Chesapeake Energy: Is This Decision Anything To Be Worried About?

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about the company.

The Supreme Court decision about Chesapeake Energy's (NYSE:CHK) appeal against the 2019 bonds decision is negative for the company but it does not change much. My theses about Chesapeake remains unchanged and I still expect the company to show a major turnaround by the end of the next year. The cash outlay is certainly going to be significant but it has already been accounted for. The company had lost the battle and it was the second appeal. The first appeal had also been rejected. So, the decision is not surprising and it will be foolish to assume that the management did not take this payment into account while projecting its cash flows.

Almost all the businesses have contingency plans for such issues and so did Chesapeake Energy. Details about all the pending litigations can be found on page 102 of the most recent 10-K. I am showing a snapshot of the case in discussion here.

Source: 10-K

The disclosure clearly states that the contingency plan was in place. Since this case has been going on for a while and the decision against the company was old, all the accounting adjustments had already been made. The decision is certainly a negative for the company but it is not something that will hurt its liquidity or profitability too much. Chesapeake Energy has strong liquidity through some of the debt and equity swaps the company has completed in the last year. In fact, I highlighted in my articles when I was analyzing the debt swaps that the management is looking to raise more cash than it needs at the moment. This payment might have been in their minds as well. It is most likely that the payment will be made through the credit facility, which is largely unused at the moment. The total base of the revolving credit facility is $3.8 billion and there is no amount outstanding at the moment. The only indebtedness is in the shape of various letters of credit and $461 million supersedeas bond which was placed for the 2019 bonds issue.

In addition to the credit facility, the company had $882 million in cash at the end of the year. Largely unused credit facility and strong cash balance should ensure that the company does not face any liquidity crisis due to this court decision. The market will certainly try to put pressure on the stock price as Chesapeake Energy's stock price is always sensitive to such news. However, shareholders should keep in mind that this appeal was the last resort and the decision had already been against the company. The management will be unwise not to take this payment into account. Chesapeake spokesman, Gordon Pennoyer's statement echoes my sentiment about the contingency plan. This is what he said:

"While we are disappointed the Supreme Court would not hear the appeal, this potential result had already been reflected in our previous financial statements and will have no impact on liquidity"

Chesapeake has dealt with far more severe issues in the last two years. This issue was largely priced in and any decline in stock price should be temporary. Keep in mind that just over a year ago, there were fears about bankruptcy. The management was able to safely sail through that threat even when the commodity prices were hitting the historical lows.

I am seeing a much more bullish commodities market in the next two years. How can the company be under threat when its core assets are appreciating in value, its products are fetching a higher price, the costs are low and the debt maturities have been pushed back considerably? Analyzing Chesapeake is not straight forward. The company has been extremely aggressive in the past which has resulted opening up a lot of challenges for the business. However, if we look at the factors that I have mentioned above, the direction of the company becomes clear. Chesapeake shareholders will not gain anything from looking at its stock price on daily basis. It will likely remain a highly volatile stock due to its sensitivity to commodity prices as well as any debt/regulatory news. In fact, I am expecting the commodity markets to be even more volatile in the next few months. I explained this in my last article (linked above). The dynamics of the international commodities market are changing and oil and gas producers are going to be volatile in the short-term at least.

Finally, Chesapeake's reduced production figures for the last year were due to the divestitures. It will be misleading to just state a number and say that the company's oil and gas production fell. I agree that the 2017 projected figures are also underwhelming when accounted for possible divestitures. However, the current market conditions do not allow for aggressive production growth. In my opinion, we will see a more serene and progressive commodities market in 2018 and Chesapeake will certainly ramp up its production. There are encouraging signs for the second half of 2017, but the uncertainty will weigh on the commodity prices a little. We might see oil prices break $65 in 2018. I am not expecting that to happen in 2017.

Chesapeake shareholders need to remain calm and wait for at least the end of 2018. If by then we do not see any major improvements then the panic will be justified. However, I do not believe Chesapeake Energy will linger on for that long. Lower production costs, longer debt maturities and higher commodity prices will allow the company to meet its target of cash flow neutrality by the end of the next year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.