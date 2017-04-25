Top Dow Dogs: Chevron, Pfizer, And Merck For Gains, Per April Analyst Targets

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five April top-yield Dogs of the Dow showed 10.49% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Small Dogs ruled the April Dow index.

"The Dow® [adds a stock] if the company has an excellent reputation, demonstrates sustained growth and is of interest to a large number of investors. Sector representation.is also a consideration."

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

30 April Dow Index Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusion (1) 10 Top Dow Dividend Stocks By Yield Ranged 3.26% To 4.97% Per IndexArb.com

Top ten Dow dogs as of 4/21/17 by yield represented six of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, Verizon Communications (VZ) [1] was the lone communicatiion services sector representative in the top ten.

Second top Dow dog by yield was one of two energy sector firms, Chevron (CVX) [2]. The other energy sector representative placed fourth, Exxon Mobil (XOM) [4]. Third pace was occupied by the lone healthcare representtive in the top ten ,Pfizer, (PFE) [3].

Two technology firms claimed the middle ground, placing fifth, and sixth, International Business Machines (IBM) [5], and Cisco Systems (CSCO) [6]. Then the lone consumer defensive representative placed seventh, Coca-Cola Co. (KO).

Anchoring the base by yield were three industrials sector firms placing eighth, ninth, and tenth: General Electric (GE) [8], Caterpillar (CAT) [9], and Boeing (BA) [10], to complete the top ten April Industrials dogs by yield.

Dow Dogs Dividend Vs. Price Results

Graphs below show the relative strengths of the top ten Dow dogs by yield for the past year up to market close 4/21/2017. Annual dividend history from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the ten highest-yielding stocks along with the total single share price of those ten stocks made the data points shown in green for price and blue for dividends.

Top ten Dow dogs show an overbought condition (in which aggregate single share price of the ten exceeded projected annual dividend from $10k invested as $1k each in those ten). A dividend dogcatcher priority is to source stocks whose dividends from $1K invested exceed their single share price. From the Dow 30 Index, only Verizon, and Pfizer met that goal.

Actionable Conclusion (3): Dow Dogs Stay Overbought

The aggregate single share price for the top ten Dow dogs was 68% while the dividend derived from $10k invested as $1k in each of the ten was 32% of the combined totals.

This gap between high share price and low dividend per $1k (or overbought condition) means, no matter which chart you read, these are low risk and low opportunity Dow dogs. The Dow top ten average price per dollar of annual dividend for April 21, 2017 was $27.23.

Actionable Conclusions: (4) Top Ten Dow Dogs Showed 9.22% To 18.6% Upsides To April, 2018; (5) Downside From Lowest Dog Was -1.31%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Brokers Calculated (6) A 7.32% Median Target Price Upside and 8.96% Net Gain From 30 Dow Upside Dogs Come April 2018

Dow stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of April 21, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1k in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 6.8% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 6% in the coming year. Notice, price over dividend in the coming year forecasts the Dow-signature overbought condition for the these top yield dogs in 2018.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Actionable Conclusion (7): Brokers Predicted 9.3% To 20.7% Net Gains For Ten Dow Dogs By April 2018

Five of ten top dividend-yielding Utilities dogs were verified as being among the top ten of thirty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (As tinted gray in the chart above). So, this yield-based forecast for Dow dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards as 50% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for April 2018:

Chevron (CVX) was projected to net $207.19, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-five analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 23% more than the market as a whole.

Pfizer (PFE) was projected to net $141.71, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 2% less than the market as a whole.

Merck (MRK) was projected to net $125.26, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from twenty-two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 16% less than the market as a whole.

General Electric (GE) was projected to net $122.47, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from seventeen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Visa (V) was projected to net $120.54, based on target price estimates from thirty-four analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 5% less than the market as a whole.

Goldman Sachs Group (GS) netted $112.99 based on a target price estimates from twenty-eight analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 53% more than the market as a whole.

Intel (INTC) was projected to net $105.83, based on a target price estimate from forty analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 1% more than the market as a whole.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) was projected to net $101.58, based on a median target estimates from twenty-five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 12% less than the market as a whole.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH) was projected to net $98.25, based on a median target price estimate from twenty-four analysts, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Verizon Communications (VZ) was projected to net $93.44 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from thirty-two brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 12.3% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 3% under the market as a whole.

Analysts Forecast A 10.49% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Dow Index Stocks To April 2018

Ten top Dow dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dow dogs selected 4/21/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented ten of eleven sectors constituting the index.

Actionable Conclusions: (8) Analysts Expected 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield Dow Dogs To Deliver 9.9% Vs. (10) 8.96% Net Gains by All Ten by April, 2018

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dow Dividend kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 10.49% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all of those ten. The eighth lowest priced Dow top yield dog, Chevron (CVX), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 20.72%.

The five lowest-priced Dow top yield dogs for April 21 were: General Electric (GE); Cisco Systems (CSCO); Pfizer (PFE); Coca-Cola Co. (KO); Verizon Communications (VZ), with prices ranging from $29.55 to $47.25.

Five higher-priced Dow dogs for April 21 were: Exxon Mobil (XOM); Caterpillar (CAT); Chevron (CVX); International Business Machines (IBM); Boeing (BA), whose prices ranged from $80.69 to $180.38.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Five of these top Dow pups qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the thirty-four Dogs of the Week II now available. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dow dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: finance.zacks.com

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO, INTC, VZ, PFE, GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.