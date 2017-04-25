Why Boston Beer Company Is Undervalued

The Boston Beer Company (NYSE:SAM) is the largest publicly traded craft beer company in the United States. SAM's best known brand is Samuel Adams. The first beer brewed under the Samuel Adams brand was Boston Lager. Samuel Adams has grown tremendously and it's brand has expanded to various seasonal beers for the summer, spring, fall, and winter. Samuel Adams has since expanded into other craft beer areas such as Indian Pale Ale, Coffee Stouts, and even Belgian Style Ale. SAM has a competitive advantage in the hard cider market with the brand Angry Orchard. Angry Orchard has over 20 hard cider beverages. SAM produces over thirteen different malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name. SAM produces four hard seltzer beverages, as well as forty beers under four subsidiaries. On top of those, their notorious Samuel Adams brand sells over 60 different beers.

Brand Products Samuel Adams 60 diverse beers Angry Orchard 20 diverse hard cider beverages Twisted Tea 13 different malt beverages Truly Spiked & Sparkling 4 seltzer beverages A&S Brewing 40+ diverse beers from 4 subsidiaries

WHY THE COMPANY HAS DECREASED:

SAM has decreased significantly on 2017 outlook. This has been driven by the expansion of smaller breweries into the craft beer industry.Management has given a very broad range of guidance for 2017 earnings by announcing they could be anywhere from $4.20 to $6.20. This misses expectations of $6.42. Analysts have claimed that the drop in earnings comes from a more competitive craft beer industry. While others claim the size of SAM affects its authenticity to beer enthusiasts. The outlook is not very clear but, investors must not forget that SAM beat analyst 4th quarter earnings expectations by over 43%. The majority of this pull back has been due to management's cautiousness. The management decided to take a cautious approach when discussing future earnings for 2017 given the unpredictability of the market. Management is refocusing on existing products and coming up with new branding strategies to promote their existing and new products.

RELATIVE VALUATION-

When initially looking at SAM, a relative valuation was run to decide if SAM was possibly undervalued. In the below table, it shows how SAM measures up against its competitors using standard ratios. SAM has a relatively low P/E when compared to the overall industry. SAM is worse than the industry when it comes to P/B and Profit Margin. However, Profit Margin is relatively close and can be thrown off due to the high profit margin of Molson Coors Brewing, which is an outlier. After taking Molson Coors Brewing out of the equation, SAM's profit margin is more representative of the industry. SAM is outperforming the industry in return on assets and return on equity. This means they are using their assets to generate profit and generating more profit per dollar of equity better than their competitors. As seen from this relative valuation, SAM is performing better than its peers. Since it has a relatively low P/E, this may show a sign that the company is undervalued.

Company Positioning-

Boston Beer Company has been mispriced by the market due to investors desire to compare SAM to major competitors like Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) and MillerCoors LLC (now a part of BUD). These two competitors now comprise over 80% of the United States domestic beer production, excluding imports. It is clear with such a small market share that SAM has wisely selected to position itself in the 'Better Beer' category. This includes small craft breweries, domestic specialty breweries and most imports. The mix of products in this category consist of higher prices, quality, image, and taste compared to major competitors like BUD. Samuel Adams is one of the largest brands in the better beer category. The 'Better Beer' Category is relatively large and still offers SAM a substantial amount of market share with an estimated 29% of United States beer consumption, in volume, coming from this category. The domestic beer category has seen a decline in shipment volume in recent years. However, this decline has not affected the better beer category which greatly benefits SAM. This decline is following changing consumer trends to more flavorful, high quality beers. Similarly the company has seen consistent growth in its Twisted Tea products with growth during 2016 of over 5%. Lastly, the hard cider market is highly competitive and relatively small. The cider market has seen substantial growth over the last several years with only the last year having signs of a potential slowdown.

Competitive Advantages-

Samuel Adams has seen a substantial competitive advantage in the Cider industry. SAM launched Angry Orchard in late 2011 with national distribution a year later. Since 2013, Angry Orchard has been the largest selling hard cider in the United States. Twisted Tea has seen substantial growth every year since introduction in 2001 and has developed a loyal consumer base that is beginning to grow rapidly.

Risks-

The company has faced similar criticism from several analysts about the path that craft beer preferences are headed. Several analysts and investors fear that consumer preferences are trending towards smaller craft beer companies. This puts SAM in a difficult position. SAM is too small to make a major impact in the market share held by BUD and at the same time faces the risk of losing sales in the better beer category for being too commercialized and large of a company. In late 2011, SAM formed a subsidiary (A&S Brewing) that takes more of a microbrew position and is focused on finding new opportunities in craft brewing. SAM allows A&S Brewing to utilize the company's resources and talent. As seen in the relative valuation and DCF valuation, SAM is not highly leveraged. SAM has taken on very little debt which puts them in a very good position given the current stance of the FED to continue gradually raising interest rates in anticipation of tax cuts.

DCF VALUATION-

Given that SAM does not pay a dividend, a dividend discount model could not be ran. A discounted cash flow valuation was used instead. The free cash flow of SAM has been relatively stable the last couple years, however it was negative in 2014 due to the increase in investments by 47%. These investments consisted mainly of property, plant, and equipment. This was used to increase the capacity of new products. In recent years the FCF has seen substantial growth. It has been extremely healthy. This even accounts for a 1600% and 22% increase in 2015/2016 in common stock repurchase plans. Below is the DCF valuation ran for SAM. There were several assumptions and inputs that were chosen:

-The yellow highlighted fields (in the tables below) are values that were selected/entered manually. Given the growth of the Better Beer Category, the decision was made that four years of high growth is reasonable. However, given the decrease in net income over the year, the growth of FCF used was relatively conservative at 4% and a 2% terminal growth after that. When finding the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC), the 30 year treasury rate was used. While SAM is a good 2-5 year investment by using the 30 year as a higher risk free rate, this is airing on the conservative side. By using such a high risk free rate, it requires SAM to have a stronger return due to the increased pressure from the risk free rate. The FCF calculated is very similar to the FCF that can be found on MorningStar. The worry many investors will have is that there were a couple years SAM dipped into a negative FCF. Even using an FCF value averaging the last several years, SAM still has a promising valuation. However, for the first valuation, the TTM FCF value of $106 was used. Using this FCF value, with a WACC of 5.25%, and 4 high growth years at 4% and terminal growth at 2%, it presented a valuation of $289. This is over a 100% upside. The next valuation ran was a FCFE valuation. This valuation yielded near identical results. The WACC, while low, is relatively normal for SAM. Other investing sites such as Guru Focus have WACC around6.39%.

There are several inputs here that can be altered to get different potential valuations. An example is considering the effect of WACC on the upside/downside. When running a sensitivity analysis, the following results were found:

When changing the WACC there is not a severe change in the upside. Even at an 8% WACC, which is +2.75% of what was calculated, a 10% upside is still expected. This sensitivity analysis is very important because it helps show that even though the calculated WACC was relatively low, a solid upside is still expected even with a 2.75% error.

Next a sensitivity analysis was ran based on the change of FCF and upside/downside given the calculated WACC of 5.25%. This shows how much the FCF could change before the upside of investing would become obsolete. Below on the graph, even with a value of $60 (45% decrease) for FCF there is still over a 10% upside. This is important because SAM's FCF in 2014 had a negative cash flow but it has been followed by two very healthy years of FCF with very large repurchases of common stock. However, since there was a year of negative FCF it is important to look at the effect of lowering the FCF to a more conservative value to account for this relatively recent year of negative cash flow. The graph shows our valuation can yield significant upside even when using a lower FCF. Another sign that SAM is healthy is that, although they do not currently payout a dividend, they have had two years of payouts in the form of common stock repurchases. Many companies use common stock repurchases as an alternative to dividend cash payments. Many theories have suggested that stock repurchases are nearly equivalent to dividends and in some situations increase shareholder wealth more than dividends do. Over the last two years, SAM has had repurchases of 136 million and 165 million in 2015 and 2016. When using this cash flow in substitute of dividends to calculate a payout ratio, it results in about 8%. The payout ratio for competitors like BUD is around10%. Therefore, SAM has a relatively healthy payout ratio compared to competitors.

RISK VS RETURN:

There is still much worry that the current down trend of SAM has yet to stop. However, with such potential for upside given our valuation, SAM is worth investing in. SAM's low beta score was also taken into consideration. With a beta of under 1.0, SAM moves less relative to the market. This means that SAM, according to portfolio theories, is less risky than other companies but should provide lower returns. From the valuation, SAM should provide very high returns given its values. This company is very low risk relative to the market and the market does not match its very high expected return. With the trump bubble coming to an end, it is also important to look at companies that are not highly correlated to market moves. SAM presents a safe stock pick for portfolio with a high potential upside.

INDUSTRY OUTLOOK:

The major concern that has left so many investors bearish on SAM is the uncertain guidance that management has given investors. Management has cut its earnings expectations and given a very large range of expected earnings. Due to this uncertainty, investors have remained bearish and have expected the worst for SAM. The market has overreacted which has resulted in the overselling of SAM. We have already been able to see from quantitative analysis that SAM is undervalued through DCF and relative valuations. SAM is trading low because of the uncertainty of the future. To make matters worse analyst fear that SAM is losing its market share in craft beers due to its size. Many investors are worried that because SAM is so large, they will lose the niche regional craft beer market. Many new trends are to small community or local breweries. This leaves SAM in a tough position given its large size. Many investors have forgotten about the subsidiary in SAM's portfolio. A&S Brewery contains four micro-breweries. The purpose of A&S Brewery is to identify possible niche craft beer markets and develop unique products for these markets. With this size of a local brewery and tools/expertise of a large company they are in a posiition to capitalize on significant market opportunities. A&S brewery has four breweries that range across different regions in the United States. Traveler Beer Company is a brewery that focuses on the rapidly growing shandy industry. Traveler Beer Company was the first company to develop the extremly popular Pumpkin Shandy. As summer begins we will expect to see summer shandy sales from this company spike dramastically. Angel City Brewery is located in downtown LA. This brewery targets the hipster, musicans, and artsy crowd of LA. Its Angel City IPA has sold over 1,000 batches of beer. The Concrete Beach Brewery targets the southeastern part of the United States with its main market being in Miami. This brewery has unique craft beers that even have coconut flavors. The last subsidiary is Coney Island Brewery with its most popular beer being the Coney Island Hard Rootbeer. This hard soda became popular instantly and is already selling in all 50 states. This brewery only targets the hard soda market and has seen substantial popularity. It is very important to mention that all four of these breweries began operations in 2013. SAM has seen immense popularity in all four of these companies and it has only been 3 years. As the craft beer market continues to grow 2017 becomes a very important year where SAM will begin to see the benefits of these four breweries.

TECHNICALS:

Technical data is important to determine a possible entry point for investing in SAM. While it has been shown that SAM is fundamentally sound and carries a significant upside, SAM has been subject to shorts and a downtrend of trades recently. When looking at the 15 day moving average, SAM is coming close to crossing the simple moving average. This can be a sign that a trend of positive trades are near in the future. Another technical examined was the RSI indicator. This was analyzed at the 20 day period and found that SAM is very oversold nearing 20.

Chart from Tradeking

Finally, when looking at the candlestick style chart, the opening and closing price are beginning to move closer to each other. This happens as the price moves closer to equilibrium (sellers and buyers move closer to agreeing on the value of the company). The importance of this is that when the price reaches this equilibrium it usually reverses its trend. SAM has been down trading for the last couple months. The equilibrium price can result in several positive trades as the bearish trades have lost momentum and bullish traders are beginning to buy back the undervalued shares. This mixed with the RSI showing the shares are oversold and the company moving towards its 15 day moving average, a possible entry point is occurring as there will soon be a reversal in these past bearish trades.

Chart from Scottrade

CONCLUSION:

The various qualitative and quantitative analyses conducted show the market is undervaluing SAM. Given the growth of the craft beer market, SAM has great potential to continue to gain market share and profits. Given their current free cash flow, they are severely undervalued and with the low systematic risk they carry, they make themselves a great security for any portfolio. SAM, with their current growth and potential, is a company that will continue to see increasing value.