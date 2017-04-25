Boom Time For Liberals

But some of the same mechanisms are operative even in the absence of bursting bubbles, caused by a global savings glut.

This is most visible in the deleveraging stage after the burst of an asset bubble, where policy vice becomes virtue and public releveraging needs to compensate private deleveraging.

We live in a world where planned savings structurally exceeds planned investment, resulting in a world savings glut. The consequences of this are profound.

A world with a savings glut by definition is a world with a demand shortfall, many economies are demand constrained not supply constrained, producing well below their productive capacity.

This warps, or even suspends some of the economic laws that govern when the economy is close to full capacity. For instance:

Money printing by central banks doesn't necessarily produce accelerating inflation.

An increase in public expenditure can crowd in, rather than crowding out private expenditures and it might even be self-financing and produce better long-term growth. Public deficits basically become a virtue, not a vice.

What's more, some of the increased public spending can actually be financed for free. This isn't a fancy liberal ploy, but an economic necessity, but let's start with the beginning.

There are basically two main circumstances which can create excess savings (S>I; savings exceeding investments):

Global savings glut (structurally)

Financial crisis.

We'll begin with the latter, as these are the more dramatic events and the mechanisms are more pronounced.

We've also recently experienced such an episode and we've seen that many of the predictions of full employment economics came to nothing so we've experienced first hand that the economy behaves differently under these circumstances.

Financial crisis

The bursting of an asset bubble, like the ones in 1929, Japan in the 1990s or the US in 2008-9 creates rapid excess savings because the private sector saves more (and invests less) in order to repair the damage to their balance sheets.

For instance, the 2008-9 financial crisis wiped $9T off household balance sheets but debt remained. The result was increased savings, reduced borrowing and spending leading to a rapid economic decline.

The worsening economy feeds upon itself as business react by cutting back investment, increasing the savings glut. Interest rates fall to essentially zero, but this doesn't elicit new borrowing and spending as everybody is worried about their balance sheet. Monetary policy becomes powerless.

You see this as a rapid increase in the private sector financial surplus (savings - investments), note how this correlates perfectly with the rise in unemployment (in red).

If the private sector is deleveraging (increase savings and reduce spending in order to pay off debt and repair balance sheets), the public sector should be releveraging, that is, doing the opposite. That is, the public sector should borrow and spend like a drunken sailor.

There are a fair amount of reasons and a good deal of corroborating evidence:

Monetary policy is powerless.

Interest rates are record lows so the public sector can borrow cheaply.

Compare what happened between 1929-1933 with the much more adequate policy response in 2008-9, the latter avoided a global depression.

The peripheral eurozone countries were under significant constraints to react adequately and the results of the forced austerity (as they could not devalue, they had to deflate to recoup lost competitiveness) were a disaster. They did experience depression like economic collapses, just as sticking to the gold standard made things much worse for countries in the Great Depression.

Japan experienced the mother of all financial crises (it's asset bubble was 3x the relative size compared to those in the US 1929 and 2008). While the monetary policy reaction was slow and banks hid bad debts for over a decade, fiscal policy kept the economy afloat and Japan never experienced anything remotely comparable to a depression or double digit unemployment.

At the core, it's extraordinarily simple. When the private sector deleverages, and can't be induced to spend more through monetary means, the public sector has to compensate to keep the economy from spiraling downwards.

There were many people worried about the exploding public sector deficit and the Fed printing money. While these worries would be understandable in a normal economy, zero interest rates and private sector deleveraging really turns things upside down.

It suspends the laws of normal full employment economics, and it's this part, when the economy is demand constrained, rather than supply constraint, that the critics don't get.

Slaying public spending when there is already strong headwinds from private sector deleveraging would have wrecked the economy, just as it did in 1929-33 and in the South of Europe in the wake of the eurocrisis.

Public finance worries

But what about those worries about public finances. Indeed, deficits and debts shot up almost everywhere. But even in the US the single biggest cause for that wasn't the stimulus or the bailouts (which are one-offs), it was the worsening economy.

And the economy would have been worse still without the additional spending. Austerity has been very bad in the eurozone periphery, and even the IMF had to admit that multipliers are a lot bigger than they previously thought.

Indeed, a paper by Summers and DeLong argues that it's very well possible to reverse the supply side Laffer curve effects under these circumstances.

That is, increasing public expenditure when the private sector is deleveraging and interest rates are close to zero could be so expansionary that it actually improves, rather than worsens public finances:

In a depressed economy, with short-term nominal interest rates at their zero lower bound, ample cyclical unemployment, and excess capacity, increased government purchases would be neither offset by the monetary authority raising interest rates nor neutralized by supply-side bottlenecks. Then even a small amount of hysteresis-even a small shadow cast on future potential output by the cyclical downturn-means, by simple arithmetic, that expansionary fiscal policy is likely to be self-financing. Even if it is not, it is highly likely to pass the sensible benefit-cost test of raising the present value of future potential output.

The mentioned hysteresis refers to the degradation in productive factors from underutilization. The long-term unemployed tend to lose skills and motivation, and get discriminated against, the capital stock deteriorates in quality and quantity as excess capacity provides little reason to invest and upgrade.

This hysteresis effect means that the longer the economy produces below capacity, the more that capacity itself is affected negatively. Long-term underutilization causes a reduction in potential growth.

So in the aftermath of a financial crisis, when the economy produces way below capacity and the private sector is deleveraging, not only is increased public spending preventing a further spiraling down

The public spending could very well crowd in private expenditure and in doing so it increases growth and lessens the hysteresis effects, maintaining future growth.

This will boggle the minds of those that are accustomed to full-employment economics where an increase in public spending tends to crowd out private expenditures through claims on scarce resources and/or producing higher interest rates.

The crowding in effect might be strong enough to make the exercise self-financing. But even if this isn't the case, there are some reasons to be less worried about the effects on public finances:

Interest rates are low in a world experiencing a savings glut.

Central banks can indirectly finance at least part of the additional spending without running the risk of accelerating inflation.

Free money

Accelerating inflation is very difficult when an economy is demand, not supply constrained. If you don't believe us, ask the Bank of Japan (BoJ). They have for years tried to get inflation back up to 2% and embarked on the largest indirect monetary financing project in the developed world.

The BoJ's bond buying program covers almost the entire public sector deficit, which is really substantial in Japan at 4.5% of GDP and its gross public sector debt is a whopping 250% of GDP.

But quietly, the BoJ is monetizing an ever increasing part of that debt leading Bloomberg to conclude that:

according to Schulz's calculations using BOJ data, the shuffle of holdings from private actors like banks and households to the central bank is having a big impact. It means debt in private hands will fall to about 100 percent of GDP in two to three years, from 177 percent just before Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took power in late 2012, he estimates.

You can see that development in the graph below:

Before you know it Japan's net public debt is back from the stratosphere to levels where it's more sustainable.

In essence, this is free money that has financed large public sector deficits. But this isn't causing inflation because the private sector surplus is far larger. How do we know? By simple accounting identity:

Private sector balance + public sector balance = Trade balance.

Despite its whopping public sector deficit, Japan as a nation is still a net saver, as it has a trade surplus.

What about the inflationary dangers? Well, Japan began debt monetization in a comprehensive fashion in 2013. Here is what happened to inflationary expectations:

In an economy that is demand, not supply constrained, creating accelerating inflation is rather difficult. In Japan they are really seriously trying to do just that, but so far with little success, at least not in the inflation department.

What is a relative success is that the Japanese public sector has been able to use free money to keep the economy going. It has built top class infrastructure and they have been able to deal with what is the worst demographic crisis in the world.

In fact, while we hear of Japan's lost decades, growth per head has been comparable to that of the US or EU. Japan never experienced anything close to double digit unemployment or the economic depressions of the 1930s or the ones plaguing Greece, Portugal and Italy where the hard money men have simply been wrong.

All this despite the fact that Japan's asset bubble burst was 3x the relative size of those in the US 1929 and 2008. Hard money works when the economy is supply constrained, less so when it is demand constrained.

The price they paid for keeping the Japanese economy alive was a runaway public debt, but they are now quietly monetizing a considerable and increasing part of this. So far this has happened without any accelerating inflation materializing. In the meantime they built great infrastructure and cared for the elderly, of which they have more than any other country on earth.

Global savings glut

The aftermath of financial crisis and Japan are extreme cases. However, in many ways, the global savings glut which we are experiencing for at least a decade operates in a similar way, but much more gradual and slower.

In essence it's a situation in which the world economy intents to save more than it invests. That is, the world economy is demand constrained and there is excess production capacity laying bare. Excess global savings can be the result of many mechanisms:

Mercantilist countries producing enormous trade surpluses (that is, being net savers).

Rising income inequality shifting income and wealth from low to high savers.

Worsening demographics, the need to save for pensions.

Increased demand for safe assets.

Lower business investment because of increasingly capital light business models (Uber, etc.), declining price of capital goods (Moore's law), declining economic growth, etc..

One way in which the global savings glut manifests itself is in the relentless march downward of global interest rates:

So on a world level, the private sector has a financial surplus which the public sector should compensate by deficits, but we're fairly sure this is happening.

Now, the problem with this global level analysis is that these conditions are not equal. While there are many countries whose economies are demand constrained, there are also those that are supply constrained.

But countries which are demand constrained and face little inflationary risk could easily profit from the low interest rates and boost public investment. Some of it can even be monetized, as Japan is showing. Again we stress the numerous advantages:

It maintains growth in a demand constrained economy.

It therefore increases future growth as reducing slack in the economy reduces the corrosive hysteresis effects.

Surely there are public investment projects generating higher returns than the current low interest rates.

It can crowd-in private expenditures and make the increased spending at least partly self-financing.

Insofar as there is no immediate inflationary risk it can even be partly monetary financed.

The US is probably no longer one of these countries, as it's closing in on full capacity. But say five years ago, all those worries about public finances were really missing the point, if not being outright counterproductive.

In summary

A savings glut means a demand shortfall, an economy producing below full capacity.

If this situation lasts, hysteresis effects, the decay of underutilized resources will cause a deterioration in future growth as potential supply is affected.

A savings glut also produces low interest rates and increased risk of asset bubbles.

Whether caused by an implosion of an asset bubble or because of the workings of more structural factors, a savings glut and underutilized economy should be countered by Increased public spending, preferably public investment.

This is economically necessary to keep the economy close to full capacity and keep the hysteresis effects at bay.

The savings glut produces ample finance with rates at record lows, financing public sector investment is also very cheap

As long as economies keep having plenty of spare capacity central banks can even indirectly monetize the increased spending at least in part without much risk of triggering accelerating inflation.

Should economies come closer to full capacity, policies should reverse as the normal laws of full employment economics take over again.

In a follow up article we deal with the risks and possible complications. One we make clear here already. We argue that increased public spending should mostly be in public investment (for instance, of the type we argued for here).

This isn't a plea for a structurally bigger government (and certainly not for its own sake), but we simply make an economic argument that follows logically from how an economy operates under the specific conditions explained: excess savings, excess capacity, demand constrained, low inflation that is, a Keynesian world.

This is especially pertinent in the aftermath of asset bubble implosions, where leaving things to themselves is simply too costly in terms of economic losses.

Given the structural global savings glut, the whole world economy shows some of the same characteristics as well, and as we see in Japan, this enables at least some countries to basically use free money to maintain growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.