their place of installation. If solar and wind keep seeing the cost of their energy per kilowatt-hour drop, then oil producers are going to have to lower their price. Or, they will just stop producing so much oil, and fulfill the needs of the petrochemical industries.

Price is malleable. When "they" say that production costs for a barrel of oil are X, they mean that's the current price. But go to Saudi Arabia, Russia, Angola, Nigeria, and look at wage rates for roughnecks and the like. Wages can drop. Other costs can come down, including interest rates if the project gets troubled enough.

Once a well has been explored and drilled, production costs are often very low. When the Libyan War in 2011 was raging, I heard an expert say that lifting costs for shallow water oil rigs just off the coast were around $1 per barrel. I've heard higher numbers later, but not a lot. Obviously, in the US and Canada, wages are higher, but then the oil is physically closer to the end markets.

So if the demand for oil misses expectations due to greater efficiency, greater use of natural gas and even coal, and a secular trend to renewables, oil producers will just have to make the lower cost structure work.

Regardless of the exact price, my positioning is for oil prices to trend down in real terms and very possibly in nominal dollar terms. Of course, a major war in the Mideast that disrupts oil supplies, or rampant inflation would represent known unknowns that would lead to a different outcome. But the central tendency I see based on technicals and all the fundamentals I'm aware of (including environmental concerns) is that the Oil Age is beginning to fade away. Not that oil's use will in any way disappear; the Coal Age ended some time ago, and the world uses vast amounts of coal.

But pricing power and supply-demand considerations have worked against coal for years, even before the recent spate of bankruptcies in the sector. The same might be true of oil and oil companies.

Goldilocks likes low oil prices

First, the losers from the above scenario:

Energy stocks including oil refiners, which have traded strongly on generally strong spreads between feedstock and the refined products.

Lenders to energy companies.

Nations dependent on oil exports.

States in the U.S. dependent on energy.

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and other inflation hedges.

The winners include stocks (NYSEARCA:SPY) and bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) in general. This is a low-interest rate, high P/E 1980s-'90s joint bull market scenario; though with high starting valuations, double-digit returns are not plausible. Nonetheless, if inflation runs 1% rather than 3-4%, that's OK too.

The biggest winner would, however, be all of us: society, and the economy. An era of abundant and less expensive fuel would parallel our era of abundant food.

If it costs less money to get around town and around the world, then travel would benefit. So would trade in general, ranging from lower costs to visit the local mall (if it's still in business) or e-commerce.

In keeping with this theme, when I reversed my December 15, 2015 bearish posture on SPY in June 2016, I began writing bullish articles on numerous companies that burn oil and thus benefit from lower prices. These included Boeing (NYSE:BA), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) and Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX). All have done well.

As pass-through entities, electric utilities benefit from lower energy costs, as people and businesses can then utilize more "product" - electricity - from the utility at the same cost. In keeping with that theme, I wrote a bullish article on WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC), a Wisconsin-based electric and gas utility around Thanksgiving last year; the stock has matched the rising SPY since then with lower risk.

A lightening of the energy tax makes it less costly to drive to a restaurant. On the margin, where additional profits are found in that difficult business, incremental seats filled can be a big deal. I have previously mentioned that I've been long Darden (NYSE:DRI), a major player in chain casual and upscale dining, since it was around $75; it is now $85. I'm also long TJX (NYSE:TJX), which is another play on growing incomes and spending. TJX trades at or slightly below a market multiple and has one of the strongest and steadiest growth records of any U.S. business in any sector, along with a strong balance sheet and strong insider buying.

In summary, the fuel input structure of the U.S. and global economy may be changing substantially and irreversibly. The cure for the very high energy prices of a decade ago may have been high energy prices driving new discoveries. If a large and growing part of the solution to high energy prices involves a secular trend to renewables and to electric vehicles, then seemingly safe shares in titans such as Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) and oilfield services stocks such as SLB may be unsafe over time. This would raise questions about GE's (NYSE:GE) purchase of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI).

Fortunes would be made in this energy revolution, if something like the above projections come to pass. Such fortunes could be from companies that are either private or not yet formed, so it may not be easy or even possible today to invest in these potential changes. Whether Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) would be a winner or not in such an environment is to be determined. For myself, I remain comfortable with no exposure to energy stocks, instead being exposed to beneficiaries of "lower for longer" interest rates such as homebuilder stocks (NYSEARCA:ITB); notably D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI), Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

The secular decline in oil prices between 1980 and 2001 was associated with surprising joint returns from equities and bonds. Could upcoming changes in the way energy is distributed and vehicles are powered keep our current scenario of high stock valuations and low interest rates going for some years to come? If so, Goldilocks may dream on a while longer in the bed of the bears, undisturbed by their advent.

Thanks for reading and sharing any comments you may wish to contribute.